Kim Kardashian ‘is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan’

What we’re seeing from the Kardashian-Jenners at the moment is a mid-course correction in PR strategy. For two weeks, the KJs were all about blaming Jordyn Woods for Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s breakup. They went after Jordyn, canceled all of her projects with the family, and Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her guest house (Jordyn is now reportedly living at her mom’s place). They were always laying it on a bit thick, especially given Tristan’s serial infidelity, but they controlled the narrative around the “cheating” and the breakup for two full weeks. Then Jordyn Woods sat down with the Red Table Talk and Jada Pinkett Smith. After that, Khloe blamed Jordyn directly, calling Jordyn “the reason” why her family broke up. And… the KJs overplayed their hand. Khloe got thoroughly dragged for her bullsh-t and now it feels like Jordyn is being protected by the Pinkett-Smiths and the community. So the KJs are mid-course correcting: of course it was ALWAYS Tristan’s fault. Of course they never tried to put this all on a 21-year-old family friend. Of course Wise Kim Kardashian always blamed Tristan entirely. From People:

Kim Kardashian is so mad: “Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other…” Kim always blamed Tristan: “Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan. She is telling Khloé to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known.” The source adds that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, “also says that it’s Tristan’s fault…He’s the one who made commitments to Khloé and he’s the one who broke his promises. What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had.” Kanye West is the godfather?? “Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it’s fine by him. He wasn’t close to them in the first place. He’s protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate.”

[From People]

There’s another quote about how the biggest issue is that Tristan “publicly embarrassed” Khloe, like everything was sparkling new and there was never any history of shadiness before Jordyn came around. Tristan has been humiliating Khloe from the beginning. And she kept clinging to him. I still believe – as I said from the beginning – that Tristan and Khloe were basically done when the kiss happened between Jordyn and Tristan. Even the KJ-approved stories in People Magazine and Us Weekly were saying that for weeks beforehand, that Khloe was a single mom, that Tristan wasn’t around and that he didn’t care, that they were basically broken up anyway. All of this drama over a relationship that was already 80% dead anyway.