Bernie Sanders, 77, announced his 2020 presidential run, because UGH

When Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential candidacy, it felt like all of the biggest “hype candidates” had finally gotten into the race. Between Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Klobuchar, we should be able to choose someone good to beat the f–k out of the Deplorables. My biggest worry is that Joe Biden is going to dither for many more months and then try to hijack the primaries. My other big worry? Bernie Sanders is going to ruin everything and the Bernie Bros will have learned absolutely nothing. Well, guess what. Bernie Sanders is running again. And he’s already pissing me off. This is part of what he said in his campaign announcement speech today:
“I think the current occupant of the White House is an embarrassment to our country,” Sanders said. “I think he is a pathological liar… I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”
Sanders acknowledged he will encounter a “very different campaign,” than in 2016, when he emerged as the sole serious challenger to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and won 23 primaries and caucuses. A diverse Democratic field includes more than a dozen candidates who have either formally declared or expressed serious interest. The challengers include five of Sanders’ colleagues in the U.S. Senate — Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.
When asked by VPR’s Bob Kinzel about concerns that he no longer best represents “the face of the new Democratic Party,” Sanders, 77, said:
“We have got to look at candidates, you know, not by the color of their skin, not by their sexual orientation or their gender and not by their age,” Sanders said. “I mean, I think we have got to try to move us toward a non-discriminatory society which looks at people based on their abilities, based on what they stand for.” Sanders also touted his health and “energy level.”
Only white dudes talk about being color-blind or blind to sexuality or gender or age. He’s 77 years old and living his pipe dream of being the “outsider truth-teller” when really he’s nothing more than a bitter old spoiler. The thing about it is, he could have had real power in the last election and this election – he could have sat this one out and thrown his full-throated support to the strongest candidate. Instead, he’s on another ego trip.
#NeverBernie is trending, and I hope it continues. Democrats have the most diverse field of candidates in history, but sure, let’s waste all this time on a 77-year-old white guy.
Alrighty then.
This makes me so angry that he keeps insinuating that the only reason some candidates are popular are because they are WOC or gay or women. It’s the same latent rac*st crap I’ve dealt with before—the implication that I was accepted at a particular college was because I was Black or that I received a certain job because I was a Black woman and so on.
He said something not along ago and he used to say this a lot in 2016, so he hasn’t learned. And many of his surrogates have pushed this message, claiming they are the only ones who care about “policy and not personality.” It’s so damn arrogant (and there’s a darker implication linked to my first paragraph) to pretend that the other candidates don’t have policy. Hell, both Warren and Klobuchar, on opposite sides on the left, have contributed to a ton of legislation and have clear cut ideas. So has Booker, Harris, Castro, Brown, and so on.
My policies are actually somewhat in line with him, but I just can’t get over this sh*t and I think he has no chance in h*ll because the Clinton campaign never went scorched earth on him because they were terrified of alienating his followers. Why can’t he and Biden leave it to Warren, Klobuchar, Harris, Buttigieg, Castro, Brown, and Gillibrand who collectively represent the entire spectrum of the American left. It’s not like there is a lack of leftist American candidates or moderate ones.
He’s learned NOTHING since 2016, he needs to sit down.
This is white supremacist talk masquerading as some pseudo-woke bullsh*t.
Bernie is so arrogant. If this were anything other than an ego trip, he would have endorsed Elizabeth Warren the second she declared. He’s been stealing her talking points about a rigged system for years.
Oh god. Go away already.
He’s too old.
He’s too left for most Dems and undecided voters.
He’ll divide the Dem base. AGAIN.
Go away Bernie.
Noooooo……….I like Amy, she seems the most sensible, to me anyway.
Except when she’s rage emailing and throwing things at her staff. Highest staff turnover in the Senate is a big red flag, and the pressures of the Presidency would only make things worse. When one does not respect their staff, and belittles and demeans them, and freaking throws things, they are not decent human beings and should not be running the country. There are better options.
I don’t know….I never know what to believe any more. I’m going to get on her train for now. Anything is better than what we have. I do like Kamala Harris too though.
He’s an Independent, run as that.
I was a Bernie supporter before Hillary got the nomination, but he’s just showing himself, to me, to be a very selfish man.
Same. Voted for him in the primary. He should run as an independent if he is going to run.
