Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard, because he’s the worst

Johnny Depp spent much of 2018 in a haze of drugs, liquor and indignance. He eventually came to some kind of settlement with his former managers, whom he claimed had cheated him, and there’s some kind of NDA attached to the settlement. If you remember, there was also an NDA attached to Depp’s divorce agreement with Amber Heard. We only learned some of the terms of their divorce, and that was by design. They issued one final joint statement and then they were both supposed to shut up about each other. Since their divorce, Amber has obliquely referenced being an abusive relationship and being a survivor of abuse, but she’s been careful not to be too detailed or name names. She doesn’t have to – we already know. And in that time, Depp has given interview after interview, calling Amber a liar and trying to convince people that he would never, ever abuse anyone. Well, I guess Depp has some shady new lawyers, because this happened:
Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, alleging her domestic abuse claims were “an elaborate hoax” and he is going after her for a whopping $50 million. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Depp is taking issue with an article Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018. The lawsuit states, “Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence.’”
Depp’s attorney acknowledges that she never mentions Depp by name, but says the entire article “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”
In the suit, Depp calls the “false allegations” against him “an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for her and “advance her career.” The lawsuit strongly states that she is the one attacked him, claiming, “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator.”
You can read the full summary here at The Blast. As I read the detailed “evidence” Depp thinks he’s providing, I was struck by something… a profound doubt that Depp remembers much about his marriage to Amber. Their relationship and marriage was when Depp largely seemed to become untethered, and he seemed to be abusing drugs and alcohol to blackout-level for much of that time. It’s not that Depp specifically remembers NOT abusing Amber, it’s that he can’t remember much of anything. All he remembers is his indignance. Anyway, I believe Amber. I always have.
One interesting/terrible accusation Depp made in the lawsuit: he believes Amber was having an affair with Elon Musk one month into their marriage. It’s clear that Amber knew Elon for a while, even before she married Depp. I think Elon wanted to be with Amber in any way. But no, I doubt she cheated. Amber’s lawyer released a statement about the lawsuit:
“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior.But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction [sic], we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”
Yeah. It IS harassment, in my opinion. I also believe that Depp’s interviews and the claims in this lawsuit are likely a direct violation of their divorce agreement and their joint NDA. So… will she countersue? Why not.
1. This is messy af.
2. Johnny Depp is trash.
Teenage me would never have believed that he could end up being this disgusting.
Ugh, right? So disappointing. He still had a rep as a kind of “rabble rouser” who trashed hotel rooms but it always ended there. When he got with Vanessa and started a family he really calmed down and embraced the quiet family life (that we know of). He was so gorgeous and talented, now he’s a cautionary tale against drugs & alcohol. I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t acting like such an asshole.
Johnny Depp looked at Brexit and thought Hold my wine? I mean WTF?
Here’s Johnny! Hollywood’s equivalent to Trump’s Wall. Narcissists will not be naysaid or denied.
At this point its continued abuse. Making her go through courts and re-live her abusive experience. Hes disgusting. #TeamAmber
So messy.
The man is absolute garbage.
It sounds to me like he didn’t fare well in his case against his former management and is trying to recoup his losses by suing Amber. Jerk!
From my interactions with his loyalists, I would say that they would think the settlement meant that he was right about his management.
Frustrating, but we can’t prove otherwise.
I do think his dire finances are a reason to go for such a number.
I believe Amber. I have no reason not to. But if—IF—Johnny has any exonerating evidence, he should have the opportunity to present his claims in court.
Why didn’t he present said evidence during their original court case when she filed for divorce? I mean, she accused him of abuse, if he had that evidence all this time, why not present it all then? And why put out a joint statement specifically stating “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm”. Nahhhh… this guy is so hard up for money he’s filing laws suits left and right…
I’m not here to defend Johnny so I won’t speculate. I don’t know why he didn’t present it before. His own people said the evidence was newly-discovered, which I side eye, but IF there is any new evidence, he should present it in court. If he’s just jerking her around or trying to win money with a frivolous lawsuit, she should sue the heck out of him and take him for everything she can.
He is still abusing her.
This 100%. This is him trying to drag her back into his abusive cycle.
What a piece of 💩. This makes me see red. Ugh. This guy!!! I hope she counter-sues and I hope she wins. I hope some of the rats undoubtedly deserting the sinking ship that is Jonny Depp come clean and admit what they witnessed and helped to hush up.
I posted a comment on twitter, saying I side eye those who are still sucking off Johnny Depp and almost immediately others went on the attack on his behalf.
I didn’t respond; I’m happy to wait to see how this unfolds and see how well their comments age.
I do find, however, that the majority of comments I saw on articles were definitely PRO Johnny. Made me sick just reading them.
Pajiba ran a story about it this weekend and almost all of the comments were Johnny Depp defenders. I was stunned.
It’s depressing, isn’t it?
I bet the success of Aquaman is what really enraged him
And yeah he wants to silence her bc in the past he’s always had the power
but she’s not afraid of him or his money or cronies
he is a damn fool
I was just going to comment this. I think her success in a major franchise film has him seeing red. She was everywhere for months promoting Aquaman. Now that Disney cancelled the Pirates series that bag is gone. And his Harry Potter film being the most expensive/lowest grossing film in the franchise. I’m pretty sure he had some kind of back end deal on those films. He’s not getting nowhere near what he thought. And he feels that is Ambers fault and he has to make her pay. Just like a true abuser.
Typical narcissistic projection.
He’s still abusing her, just disgusting.
Is the little schitt still floating around? I hope this move cleans him out ompletly. Like all abusers, he doesn’t stop. He just changes his tactics.
Ooh ooh, have we said The Crimes of Grindeldepp yet?