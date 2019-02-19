Duchess Meghan is spending five days in New York for her baby shower & girl time

During the extravaganza around the Duchess of Sussex’s People Magazine cover two weeks ago, I mentioned that there was another layer of messaging from Meghan to the British press: you’re not the only game “in town.” The British press clearly feel like Meghan is “theirs” to harass and abuse whenever they feel like it, and by authorizing her friends to speak to an American outlet like People, Meghan was telling the British press “I’ll opt out of your narratives whenever I feel like it.” It helps that many in the American media like her and want to carry out the “American princess” narrative too.

Anyway, that opting out thing is something of a theme. Duchess Meghan will not only opt out of British media narratives, she’ll actually get the f–k out of (British) Dodge whenever she feels like it too. Meghan apparently flew out to New York last Friday, and she’s currently on a five-day trip to the city. Her friends are throwing her a baby shower, and she’s just spending time with her girls. While People Magazine confirmed the trip, the story broke in another American outlet – Harper’s Bazaar:

After back to back engagements and the launch of four successful patronages, the Duchess of Sussex is taking a well-earned break—in New York! Sources reveal to BAZAAR.com that Duchess Meghan has made a personal visit to the Big Apple to see friends ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex in less two months. Meghan flew from London to New York on Friday, February 15, for five nights of rest, shopping, and good food with some of her closest and most loyal pals—her first time in NYC since getting married. “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” says a source close to the duchess, who notes the trip was planned months ago. “This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.” While Meghan is spending much of her days enjoying the amenities and private dining arrangements available at her five-star hotel (name respectfully withheld for security reasons), there has also been time to enjoy some of her favorite spots in the city. Joined by stylist pal Jessica Mulroney, who was in town for Good Morning America commitments, the pair visited Ladurée in New York’s SoHo district on Saturday, February 16, for macarons and tea in one of the bakery’s private spaces. Adds a source, “It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes.” Sources confirm friends are throwing Meghan a baby shower at a private location for 15 guests on Tuesday, February 19.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I bet British royal reporters are FURIOUS. They can’t show it yet though – I mean, they’ll do shady headlines now, but they’ll “punish” Meghan more extensively in the days to come. It will be something about how she’s too Hollywood, too independent, too materialistic, stuff like that. There will be an air of “who does she think she is?!?” She’s a grown ass woman who wants to relax with her friends in New York for five days. She also wants to spend some time out of the royal bubble, which… good for her. Really. I feel like half of the bullsh-t coming at Meghan is from inside the bubble.