Miranda Lambert met her husband the same week he became a father

I tend to think most people were stunned by Miranda Lambert’s sudden wedding announcement. Miranda tried to package the Instagram announcement with an exclusive to People Magazine, including a never-before-seen photo and some details about how “happy” Miranda is with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin. But of course, now that the news has been out for a few days, we’re getting many more details. We’re getting a clarity on the timeline mostly – Miranda met Brendan THE SAME WEEK he and his girlfriend (ex?) welcomed their baby.

In what was quite possibly the busiest week of his life, Miranda Lambert’s new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, met the country singer and welcomed a baby with another woman. Radar Online reported on Monday, February 18, that the New York Police Department officer, 27, was introduced to the country singer, 35, on November 2, 2018, on the set of Good Morning America, where she performed “Got My Name Changed Back” with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, in addition to promoting their latest album, Interstate Gospel. Three days later, McLoughlin welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger. The Staten Island, New York, native is currently assigned to the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, which serves the Times Square area where Good Morning America is filmed. Lambert and McLoughlin secretly dated for nearly three months before marrying on January 26. She announced the news of their low-key relationship and wedding on Saturday, February 16.

[From Us Weekly]

People Magazine confirmed that Miranda first met Brendan last November, when she was in town for work. People also says they met for the first time on November 2nd at or around Good Morning America. It’s also a possibility that Brendan was working, doing crowd control, later that same day at The Town Hall where Miranda and the Pistol Annies were performing a concert. People also says that Miranda’s rep told them that Miranda and Brendan got married “a while ago,” which is a weird way to describe “less than a month ago.”

Even if you separate the fact that he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby during the same week that he met Miranda, it’s STILL messy. The baby stuff just takes it next-level messy. But what Nashville-based country superstar starts up with a New York cop and marries him less than three months after meeting him? I think Miranda probably considers the coup de grace of her “man-stealing” a new father.