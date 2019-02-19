Duchess Meghan is spending five days in New York for her baby shower & girl time

During the extravaganza around the Duchess of Sussex’s People Magazine cover two weeks ago, I mentioned that there was another layer of messaging from Meghan to the British press: you’re not the only game “in town.” The British press clearly feel like Meghan is “theirs” to harass and abuse whenever they feel like it, and by authorizing her friends to speak to an American outlet like People, Meghan was telling the British press “I’ll opt out of your narratives whenever I feel like it.” It helps that many in the American media like her and want to carry out the “American princess” narrative too.
Anyway, that opting out thing is something of a theme. Duchess Meghan will not only opt out of British media narratives, she’ll actually get the f–k out of (British) Dodge whenever she feels like it too. Meghan apparently flew out to New York last Friday, and she’s currently on a five-day trip to the city. Her friends are throwing her a baby shower, and she’s just spending time with her girls. While People Magazine confirmed the trip, the story broke in another American outlet – Harper’s Bazaar:
After back to back engagements and the launch of four successful patronages, the Duchess of Sussex is taking a well-earned break—in New York! Sources reveal to BAZAAR.com that Duchess Meghan has made a personal visit to the Big Apple to see friends ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex in less two months. Meghan flew from London to New York on Friday, February 15, for five nights of rest, shopping, and good food with some of her closest and most loyal pals—her first time in NYC since getting married.
“The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” says a source close to the duchess, who notes the trip was planned months ago. “This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”
While Meghan is spending much of her days enjoying the amenities and private dining arrangements available at her five-star hotel (name respectfully withheld for security reasons), there has also been time to enjoy some of her favorite spots in the city. Joined by stylist pal Jessica Mulroney, who was in town for Good Morning America commitments, the pair visited Ladurée in New York’s SoHo district on Saturday, February 16, for macarons and tea in one of the bakery’s private spaces.
Adds a source, “It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes.”
Sources confirm friends are throwing Meghan a baby shower at a private location for 15 guests on Tuesday, February 19.
I bet British royal reporters are FURIOUS. They can’t show it yet though – I mean, they’ll do shady headlines now, but they’ll “punish” Meghan more extensively in the days to come. It will be something about how she’s too Hollywood, too independent, too materialistic, stuff like that. There will be an air of “who does she think she is?!?” She’s a grown ass woman who wants to relax with her friends in New York for five days. She also wants to spend some time out of the royal bubble, which… good for her. Really. I feel like half of the bullsh-t coming at Meghan is from inside the bubble.
And while the British press exact punishment, the DoS is enjoying life.
Sounds like fun! 15 people at a baby shower sounds lovely and intimate.
This is the first time I’ve looked closely at the black and white shirt/skirt thing. Looks cheap and ill fitting.
but… why do we need to know this? staging pap pics and selling them to the DM, but then talk of being “hunted”.. and describing the activities in such details..
what’s with the pr games mixed messaging/signals?
You lost me.
Who is staging pictures? The story is about Meghan.
Someone was over excited and leak the details, but who cares, her friends are giving her a baby shower, good for them.
this is a celebrity gossip blog, we know how these things work. “someone got overexcited” – come on, let’s not stretch credulity. the pictures of her in new york are in the daily mail.
I’m sorry Meghan is not wearing a Burka to please you.
So you’re saying Meghan sold pictures to the dailymail, I’m speechless.
The end.
“speechless”… ok lol.
all the details about shopping at bonpoint, etc. not leaked. ok.
Hear hear. I live in NYC and you literally can’t go anywhere, especially downtown, without seeing paps falling off the backs of scooters as they hover over whatever coffee shop/bar/restaurant/boutique a celeb was last spotted in. Unless she came in disguise it would be about 15 minutes before someone IDed her, placed a call, and the vultures descended. No need to stage a thing.
We don’t NEED to know anything at all, but there seems to be this big business around finding out what is up with famous people and then reporting on it. It’s crazy, I know. I’m feeling like that is what happened here.
Seriously, what are you doing reading a gossip blog if you have to ask this sort of question?
I don’t click on DM Meghan Bait, but the pics they’re running on the main page do not look like staged pap pics AT ALL. It’s Manhattan, she’s out in public, not hiding — although she took tea with JM in a private space at a bakery. I’m sure the baby shower will be private as well. What more do we expect of her and her team? This isn’t PR messaging, mixed or otherwise. Just a famous woman who can’t escape scrutiny no matter what she does.
Why would she sell pics to the Daily Mail? I truly believe that some of you are suffering from Meghan Derangement Syndrome. Not everything is a conspiracy. Meghan is simply a woman spending time with her friends. She’s allegedly been in NYC since Friday. Someone was going to eventually photograph her. Stop trying to spin everything Meghan does into something negative and sinister.
Try again Helen, this ain’t it.
That’s just how Hollywood does PR. It only seems weird because she’s a member of the BRF and we don’t usually get this kind of thing from them. Hopefully the new strategy helps.
That’s fine. No different than Cambridges going on a ski vaycay coming up. Have a great trip Megan!
Not to be a supercreep but I live in nyc and I’m so hoping she’ll end up somewhere I am! I mean I’m in no way fancy enough to rub shoulders with the kind of people that are her friends but a girl can hope, eh?
Good for her to spend time with her friends. The British press can squawk all they like but they are really going for the pap pics as seen in the Fail. Fixated person Samantha will eventually complain on Twitter for not being invited and if she is stupid enough to try and crash like she did at KP last October she’ll have to deal with NYPD who will not be nice.
