Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had ‘painted-on bruises’ when she claimed abuse

I did not need to start my day by reading excerpts from Johnny Depp’s statement to court about how he was the “victim” of domestic abuse at the hands of Amber Heard. Back in March, Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber because she wrote an op-ed about surviving domestic abuse. She did not name Depp, because that was part of the NDA they both signed with their divorce papers. Still, we knew who she was talking about and Depp freaked out and decided to sue Amber for $50 million. Amber responded with a statement to the court last month, detailing the horrific abuse she suffered at Depp’s hands. Now it’s Depp’s turn to claim that she’s the abuser and that she lied about his abuse. Because I guess we need to do this all over again, Jesus. You can read much of Depp’s statement here at the Blast. Some highlights:
Depp says Amber is lying: “Ms. Heard’s fabricated domestic violence allegations against me are categorically and demonstrably false…. I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016,” Depp begins, “when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”
Why he filed the lawsuit: Depp says he decided to file the lawsuit “not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.” He says that the “appearance of new evidence not previously in my possession” is what led him to file new the new lawsuit. Depp says that “after years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax.”
He says Amber was the abuser: He reiterates his claim that Heard abused him on multiple occasions, saying, “Throughout our relationship, Ms. Heard also committed domestic violence against me. She hit, punched, and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”
His friends are better witnesses, I guess: “Cynically relying on the concept of #believewomen that has been promoted as part of the important #metoo movement, Ms. Heard’s ‘evidence’ rests primarily on her word and that of her dependent friends. She and they have falsely accused me of violence, although interestingly none of her ‘witnesses’ say they ever witnessed any violence. And they did this despite the inconvenient truth of my possession of eyewitness statements provided under penalty of perjury and photographs of her converse violence committed against me, overwhelming evidence that her various abuse claims and the injuries that she claimed ensued from them are hoaxes, the fact of her own prior arrest and incarceration for domestic violence against her previous wife, and new witnesses who are now coming forward to describe the brutal violence they suffered at her hands.”
Basically, Depp got a bunch of bros together and now they’re all going to claim that they were witnesses to Amber’s abuse of Johnny, and he’s going to say that his bros are better witnesses than Amber’s friends, who actually witnessed Depp’s abuse of Amber. Even his former managers had second-hand knowledge of Depp abusing Amber, not to mention all of Depp’s nearest and dearest who would regularly act as third-party arbitrators and convince Amber to go back to him. As always, I believe Amber. As always, Depp’s lawsuit is an extension of his controlling and abusive nature. It’s been five years and he’s still trying to control her and financially abuse her and smear her.
He’s an absolute piece of shit. But beyond that – I find it concerning (and hilarious) that it’s taken him THIS LONG to think up such a basic smear campaign. He’s really done a number on his brain over the years, hasn’t he?
He’s big mad that he blew up his life for a much younger woman and that his insecurities got the best of him. He tried so hard to control and manipulate her and yet, here she is, in arguably a better position than him in her career.
He has always been awful. With Ryder, Moss & Paradis. He was forgiven for much because he was “tamed by Disney” & “beloved” as Jack Sparrow. He is a faux pseudo intellectual who likes to control and terrorize younger women. Truly the mark of an insecure frightened little man. He needs to go away & save whatever money he doesn’t owe to others for himself. He has long been on my “will not contribute money” list.
Sure Johnny you never abuse women, that’s why you trash a NYC hotel room when dating Kate Moss, and cut off the tip of your finger, why not say Amber cut it off.
Why not focus on your health (rehab) and what’s left of your career.
Did she somehow “paint on” that video of Depp being drunk, violent, abusive and absolutely scary?
What a loser he is.
Accusing Amber of painting on bruises is really gross.
JFC what a piece of shit. I’d love it if he would just go the hell away. And WB and Rowling need to own up to their bullshit defense of him.
I’m so sick of this ahole. I believe he abused her. If she did those things, she was probably fighting back, good for her
I believe Amber STILL, Johnny! See how abusers love to get that reactionary abuse, it’s like a get out of jail free card, either quite literally or in terms of their reputation. If the woman EVER fights back, she’s equally if not more to blame in society’s view and that is what Johnny is banking on. Although I do think he is lying about it. I am enraged for Amber, I hate that he’s putting her through this all over again.
I really don’t like him, but we’re definitely in the minority it seems. At least on social media, where a lot of comments on stories are very pro Depp.
Rae – I agree. It’s so clear he’s awful and yet the amount of support for him on Twitter is shocking. And I still can’t let go of how JK has handled this whole situation. I’ve lost so much respect for her. WB is awful but given that studios keep making movies w Mel Gibson I’m not surprised.
Yes, Celebitchy seems to be the only gossip site who has readers with common sense. It’s why I pretty much only get my gossip info here, but it sickens me to see how many people are still defending him.
He’s a dirtbag. He is now insulting women who are abused. What he is forgetting is that she recorded him in a rage, that her neighbors got involved to get Amber out of there. Amber has the receipts. He’s trash and I will not support a man who puts his hands on women in anger.
Give it up you. effing. arsehole.
He’s such a dumpster fire. He’s even being sued by the lawyers he hired to sue his other lawyers:
This mofo is broke. That’s the impetus for all this. If she broke him off some change, he’d slink about into the sewer he crawled out from. I hope she fights him tooth and nail, though.
I hate him so much now, he disgusts me and is totally ruining every movie he has ever been in for me.
Some of us remember what a violent piece of shit you’ve always been. We remember how many hotels and movie sets you’ve trashed in a drug and drunk fueled rage.
Instead of owning up and getting help which would have given you some respect again, you just keep doubling down and wallowing in your filth.
Thank goodness for this website. SO many other places are believing Johnny because “he’s Johnny Depp and he’s so hot! He’d never hurt anyone” Or worse “He’s so hot, he can hit me anytime” Ughhhhh.
This one time, Amber hurt my knuckles, just sayin’
Notice how he’s trying to spin this as mean ol’ Amber taking advantage of the #MeToo movement. That movement became popular in 2017, not 2016. Amber very bravely spoke out against this very powerful, very wealthy movie star all alone, with very little support, before Hollywood created a climate that was safer for survivors to come forward.
I can’t believe how much I hate this man. He is a total piece of human garbage. Sure Johnny, you drunk idiot, we all believe that she “painted” on her bruises. It’s not like she could have possibly been covering them up with make-up, before she was photographed with them all over her face. His inability to accept responsibility and his pathetic attempts at smearing her, are just more proof of his abusive tendencies and need to control her. He should be focused on what’s left of his dwindling fortune and dying career.
Right, and we all have painted-on eyes, but still have vision good enough to see what a prize twat Depp is.