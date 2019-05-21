Reese Witherspoon cried in her daughter’s empty room after she went to college

Embed from Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon was a guest on Ellen this week to promote the second season of Big Little Lies, which premieres on June 10th. I can’t believe it’s almost June! They started off joking about the OK! cover that had both Reese and Jennifer Garner pregnant, which they joked about on social media. Jen also talked about it during her Ellen appearance last month. Jen and Reese live a block away from each other and are friends.

Reese is getting the most headlines for her comments on her daughter, Ava, leaving for college last year. She said that she laid on Ava’s bed and cried. Ava is coming home again though, I think Reese means for the summer, and Reese won’t be an empty nester for a while. Her son Deacon, 15, is going into tenth grade and her youngest, Tennessee, six, will be in first grade. Reese also said that her mom wanted her to be a plastic surgeon for some reason and held a grudge for about 10 years after Reese dropped out of college and moved to LA to start her career:

It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard. I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I may have gone into [Ava's] empty room, laid down on her bed and cried. It’s ok, she’s coming back. I went to college for one year and then I started making movies and moved to LA and never came back. My mom was so mad at me that I dropped out of college because she wanted me to be a plastic surgeon. I don’t know [why]. My dad was an ear, nose and throat surgeon. She was mad at me for about ten years and then I bought her a house and she got over it.

How do you hold a grudge against your kid for ten years for not pursuing the career you picked for them? That’s just awful. It’s not like Reese’s parents paid for eight years of college for that. Also I think I know why Reeses mom wanted her to be a plastic surgeon.

As for Reese crying when her daughter went to college, I am dreading that moment. I don’t know what happened to my high schooler’s childhood, it went by in a blur. Some of my friends have kids who are going to college this fall and I feel so bad for them on a lot of levels. There’s the life change at no longer having your child with you, but also the astronomical tuition. It’s coming up so much sooner than I think.

In the second part of her interview Reese gushed about working with Meryl Streep. She also said she’s open to doing Legally Blonde 3 and that they’re in meetings about it. I forgot about Legally Blonde 2, which happened in 2003. Elle goes to Washington to stop animal testing or something. I don’t even think I saw that one.

