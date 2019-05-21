James Middleton’s Boomf sent out a tacky email trying to profit from Archie’s birth

For years now, I’ve been on the Boomf beat. Boomf is James Middleton’s marshmallow company – it started out as a company which prints Instagram photos onto high-quality marshmallows, although now Boomf also does other edible specialties, some party stuff and random tchotchkes. Boomf has lost millions of dollars in investment through James Middleton’s mismanagement and sh-tty ideas, and James barely even operates Boomf at this point. Ever since he was diagnosed with ADD and depression, he seems to largely delegate the duties of Boomf. This will probably be his defense if anyone asks more questions about those Nazi marshmallows, or about the Boomf email which was sent out following the birth of Private Archie Harrison.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother James Middleton has made a cringeworthy attempt to cash in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new son Archie. James, 32, sent regular customers of his gift company Boomf an email full of jokes and references to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor just three days after the baby was born, in an attempt to sell his products.
The email, to thousands of customers, was titled: ‘Boy oh boy – that was a surprise!’ and included baby ‘emojis’ in the title. It went on: ‘It’s a royally exciting week to become a new parent (wink wink). Every parent deserves to have their little prince or princess showered in colourful confetti. Celebrate and congratulate them by sending something a little bit different (we kindly recommend popping over and sweeping up the confetti whilst everyone is sleeping though). P.S Don’t worry, no babies were harmed in the making of this video, we promise!’
The email is illustrated with a short video clip of some of the confetti products and a mother with two young children. The email went on to list products such as the ‘Bomb of Joy’ which erupts with confetti once the recipient opens the envelope. It was captioned: ‘Just like a new baby, our Boomf Bomb will bring an explosion of joy, laughter and let’s face it, a tiny bit of fear.’ Other items advertised included personalised marshmallows, 3D ‘flutter cards’ and fold-up animal characters. The email is not signed personally by James, but he is the founder and owner of Boomf, and calls himself ‘Wonka in chief’.
Royal commentators felt the email was in poor taste. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: ‘Everybody cashes in but probably it’s not very good manners for a family member to do it.’
Boomf has struggled financially since it was founded in 2013, posting losses of £1 million a year over the past three years. Last month, James put his Boomf delivery tricycle on eBay for £1,650. He also took a job at his brother-in-law James Matthews’s family hotel in Scotland last year.
It may well have made for an awkward moment when Prince Harry and James rubbed shoulders yesterday at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding, but last night James said: ‘It’s a bit far fetched to say we are cashing in – I’d say more celebrating!’
I kind of wonder if everyone in the Middleton family AND the Windsor family just treat James like an idiot who will never redeem himself. You know what I mean? Like, he’s dumb and harmless and yeah, he f–ks up sometimes and makes marshmallows for Nazis and tries to profit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, but also… it’s *just* James. It would be a bigger deal if anyone expected him to be anything other than a giant f–kup. They expect him to be this unapologetically tacky.
Colour me not surprised, the Middletons are just the posh Markles. And why does that company still exist, considering the amount of money it’s lost.
Also I thought James pretty much has nothing to do with the day to day running of it?
he is so thirsty for attention, it is embarrassing
He really is, but this lot never miss an opportunity for self-promotion by exploiting their royal connection.
Ah, so this is why you were spelling “tchotchkes” lol.
I’m reading this and just cringing for him. First off, the company sells envelopes that explode with confetti when you open them? That sounds like hell on earth.
Second, he put his Boomf delivery tricycle on ebay? Lets just unpack that one a little bit. He had a delivery tricycle. And he put it on ebay? I’m just dying.
I will gave James some credit because it does sound like he’s trying to find his way and do his thing and doesn’t want to just go work at Party Pieces, but I cant quite figure out why the Middleton children don’t do that. I know Pippa did their blog or whatever, but if you were Carole and mike, why wouldn’t you bring James into the company more, teach him how its run, so you can leave it to him when you’re ready to retire? Unless they are really going to sell it so they know they cant leave it to him? Or maybe James hates party supplies. Either way – at least he’s trying?
James strikes me as someone who has ideas and runs with them without thinking them through in practical and realistic terms.
The exploding envelopes, hmm I wonder if JK Rowling knows he pinched her ideas. It sounds soo Harry Potter.
I assumed it was a reprise of the 90′s fad of putting confetti into cards and annoying people who then had to clean up that s…tuff. The high-end techno-cards were gifted with tinny musical segments.
If Boomf cards came with mini cleaning robots, I’d invest.
after seeing what he’s done at boomf, his parents may not trust him with their own company.
I think there are many companies that try to profit from the birth of royal babies and use them in their marketing campaigns.
Nope. Because if Meghan had a brother doing this there would be hell to pay.
Let me be clear, from the Ragland side of the family.
That’s exactly what i was thinking – if any of Meghan’s Ragland relatives did this, there would be a huge uproar…but pretty, rich, white James has a company that prints out Nazi marshmallows and all he has to do is post some cute dog photos to Insta and it’s forgotten.
None of the Middleton kids are good at working, someone writing about pippas party planning book years ago described them well, because they seem to be more accustomed to being entertained themselves than doing the entertaining
I question whether Carole encouraged them to be that way because it kept them dependent on her long past childhood. Not deliberately or consciously but when all three kids are smart enough and capable of hard work when it comes to sports but are all work shy and somewhat incompetent, there’s something there.
Marshmallow mogul. Is there a demand for this type of confectionery? They are very cheap and easy to make.
His girlfriend’s dress is beautiful. That’s all I got.
it’s h&m!
I read an article about something like this. Rich, entitled people get a pass for being dumb or clueless. I hadn’t really thought about it before, but it’s true. Take James Middleton, for example. If he were doing these dumb things as a middling executive of a company that was continually squandering investments, people would want to more readily rake him over the coals. I do see your point that he’s just kind of the “consummate family idiot,” but I hope people aren’t giving him too much a pass on the incredibly irresponsible and tone deaf things he seems to continue to do.
I like him better when he’s hanging out with his dogs.
Meanwhile, his ladyfriend’s outfit is fantastic.
He should really go to the states and get a degree in recreation management (vein he could handle that) then go to work for a resort. He would have cachet and could certainly handle leading hikes and after hours schmoozing.
I think James might become this generation’s Uncle Gary