If he runs as an independent, that will ensure that Trump wins.
Well, if people are selfish enough to vote for any third party candidate after these past few years with the current buffon in office, they will get what they deserve, but unfortunately many sane people will be drug down with them.
Precisely. Let him run as a Democrat and get defeated in the primaries. If he runs as an independent, he will be the Ross Perot of 2020.
Just 2 weeks ago he and his team was saying how he’s a independent when getting called out on the SOTU commentary. You don’t then get to turn around and run as a dem and then complain when they don’t welcome you with open arms.
When he loses (and he WILL lose) he’s going to trash talk the eventual winner and ruin the election again. And you know he’ll stay in to the last primary because his ego won’t let him do otherwise.
Last time I didn’t mind him-this time the stakes are to high to deal with it.
This..I’m tired of hearing how the dems treated him so badly when he has long been an independent who wanted dem re$ources while dividing that party
Somewhere 45 is having a good chuckle while eating cheeseburgers and guzzling Diet Coke
No old white men 2020
He will split the party again, given the chance. There is LOTS of oppo out there on this dude, that hillary never used because she didn’t want to offend his supporters, so she staged a pillow fight instead.
Take him out hard. Take him out fast.
Amen. If he’s in, it’s hands down for another trump 4. Take him out hard and fast for real Darla.
^ This. His wife, his tax returns, his sexism & racism, his connections to Russia, his campaign and it’s workers, his refusal to sanction Russia. Watch out for Russian trolls running pro-Bernie campaigns again, smearing the actual democrats running.
Yep! And I want a full airing of his right hand boy, Tad Devine. You know, Manafort’s business partner??
This tweet sums it up perfectly.
Even worse than Bernie is his fan club. If he’s as popular as they make him out to be, then he can run as an Independent and win.
He’s amplified by swarming bots. That tweet says it all!
That does sum it up well!
If he really feels that way about Dump, as he should, he could take all of the support he has and give it to another candidate so that everyone can work together to give Dump the boot.
Anything other than that is selfish and foolish.
He lost by 20 points to HRC. That isn’t being a “serious challenger”.
Go away, Bernie.
That’s egotistical af. He’s 77! Entitled white men just really think highly of themselves. Like that Democrat caught doing blackface in his med school yearbook. Refuses to step down, keeps trying to “fix” it and makes it worse. I need some of the ego of these men. Now we’re gonna get fucked again. Thanks Bernie.
Other than his big old ego, I have no idea why he’s doing this. He can’t play the progressive card when Warren is already in and the recent bad press about racism and sexual harassment on his last campaign will do him no favors with women and POC. Plus I’m sure Beto will get the populist rock star youth vote this time. I don’t see what Bernie’s angle or contribution to this is.
I think Schumer is trying to get Beto to run for Coryn’s senate seat in TX. So I am not sure he’s going to run for president. This does pose a problem for the bros, who simply cannot idolize a woman or POC. There is an opening here and Bernie is hoping that that, along with the large field will allow him to pull a Trump and squeeze through. This is why he needs to be hit with a huge oppo dump early on. I just hope the Dems know what to do. I know Perez doesn’t, he’s an idiot. I have some hope for Kamala’s people.
I really don’t think Beto is going to squander this chance because it will never come again. Lightning doesn’t strike twice and won’t for Bernie either. It’s interesting to note that several major architects of Bernie 2016, like Becky Bond, worked on Beto’s senate campaign and have stated they’ll stick with Beto now (which is one of the reasons Berners hate Beto). Beto will get the bro and youth vote and attract huge crowds. Personally, I think he was waiting for Sanders to enter first.
I’m sure he’s getting paid to help Trump. Siphon off votes from Dems. He’s vile.
F*ck you, Bernie. You and your Bros will just suck the air out of the room for everyone else. You are too old, too white, too Male, too narcissistic, too racist, too sexist, too corrupt, and too damn stupid to be running. Most of your ideas are not feasible in today’s political climate, and you are not capable of making them happen, even if they were.
F*ck you for making this all about you. Again. F*ck you for caring more about yourself than the good of the country. If you get us 4 more years of Trump, I will never forgive you.
I have not and will not ever forgive him for his actions toward Sec Clinton ( and NO her was not a sole serious challenger, she wiped the floor with him) or his speech and actions at the DNC when Sec Clinton accepted the nomination.
