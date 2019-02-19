Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel creative director, has passed away suddenly at the age of 85

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away. I was not prepared for this!! I thought he would be around for many more years. I covered one of his interviews just a few months ago, and he sounded sharp as a tack. He was a real workhorse too, putting out huge Chanel collections, resort collections and various other side projects, some for Chanel. He was 85 years old and he is survived by his beloved cat Choupette. He once said that Choupette is like a daughter to him.
Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most prolific and widely popular designers of the 20th and 21st centuries, died in Paris. He was 85.
Lagerfeld was Creative Director of Chanel, the French house founded by Gabrielle Chanel, for an era-defining, age-defying 36 years. Upon assuming the reins in 1983, Lagerfeld swiftly revived Chanel, reinterpreting the house founder’s iconic tweed skirt suits, little black dresses, and quilted handbags. He did it via the lens of hip-hop one season and California surfer chicks the next—he was a pop culture savant—without ever forgetting what the revolutionary Coco stood for: independence, freedom, and modernity.
In more recent years, as the company’s fortunes grew and grew, Lagerfeld became known for the lavish Grand Palais sets he conceived for the six Chanel collections he designed a year. There was a rocket ship, a reproduction of the Eiffel Tower, and a supermarché stocked strictly with Chanel-brand products. Florence Welch sang on the half-shell at the Spring 2012 show. Most memorable of all was the improbable giant iceberg from Scandinavia that Chanel shipped across the continent for the Fall 2010 show. Lagerfeld also pioneered the concept of the traveling pre-season show. The Karl caravan has landed variously in Versailles; Linlithgow, Scotland; Dallas; Seoul; and, spectacularly, Havana, Cuba.
This will rock the House of Chanel, and it will rock the fashion world entirely. Chanel is one of the biggest labels in the world, and I honestly predict a round of designer/creative director musical chairs. I feel like there will be so many shifts as Chanel will likely try to pick the biggest name possible to take over Karl’s BIG shoes. I also, of course, wonder what will happen to Choupette. Karl had so many staffers, I feel like some assistant will probably “inherit” Choupette.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
RIP Karl and love to Choupette, hope she has someone to give her extra cuddles right now.
He probably left Coupette everything. She can afford all the cuddles she wants.
You can’t leave everything to an animal in France, so Choupette didn’t inherit Karl’s fortune.
It seems weird to think of him with brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews etc, but I’m sure he probably has actual blood family who will inherit and also adopt Choupette.
wow I’m speechless
Me too. This is so shocking. RIP Karl.
Shocked as well! You sort of expect a legend like him to be immortal. Wow, may he Rest In Peace. We will never see someone like him again. Truly one of a kind.
wrong thread
Pancreatic cancer moves very quickly, and he strikes me as a man who would not reveal any illness let alone cancer.
I am shocked by his mortality. I know it’s stupid and I said this on the Keira thread, but I was sure he would outlive us all
Same! I thought he would die in his 90s or something like that.
I thought he is immortal. Like a vampire or something. This is really bizarre. However, I feel uncomfortable with all this pouring sympathy for a effing cat. That cat has much better like than most of us. It will be fine. It is not a parent less child with no food on a table or actual human childeren locked in an actual animal cage. Take it down a notch, people.
Very productive life until a ripe old age. That’s admirable.
This is the best way to go.
That’s probably how he would have wanted to go (even though probably not yet). Hopefully he have proper planning what to do regarding Choupette.
I really did enjoy Karl, he was such a delightful grump. I hope we see a lot of Chanel from the archives in his honour this Sunday at the Oscars.
End of an era.
Some of the most lovely shows ever.
RIP ICON.
I did not see that one coming any time soon. His poor kitten. He was not the best person but his work ethic was always admirable. Rest in peace.
Choupette will likely get all the money. Kitty needs her lifestyle maintained.
Kunty Karl (tm Micheal K at Dlisted) was kunty till the end. Who will tell all the size 0 Chanel models that they’re fat now? He was a unique, complicated, flawed, funny, genius, and a man who contributed to the best and worst parts of high fashion in lasting ways. Chanel’s greatest loss since CoCo herself.
Virginie Viard will be the artistic director of Chanel, a very good choice she’s been working alongside Karl for over 30 years. Even though some of the thing he has said we’re problematic his influence over fashion is undeniable and he will we missed. He redefined fashion shows and the front rows.
Is it official? I tried to look it up but didn”t find anything.
I read it on Vogue Spain, maybe they got it wrong?
It was just announced on French publications. You were right. Vogue Spain gets good scoops
My first thought was: Choupette!
RIP uncle Karl
My thoughts and prayers are with Choupette at this most difficult time
poor Choupette, I hope someone who loves her takes her in
Not a surprise to me as it was known here in France he had pancreas cancer. It was announced in january as he didn’t attended the Fashion Week.
Still, it is a sad news, I am not a fan of his works but he was a great businessman.
Oh my didn’t know he was down with cancer. Oh cancer sucks! RIP Karl they don’t make them like you anymore you will surely be missed
He did the Chanel couture show, he just didn’t bow. That was the only sign he wasn’t feeling well
RIP. It will be interesting to see what succession plan was in place at House of Chanel. I wonder if we will see a shift away from Karl’s girls or if it will be business as usual. Very interesting.
I hope Choupette is cared for of course….but now I need to go scream into the void that a cat is about to inherit more money than I will make in my lifetime. 😱
@Mia4s
I imagine Karl’s godson will probably be his beneficiary and perhaps the family of his late partner whom he was with for quite a long time (I’m pretty sure I remember reading that he was still close with them, but not his sisters), but I imagine Choupette will still be very well taken care of regardless.
I always cackled at the story of how he got Choupette. Apparently it was a friend’s kitten and they left it for him to catsit for months, and then he refused to give it back.
Oh I know @Div….but I’m still pretty sure Choupette is going to have more money than any of us ever will! LOL! 😉
Lololol 😂
RIP
Poor Choupette. I admired his work, but he sometimes was a bit cruel with his words. It will be interesting to see who heads up Chanel next.
I was just thinking about Karl Lagerfeld because I use the Collosol Eau de Lait, which I read once that he used to bathe in. I’m not sure if I’m a fan of his, he seemed kind of mean, but he was entertaining.
I’m happy for him that he went before Choupette.
Karl didn’t show up for the Haute Couture show last month and the French press has been wondering about his health ever since.
And looking at all the very long very in-depth obituaries I’ve read online, I feel like journalists reworked the articles in the last few weeks.
I’m shocked but really not surprised.
Karl Lagerfeld and Lee Radziwill. That’s one major party going on.
Pancreatic cancer is vicious. RIP
He was an icon. RIP
he was an icon, michael kors wishes he was as interesting and hilarious as karl! the end of an era, not many head of fashion houses will ever be as interesting as karl again.
i wonder how old choupette is now, she has quite a fortune to enjoy now!
This isn’t sudden at all really. He’s been sick for months and has skipped out on the last couple Chanel/Fendi shows.
As huge a legacy he will have, he was also a miserable mean bastard, especially after he lost weight.
I am certain there is a succession plan is place. He was 85 and a smart enough business man to plan for this. No one lives forever.
I mean, he was old and lived a full life. RIP to him. May his successor have apparently rare confidence in their ability to design clothes that look nice on models with a BMI over 17.
I dressed up as Karl L last Halloween. I thought I was so clever until I ran into someone that night who went the extra mile and had a Choupette in her arms. She was the hit of the party. He was more than an influencer. He was an icon.
Well, he died as he wished, working till the end…just like Chanel did.