Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson first seemed to get together right after the Golden Globes. They met at a post-Globes party and hit it off, and possibly hooked up that night. Weeks later, Kate and Pete were photographed together leaving a comedy club, and Kate was shielding her face from the paparazzi flashes, or maybe she was hiding her face because she took her secret shamef–k out in public. In any case, we had some conversations about whether this was a good match, or whether Kate needs to STAHP.

She’s not stopping though. Pete and Kate stepped out in New York last night. They went to a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. They were photographed – happily, I might add – outside the Garden. Kate looked like she had a fresh blowout and she was particularly smiley. Pete looked like he always looks – a bit grumpy. But he did look like he recently bathed. I actually think he’s grooming a bit more for Kate? I still feel the same way about this match-up: they don’t make any sense, on any level. But… they’re going to keep on. They love that we’re all like “wtf???”

If you want to hork a little bit, you can see photos of Kate and Pete inside the Garden here. They’re making out for the cameras. With tongue. Ew.

26 Responses to “Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson made out at a Rangers game in NY”

  1. Silas Marner says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:33 am

    There is something wrong with Kate Beckinsale for doing this. Is she using Pete for attention?

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Oh girl. No.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 4, 2019 at 7:44 am

      Agreed. I really like Pete and I don’t mind Kate but holy hell from no angle does this seem like a good idea.

      I lol’d at “gross snog.”

      Also, she looks like a weird hybrid of Linda Blair and Anna Paquin in the header photo. Not like herself at all.

      Reply
  3. cannibell says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:35 am

    This is pretty much all I’ve got.

    {Posts youtube video recording of Mickey & Sylvia’s “Love is Strange”}

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-88RvMz_iM

    Reply
  4. MattyLove says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:41 am

    In the words of John Mayer, he must be “sexual napalm.”

    Reply
    • Alissa says:
      March 4, 2019 at 7:53 am

      that’s kind of what I’ve gotten out of it. I like Pete though, and he’s got the John Mulaney seal of approval.

      I think it’s weirdly cute that he’s always holding her hand? I don’t think this match up will go well though.

      Reply
  5. CharliePenn says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:42 am

    He looks really unwell. Also come on now with that tonguing in public. Nasty. I’m 35 and I can’t imagine doing that it this point, in public.
    This is all for show, from Kate’s end at least. That’s what I think, anyway.

    Reply
  6. Char says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Thank you, nope.

    Reply
  7. Darkladi says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Me: …

    Reply
  8. Piggysarah says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:47 am

    She looks like Rachel Bilson on those pictures

    Reply
  9. Tanguerita says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:50 am

    The size of my “EWWWWWW” is not measurable.

    Reply
  10. Jane says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:54 am

    He looks wasted to me in that first picture. In the picture of them making out… gees, I’m not able to eat breakfast after seeing that.

    Reply
  11. Toniko says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Eww… eww.. eww.. ewwww…

    Reply
  12. Lisa says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:57 am

    She has horrible taste in men.

    Reply
  13. Lisa says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:57 am

    This won’t end well.

    Reply
  14. Desolee says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Wow he does look a lot more presentable! I always found him attractive *despite* the tatttoos. I’m guessing she feels happy with him (whatever relationship they have) and doesn’t care what people think

    Reply
  15. TheHeat says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:59 am

    There’s an awful lot of pearl clutching going on in here.
    Maybe he’s a nice guy. Maybe he’s a lot of fun to be with. Maybe he’s really talented in certain ways (wink wink).
    I, for one, find Kate IDGAF attitude towards this really refreshing. Go girl!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:17 am

      I think he’s probably all those things. My proverbial pearl clutching isn’t because of him but because she’s got kids his age. As a mom of young men, there’s just no way I’d ever go after anyone their age, especially someone as vulnerable as Pete, no matter how sexually empowered I might feel.

      Reply
  16. stormsmama says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I bet hes hilarious
    and sensitive
    and has a huge you know what
    hes playful
    not cynical
    and compliments her in ways that flatter her –
    plus she is now relevant in a new way to a whole new generation, maybe that turns her on

    Im fine with this

    Reply
  17. JadedBrit says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:09 am

    If the human race ever manages to traverse deep space, three hundred years from now scientists will be able to pick up my “ewwwwwwww”.

    Reply
  18. Isa says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:16 am

    She looks like Alicia silver stone in the header photo.

    Ariana and Pete looked cute together. Young love. Kate looks attention seeking.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Gross

    Reply
  20. Babadook says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Why does this look like a divorced mom who started dating one of her sons friends who’s trying reallllly hard to impress her?

    Reply
  21. NotHeidisGirl says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Well, they are both adults…
    But whatever did Kate do to her face??? She used to be so pretty! Is she entering Kardashian land??

    Reply