I get why Clinton welcomed him into the fold, but I hope these candidates destroy him and his ego this time around.
He is not a Democrat. He will never have my support. I am strongly suspicious of his motives. Tad Devine being involved in his previous campaign is a deal breaker for me. Devine was a partner of Paul Manafort, and helped install the Putin-backed Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine.
I am so angry. And I LIKED Bernie last time around, or at least his ideas (voted for him in the primary before ultimately supporting Hillary), until I realized how divisive and ultimately damaging he was for liberals. I can’t forgive him for that.
We need a small pool of Democrats running this year, with the ONLY goal of getting Trump out. I’m quite progressive and don’t particularly want a moderate president, but I think we need a candidate who at least SAYS they’ll be moderate in order to get Trump out of the White House. Which is literally all that matters. It’s the only thing that matters. We can save our bold, forward-thinking ideas for after Trump is gone, but before then I want none of Bernie’s BS.
Given the reaction I’m seeing on social media this landed with a big thud, even people who supported him last time don’t want him to run.
I hope Biden notes the negative reaction and realizes his time has also passed.
Go away!!
ah yes, the old, rich white man saying we shouldn’t focus so much on wanting to elect women, people of colour and younger voices…. ugh Bernie..stop!
SO MUCH UGH.
Why does it feel like we’ve just re-elected Trump?
Where are his tax returns??? I need all tax returns released for at least the past ten years. After he was FORCED, he released one PARTIAL tax return. All Dems must do like Hillary did, be completely transparent and release all tax returns. Nothing less will do. He needs to be hammered on this, every day, by media and Dem allies.
WHERE ARE YOUR TAX RETURNS BERNIE??
As a life long Dem, I am hoping that Bernie and Joe Biden use their decades of service and experience in politics to throw a huge push behind whoever the Dems candidate turns out to be. Not Biden, not Bernie, not Hilary again. They must put egos aside and find a younger, well-spoken, candidate.
Trump must be defeated.
MN here and while I do think Amy K. has done a good job as Senator here, IMO, she is not a strong enough candidate to win as POTUS. Even Al Franken, after his decades as Senator, he did not have the PTB behind him to run/win.
My concern is that the list of Dems declaring their intent to run is going to turn out to be a long, messy, ugly fight that will turn voters off, and the MAGA/Trump supports will continue to live in denial but will re-elect that idiot clown.
In my minds eye, in a perfect world, the best case….all the former Dems front runners/leaders put their personal thirst for power aside and work together to find a candidate that can actually do the job. Then work together to get said candidate elected.
In the real world…I’m that cynical that I realize that won’t happen.
God help us all.
Here you go. See this guy here? Once he gets his free college and becomes a part of the well off, and ages…he will be voting for cons who want to take away MY social security and state, without one hint of irony to his friends: everyone’s got to have some skin the game.
Mark my words…
Bernie Sanders will go all out in a verbal war with Emperor Zero and use this psychological advantage to sway Dem voters his way.
Don’t fall for it and split the Dem vote so that EZ wins in 2020.
Yep. Bernie is controlled opposition.
I would and will happily vote for him.
I’d vote for him if he won the democratic candidacy, because I’d vote for a stale piece of cheese at this point, but I’m certainly not voting for him in the primaries (and I like his ideas).
Same. I’m voting for anyone not Trump, but I really don’t want it to be Bernie.
Almost all of Latin America is going center-right after years of policies like what Bernie promotes destroyed the countries. This is really the best way to ensure Trump stays in power.
Aren’t they going right because of corruption?
I voted for Bernie in the 2016 primary (and Hillary in the general). And now I want him to sit down and stfu. I am sick and tired of old white and white-adjacent men in power.
Listen, I’ll vote for whoever the Democratic Party candidate is, and campaign for them enthusiastically, because nothing is more important than beating Trump. But I don’t think Bernie believes that… he certainly didn’t in 2016.
Gah! These old, narcissistic farts just don’t want to go. White men in America, I think it will come down to you to tell this old fart to sit this one out.
This means we’ll be seeing #feelthebern everywhere again. 🙄
My choice is Kamala. I’ve admired her since she laid into that doughboy drunk Kavanaugh. I kind of doubt she could win though. I have a sinking feeling Biden will appear and get the nomination.