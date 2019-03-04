Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson made out at a Rangers game in NY

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson first seemed to get together right after the Golden Globes. They met at a post-Globes party and hit it off, and possibly hooked up that night. Weeks later, Kate and Pete were photographed together leaving a comedy club, and Kate was shielding her face from the paparazzi flashes, or maybe she was hiding her face because she took her secret shamef–k out in public. In any case, we had some conversations about whether this was a good match, or whether Kate needs to STAHP.
She’s not stopping though. Pete and Kate stepped out in New York last night. They went to a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. They were photographed – happily, I might add – outside the Garden. Kate looked like she had a fresh blowout and she was particularly smiley. Pete looked like he always looks – a bit grumpy. But he did look like he recently bathed. I actually think he’s grooming a bit more for Kate? I still feel the same way about this match-up: they don’t make any sense, on any level. But… they’re going to keep on. They love that we’re all like “wtf???”
If you want to hork a little bit, you can see photos of Kate and Pete inside the Garden here. They’re making out for the cameras. With tongue. Ew.
There is something wrong with Kate Beckinsale for doing this. Is she using Pete for attention?
Oh girl. No.
Agreed. I really like Pete and I don’t mind Kate but holy hell from no angle does this seem like a good idea.
I lol’d at “gross snog.”
Also, she looks like a weird hybrid of Linda Blair and Anna Paquin in the header photo. Not like herself at all.
Her face looks full of filler.
This is pretty much all I’ve got.
{Posts youtube video recording of Mickey & Sylvia’s “Love is Strange”}
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-88RvMz_iM
In the words of John Mayer, he must be “sexual napalm.”
that’s kind of what I’ve gotten out of it. I like Pete though, and he’s got the John Mulaney seal of approval.
I think it’s weirdly cute that he’s always holding her hand? I don’t think this match up will go well though.
He looks really unwell. Also come on now with that tonguing in public. Nasty. I’m 35 and I can’t imagine doing that it this point, in public.
This is all for show, from Kate’s end at least. That’s what I think, anyway.
Thank you, nope.
Me: …
She looks like Rachel Bilson on those pictures
I think she looks sort of like an older Ariana, tbh haha.
The size of my “EWWWWWW” is not measurable.
He looks wasted to me in that first picture. In the picture of them making out… gees, I’m not able to eat breakfast after seeing that.
Eww… eww.. eww.. ewwww…
She has horrible taste in men.
This won’t end well.
Wow he does look a lot more presentable! I always found him attractive *despite* the tatttoos. I’m guessing she feels happy with him (whatever relationship they have) and doesn’t care what people think
There’s an awful lot of pearl clutching going on in here.
Maybe he’s a nice guy. Maybe he’s a lot of fun to be with. Maybe he’s really talented in certain ways (wink wink).
I, for one, find Kate IDGAF attitude towards this really refreshing. Go girl!
I think he’s probably all those things. My proverbial pearl clutching isn’t because of him but because she’s got kids his age. As a mom of young men, there’s just no way I’d ever go after anyone their age, especially someone as vulnerable as Pete, no matter how sexually empowered I might feel.
I bet hes hilarious
and sensitive
and has a huge you know what
hes playful
not cynical
and compliments her in ways that flatter her –
plus she is now relevant in a new way to a whole new generation, maybe that turns her on
Im fine with this
If the human race ever manages to traverse deep space, three hundred years from now scientists will be able to pick up my “ewwwwwwww”.
She looks like Alicia silver stone in the header photo.
Ariana and Pete looked cute together. Young love. Kate looks attention seeking.
Gross
Why does this look like a divorced mom who started dating one of her sons friends who’s trying reallllly hard to impress her?
Well, they are both adults…
But whatever did Kate do to her face??? She used to be so pretty! Is she entering Kardashian land??