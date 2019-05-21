Billionaire Robert F. Smith announces he’ll pay entire Morehouse graduating class’ debt

Robert F. Smith is one of the richest men in the world. He founded the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, one of the best-performing private equity firms. Wikipedia says Mr. Smith grew up middle-class. He attended two very prestigious schools, Cornell and Columbia School of Business but his biggest asset was his business acumen. Why am I giving you a brief history of the successful business man? Because he did something this weekend that changed the course of close to 400 men’s lives. While giving the commencement address at the all-male, historically black university, Morehouse College, over the weekend, Mr. Smith changed the lives of the 2019 graduating class.
Billionaire Robert F. Smith, who received an honorary doctorate at Morehouse College’s Sunday morning graduation exercises, had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school.
But during his remarks in front of the nearly 400 graduating seniors, the technology investor and philanthropist surprised nearly everyone by announcing that his family was providing a grant to eliminate the student debt of the entire Class of 2019.
“This is my class,” he said, “and I know my class will pay this forward.”
The announcement came as a surprise to Smith’s staff and to the staff at Morehouse, and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.
The gift has been estimated to be worth up to $40 million.
Aileen Dodd, spokesperson for Morehouse College, said the gift is the biggest single gift in the school’s history.
In his commencement address, Smith said being on the bus toward success isn’t enough. “You want to own it, you want to drive it, and you want to pick up as many people as you can along the way.”
He charged the Class of 2019 with doing its part to improve the lives of black America. “I’m putting some fuel into your bus,“ he said. “I’m counting on you to load up that bus.”
[From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
This is the definition of putting your money where your mouth is. This is the definition of putting your money where your mouth is. Mr. Smith told these accomplished young men to pay it forward and make the world better for black Americans. And then he made it possible for them by eliminating all of their school debt. This isn’t the first time he’s done something like this either. In 2016, Smith donated $50M to Cornell to support “bimolecular engineering and African-American and female students at Cornell University’s College of Engineering.”
I have not heard the full speech, just excerpts, but between the way he phrased it and the surprise of his own staff, part of me wonders if he thought of this on the spot. I know the joke has been made repeatedly but seriously, I would not want to be next year’s commencement speaker.
Here is a clip of his announcement. You can hear how it takes the class a moment to figure it out. The applause starts strong but grows as the realization comes over them. I imagine it will take the graduates a little while for this to sink in:
Angela Basset was the other commencement speaker at the graduation.
Photo credit: Instagram and Getty Images
What a nice and charitable gesture! It’s awesome!
And of course there were the ‘what aboutism’ people complaining yesterday that it wasn’t fair to students on scholarship or previous students. ACan’t we just appreciate when someone does something good?
Omg, that is so annoying. So people who didn’t have to pay for school because someone else paid for it were upset that OTHER people had their school paid for? I mean that is first class selfishness. They are in the exact same position: debt free!!! I mean, do people say it’s unfair when they’ve lost the lottery? That is essentially what this was, a very lucky chance. This was such an amazing and generous thing for this man to do. I have said this in other places but will say it again, I have often fantasized about being able to do something just like that!
WOW. Just wow. This is one of the most incredible and selfless things I’ve ever seen. I’m angry that it makes such a difference (why is student loan debt so high and crippling?!?!) but I am so, so happy for these guys that they received such a meaningful and life-changing gift.
Life changing for those students. Poor students are financially crippled (sometimes for life) by student loans.
I think that’s amazing. I feel that gift is far more beneficial and it goes straight to the right place. I think it’s insane that you do everything right. Taking school seriously, wanting a better future, then leaving school with debt up to your eyeballs. There’s something really wrong with that.
I am speechless! I can’t imagine how inspired and empowered those men must feel right now.
I’m not crying, you’re crying!
I hope Angela didn’t have to follow his speech.
What a great blessing for those students. Mr. Smith is definitely paying it forward. I think it’s criminal how students are hobbled with so much students loan debt.
Amazing! I am happy for the students and wish other billionaires would do the same for people who still paying student loans who work in public services and have serious hardships. I am still paying and aim to pay it off before I die. If one day I do become a billionaire, I would find a way to invest and do this: pay off student loan for students.
This just underlines that there is no reason why such a rich and prosperous country like the US won’t make education (and healthcare) free for its citizens. Giving every person a fair chance to succeed in life is the only reasonable way of thinking about it. Instead of relying on a generosity by a forward thinking person, these basic things should be available to all people via taxes. 57% of our taxes goes to the national defense (guess if anyone is making profit off of it) and only 2% towards education. It’s mind boggling.
Jeff Bezos has enough money to buy every homeless person in America a house and still have more than 19 billion dollars left over.
Let that sink in.
Here’s the thing tho — generous as it was, and it was, if guys like this paid the level of taxes the rest of us do, we wouldn’t have to rely on their philanthropy, we could instead rely on public policy, like in a true democracy. I thought that when this was announced, then the NYT wrote this, hope it’s ok to post — don’t mean to hijack the thread, but just to suggest I so wish we had fairer policies…
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/20/opinion/morehouse-college-debt.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
400 graduates…possibly up to $40 million in debt. Or up to $100,000/grad.
That is the real story. Without this gift, many of these students would be in repayment hell for years and unable to do things like save for retirement or attend graduate school. Millions of students without benefactors are living this reality and will be for decades.
While ignorance is more expensive than education, something has to change. This is simply unsustainable.
Sorry but if this is not a wake up call that a something is seriously wrong in America, I don’t know what is. One small HBCU graduating class with student debt of 40 million wiped out by one person disposal income. Wage, class and racial inequalities is real.
I remember being in debt after college and how long it took to pay that off. What a blessing for these young men!