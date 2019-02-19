Miranda Lambert met her husband the same week he became a father

I tend to think most people were stunned by Miranda Lambert’s sudden wedding announcement. Miranda tried to package the Instagram announcement with an exclusive to People Magazine, including a never-before-seen photo and some details about how “happy” Miranda is with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin. But of course, now that the news has been out for a few days, we’re getting many more details. We’re getting a clarity on the timeline mostly – Miranda met Brendan THE SAME WEEK he and his girlfriend (ex?) welcomed their baby.
In what was quite possibly the busiest week of his life, Miranda Lambert’s new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, met the country singer and welcomed a baby with another woman.
Radar Online reported on Monday, February 18, that the New York Police Department officer, 27, was introduced to the country singer, 35, on November 2, 2018, on the set of Good Morning America, where she performed “Got My Name Changed Back” with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, in addition to promoting their latest album, Interstate Gospel. Three days later, McLoughlin welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.
The Staten Island, New York, native is currently assigned to the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, which serves the Times Square area where Good Morning America is filmed. Lambert and McLoughlin secretly dated for nearly three months before marrying on January 26. She announced the news of their low-key relationship and wedding on Saturday, February 16.
People Magazine confirmed that Miranda first met Brendan last November, when she was in town for work. People also says they met for the first time on November 2nd at or around Good Morning America. It’s also a possibility that Brendan was working, doing crowd control, later that same day at The Town Hall where Miranda and the Pistol Annies were performing a concert. People also says that Miranda’s rep told them that Miranda and Brendan got married “a while ago,” which is a weird way to describe “less than a month ago.”
Even if you separate the fact that he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby during the same week that he met Miranda, it’s STILL messy. The baby stuff just takes it next-level messy. But what Nashville-based country superstar starts up with a New York cop and marries him less than three months after meeting him? I think Miranda probably considers the coup de grace of her “man-stealing” a new father.
I am trying not to enjoy this mess since there is a BABY involved.
Like when does he have time see his son?
You just know this dude cut the wedding cake and the umbilical cord at the same time.
They are capital M messy.
Oh the visual!
I read the mother was the mistress and he was engaged when she got pregnant. So I don’t think they were together-together and he wouldn’t be living with the mom/child. And he doesn’t sound like a outstanding role model for a child any how.
That said, moving to Nashville will make visits so much less frequent and it really is sad for baby. Although when Miranda makes him head of security (or whatever pay bump) at least the child will live very comfortably hopefully.
Please tell me there is a pre-nup?
Please, tell me there isn’t one.
🤣
I suspect you are correct.
I’m with you Miss M. lol
my thoughts exactly.
“please tell me there isn’t one”
exactly!!! lol
Well, I’m sure they will enjoy many happy years together.
But, really, is that even long enough for her to get him to sign a really good pre-nup? I mean, surely drafting one of those up for a rich woman like herself takes a month or two of back and forth lawyer-ing? If not, girl is going to be out a few million bucks when they inevitably divorce.
“Well, I’m sure they will enjoy many happy years together”
I’m sure too lmao
Oh, of course this will end well!
Well, at least the poor kid will have something to talk about in therapy. {Ducks}
She must be really good in bed, that’s all I got.
She must be the best lady in history.
What else could be her appel?
(Based on her history with married men. All women are special in their own way.)
She’s beautiful, famous, confident, fun, and crazy and goes after pathetic-weak unhappy less/not famous men with no spine to leave a relationship when it no longer works.
I mean there are rumors of how she’s ruined the career of the married man who turned her down. She doesn’t have a 100% success rate, we just publicly see her “victories”. Ironically, none of them are prizes because theyre garbage like her.
The divorce is going to be ugly. Marry in haste repent in leisure.
I wish People had asked where they are going to live. His child is in New York City, is she going to make a home there?
They seem to be implying it’s a “commuter marriage”, with splitting time between NYC and Nashville….uh-huh. How much vacation time does an NYC cop get? Exactly. Things you don’t think through when you marry someone you’ve known less than 3 months. So I assume he’s going to give up his job. And once he does he will be around all the time, the thrill of the hunt is gone, and she will be back trying to sleep with Dads she finds taking their three kids to the playground.
