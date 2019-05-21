Best selling affordable skincare, makeup and personal care

I like doing random household products but I always end up buying more than I intended. Once I know something exists I think about how much I need it like “if I had those produce bags I wouldn’t have to put this wet kale on the grocery belt.” I’m an overbuyer, to use a term I learned on Happier by Gretchen Rubin. I always like being prepared. We were asked about skincare products after the post about Kylie Jenner’s walnut scrub, which is being criticized for causing microtears in the skin. I’ve learned so much about skincare thanks to these posts. I wanted to include some of the best-selling products in makeup and skincare as well as some products I’ve recommended before and like.

A lash and brow enhancer with botanical ingredients



This $30 lash enhancer, which is supposed $70(!) off, is the number one bestseller in makeup on Amazon. It has almost 11,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating! (Fair warning, you get a free additional bottle if you give it a five star rating, but the adjusted rating is still well over 4 stars.) Reviewers write that this helped bring back their sparse eyebrows from overplucking and that it makes lashes longer and more lush. It’s said to be non-irritating and safe for sensitive eyes. People also say it’s affordable and works as well as pricier brands that retail around $100. One woman writes “In less than a month I have noticed a significant difference in the length and thickness of my lashes.”

Lip gloss you’ll want in so many colors



I love keeping lip gloss in my purse, in my car and at home for frequent application. I bought a $30 set from Bare Minerals on a whim last year and I got just a few tubes which have almost run out. These NYX lip glosses are less than $3 each for over a quarter ounce of product and come in 22 colors! I want at least five of them. These are the #5 best seller in makeup. While the pigments are light and may not provide full coverage, it’s called a great buttery gloss that provides a nice sheen. Reviewers say “it’s not sticky, like so many inexpensive lip glosses” and “will also keep your lips reasonably hydrated.”

An anti-aging retinol cream with hyaluronic acid



This 2.5% retinol cream is said to actually work to help reduce acne and acne scarring as well as improve wrinkles and fine lines. Like prescription retinol it make make your skin worse at first before it gets better. Reviewers share some impressive before and after photos and write that “after having used it for 3 weeks I can truly see the results,” and “it has evened out my skin tone and moisturizes very well.” Some women say they can go without foundation after using this. If you’re looking for a good retinol product you may also want to consider this Tree of Life Retinol Serum, which is another highly rated best seller.

A glycolic acid to even skintone and reduce lines



I’ve recommended this product at least two other times and I love it. I use serums and retinol-based products at night (I have this three serum set we’ve featured before) and this 7% glycolic acid toner in the morning a few times of week and a couple of hours before applying my makeup. (Since I work at home I’m able to wait until the afternoon to apply makeup.) I do think this makes my skin look better, it definitely feels smoother and tighter, and that it helps reduce breakouts. Reviewers call it “amazing,” say it reduces hyperpigmentation and that it’s a great chemical exfoliator. Some warn to go slowly and only use it every other day to give your skin a chance to get used to it.

A microdermabrasion facial scrub and mask with walnut



Yes this has walnut in it just like Kylie’s scrub, but people rave about this product. This facial scrub has almost 1,500 reviews and 4.3 stars. Users call this the “best scrub I’ve bought in a long time,” say that it reduces ingrown hairs and acne and that it leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. It’s also said to not dry out the skin and to be safe for most sensitive skin. One reviewer says her skin “was the cleanest I’ve ever seen it short of having a facial” and that after just two days “my skin was bright, glowing, smooth and clear!”

A light hydrating moisturizer with hyaluronic acid



This moisturizer by Neutrogena is the #19 best seller in skincare on Amazon. Be aware that it does not contain sunscreen so you may want to use it either at night or under a good quality sunscreen during the day. (For sunscreen I recommend Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Liquid.) hnmmom has actually recommended this on an earlier skincare post. Women call this a “fantastic hydration for 60 & over skin,” which is “very soothing and healing” with a “good, light” consistency that “doesn’t leave a sticky or heavy feeling like that of a cream or lotion.”

100% organic jojoba oil for your hair, face, nails and skin



I was reluctant to recommend this product because how do you use it exactly? This jojoba oil is so affordable at $10 for four ounces of product and it has a 4.4 star rating with 1,600 reviews! Women write that they mix it into their face cream and hair conditioner and that it also works wonders on dry hands and chapped lips. It’s called “amazing for skin and hair” and while your results may vary, some reviewers say it calms eczema, dermatitis and is safe for sensitive skin.

Also, I’m not including a photo as I’ve recommended it so many times but this eyeshadow is awesome and so affordable! I love it and have used it every day for years, even more than more expensive palettes.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!