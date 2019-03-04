‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ Podcast #8: Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk; stories we got wrong



In this episode of Gossip with Celebitchy we were so excited to catch up after we missed our talk last week to cover the Oscars. We discuss The Oscars and how we were scrambling to cover them live after upsets for Best Actress and Best Picture. We also cover the surprisingly biggest story to come out of the Oscars: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s supposed chemistry and how Irina Shayk, Bradley’s partner, should be jealous. We crack up about Miranda Lambert’s messy marriage to a NYC cop she’s known all of three months who was living with his pregnant mistress when he met her. We also cover recent royal appearances, including Meghan and Harry’s trip to Morocco and Kate and William’s trip to Northern Ireland. Plus Priyanka Chopra is allegedly mad at Meghan for not coming to her weddings and Meghan and Kate covered both People and Us Magazine this week. In a section we recorded yesterday, we analyze Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk and whether we think she’s telling the truth. We also talk about Khloe Kardashian’s history of taking back cheating men and blaming the other woman. You can listen below:

In our section answering user questions, I own up to three stories I’ve gotten massively wrong. In 2008 I made up some sh-t about the significance of Brad Pitt’s tattoos (I was bored and wrote some BS on a hunch and The Daily Mail picked it up), and in 2013 we covered a bad tip about Jennifer Aniston getting married at a winery in Charlottesville, VA. Chandra thought it was sketchy and warned me not to cover it but I didn’t listen to her. (Funny how we never did hear about their alleged divorce.) I once speculated about whether Colin Farrell was the father of Minnie Driver’s baby based on photos of them together at the beach. He wasn’t and I missed the fact that he was dating her best friend, who was there with them at the time.

We picked several comments to highlight this week! I have two: a moving comment from a woman of color about not following her dreams of being an actress and a funny comment about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s potential couple name. Chandra’s favorite comment was from someone pointing out that Khloe’s storyline is just as trashy as Miranda’s.