Good lord these two are trash!!!!! I hope the inevitable breakup is beyond messy and painful! Please tell me there’s no prenup!
I’m gonna have to quote Gwen Stefani on this one : this sh!t is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S
How? I mean, seriously, how does she do it? Is she like the most powerful witch ever? I always thought new parents are … well, new parents, excited and totally in love with their little one. How did he have energy left to fall for a new woman?
I read Lainey’s post yesterday, or better Busy’s Insta story, about the snack cop. But now that we have pictures, I’m having trouble finding the “snack” component. This is not a handsome man and he’s way overdoing it with the eye brow grooming.
This is just a huge wtf for me.
My guess is she goes for guys that are douchebags, she’s not so charming that she takes loyal, and committed men from their partners.
Okay, there are reports this guy cheated on his fiancé with the woman who then gave birth to his son. Then Brendan got together with Miranda the same week he became a father and is now married to Miranda. I want to know:
1) When does this guy have time to do his job as a cop?
2) How long before other women Brendan dated last year come forward? (You know there are others)
3) Is it too early to start a divorce pool ? I say they file by Memorial Day
He’s a busy guy for sure…I say how long before Miranda is knocked up and he’s on to the next woman.
This is so trashy omg Khloé approves
You beat me to it! My thought was his ex got Khloe Kardashianed. Kapow….such trashy people.
Giggle
I think we’re meant to be wowed by the wedding photo – but look at the woman’s claws: she’s clinging on to him with the same tenacity as an infuriated Lobster at a fish market.
Miranda Lambert. Making psychologists richer, wives unhappier and Morals poorer.
I don’t understand the rush to get married for some people. You can’t possibly know someone after two months, I just can’t imagine.
That Miranda so-called country girl has none of the traditional southern values she makes millions on. Her despicable desire not to be loved but preferred is pathological and needs to be addressed in intense therapy sessions. How long before she preys on another committed family guy who won’t resist her fame, money and dominatrix-angel-face manipulations? Women can be selective, fixated sexual predators as well.
to be fair… she might classify herself as “outlaw country” lol
“Her despicable desire not to be loved but preferred is pathological…”
I don’t think I’ve ever seen it put so clearly @Madelaine, you hit the nail on the head exactly. I don’t think she’s really capable of loving or understanding what it means to be actually loved. I fear for the mental health of any children she might have. This kind of mindset in a mother would be devastating.
I also doubt she will encourage or nurture the relationship between him and his 3 month year old (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) son. That would be competition.
I feel like the look on his face in that top photograph just says “I made it now…easy street”.
Oh wow flashbacks. I met a dude in a plane three months after my divorce. He totally swept me off my feet. Tender and attentive and hilarious. I thought it was so great how he respected my need to go slow and not get too intense too fast. Four months later I leaned he was two weeks into fatherhood when we met and he was still very much married to and living with the mother. It’s just not ok. Every person in that scenario is poorly served by this coupling. And it will take so much more energy to un-#$@& this than to get into it. Sigh.
Look it’s no mystery how she got a beat cop with aspirations of being a model. When you are rich and famous that doesn’t take a magic vagina, come on peeps.
May they have many happy weeks together! (clink)
Just reading the timeline again. It says they were secretly dating for 3 months before getting married on January 26. The baby was born on November 5. So wouldn’t that put the date they first met to a month or so before his ex gave birth? Still very messy and trashy
If they met and started dating Nov. 2, then, Nov. 2 – Dec. 2 is one month, Dec.2- to Jan. 2 is two months, and then Jan 2- Jan. 26 (the wedding date) is almost another month (24 days). So 3 months is about right.
lainey had a post yesterday that linked to an older post (lol) that talked about miranda’s single “vice.” the lyrics… she knows she’s a mess! girl, get some help!! busy phillips is annoying but what a g.o.a.t. for the amazing, juicy gossip she served lol
His ex-fiancee (not the baby mama) truly dodged a bullet and got out of this mess with no strings attached.
There are reports that he was recently engaged to a semi-professional soccer player named Jackie Bruno, and he cheated on her and got this other woman pregnant. So there are TWO women this man was involved with fairly recently. What a mess.
Umm…. Him and his ex had a baby registry from October (SUSS!)