With the way Meghan has been treated in the press the last few months, I would not be surprised if she is not in NYC at all. She or Buckingham Palace let a “source” leak news to the press she would be visiting the US but is in fact in Toronto for a few days. When she was dating Harry, he would visit Toronto without anyone knowing and also she still has friends here
Omid Scobie is an honest reporter, he was going to keep quiet until she left, but someone else was going to drop the story, so he went ahead and published it in Harper’s Bazaar.
Maybe, he have an in with Jessica Mulroney, because he was the only one that knew she went to Canada to visit Jessica.
There are two Royal reporters you can trust, Omid and Vicky A, the rest of them are full of Puffery.
Good for her, I hope she has a nice trip. Meanwhile her douche-brother has given an interview calling Samantha a liar, so stand by for the implosion from that.
Good on her! Glad that Megan is enjoying time with her friends.
Good for her. I bet the royal reporters are already writing about how baby showers are against protocol or something like that even though Kate had one planned by Pippa (when she was a party planner or something) and it was all over the tabloids 🤷
I was just about to ask if royals were allowed to have a baby shower. It sounds so ridiculous why they wouldn’t, But I saw people making a fuss about it. What’s wrong with getting together with close friends and celebrating your baby?
@Mel – I agree, I don’t get the big deal over it, but you know people will freak out. My guess is this “shower” was more about close friends getting together and celebrating, along with some thoughtful (and probably expensive) gifts – like custom gifts – and less about giving her a diaper cake.
Samantha will soon be whining to anyone who will listen about not being invited to Megan’s baby shower. Thomas Markle will find a way to interject himself. Ugh.
Meanwhile, Megan is living her best life. I am happy for Megan and Harry.
I hope the male strippers are good….
They have male strippers at baby showers right?
hehehehe… was not expecting that comment
Good for her. Cant wait until we get the “baby showers are unroyal” articles.
Started already .
The Royal editor at The Mirror got into a fight on Twitter last night with Victoria Arbiter because they were using half a quote from her in some book to imply she had said it would be frowned upon
Victoria Arbiter gets into so many fights on twitter, it cracks me up. (or maybe I shouldnt say “fights,” but she can get snippy). Once in a while she annoys me but for the most part she is fighting the good fight. I cant imagine how tiring it is to always have to tweet things like “THERE IS NO PROTOCOL ABOUT NAIL POLISH.”
While the Duchess goes incognita (if the asshats who write the headlines are going to use Latin terminology they could at least select the right declension), I fear that Fleet Street will use her hiatus to do whatever “digging” they can to further drag her down. Because, you know, she’s not a dull Shires-y sort in grandmama’s pearls and well-polished brogues with two beagles to heel and ten generations of catastrophic inbreeding. Thomas/Yvonne Markle’s “visit Daddy” plea in three…two…
Good for her, especially so that for a baby shower in America with her actual friends, baby showers are very much not a British thing, especially so in the social circles Meghan is now in in UK, it would have been slammed as some kind of forced Americanistion of the royals if she had held it over there or as some gossip suggested got Kate to host it. Makes so much more sense to do it with her real friends & in an environment where it’ll be more genuine & comfortable so she actually enjoys it & doesn’t t have to have blowback from it.
Against my better judgment, I read the Daily Mail story about this. They actually made a dig about her nail polish and “royal tradition.” (Meghan’s nails are currently a pale pink, different from her normal dark colors which go against royal tradition.) I mean….what? (I know that her nail colors have been an issue for the DM, but that seemed to be stretching to bring it up again in an article that doesn’t need to have it mentioned.)
Anyway like I said – against my better judgment – and I realized why some of you scream about the Daily Mail. That was a bad article. They made a point of saying that KP confirmed the travel was privately funded – do they ever include that tidbit for the Cambridges when they travel? They also made a few comments about her protection officer and how KP wouldn’t release any security details. Um of course they wouldn’t. Just so many not-so-subtle digs at Meghan.
DM aside – good for her for getting away and enjoying herself a bit. I bet a big part of the reason they chose NYC is because JM is doing so much work there now; it probably would have been hard for her to get to England without someone noticing (and figuring out she was going to see Meghan). It’s also a relatively quick flight from London, right? (as these things go.) If I was Meghan and was going to get away for a week in February I think I’d want some place warm, but her week sounds nice too lol.
Lindsay Roth her college friend who is also married to a Brit and lives in London is a New Yorker so I imagine they flew over together
Why are so many people people freaking out about this trip? Royals go on vacations all the time. I’ve seen lots of photos over the years of royal family members at airports, beaches, ski resorts, etc. The media’s coverage of Meghan is too obsessive and sensational.
Maybe obstetric orthodoxy has changed in 20 years- but I was told not to fly in my last trimester.
Now you can fly up to 32 weeks, if you’re having a healthy pregnancy, according to some Ob-Gyn.
Every woman pregnancy is unique to them and their Drs. will advise them accordingly.
Usually it’s the last few weeks and it’s more an airline liability thing than a medical thing. I had a trip planned at around Meghan’s stage in 2012 and the OB said you’re healthy and everything looks fine. Do a few laps of the plane and stay hydrated. I think if you were having blood pressure or blood clot issues they would stop you, but they stop you from all sorts of other stuff when you have those issues too, I don’t think it’s something specifically risky about flying.
First off, the story was broken by Omid Scobie. He actually is a London-based royal reporter, just not the kind we’re used to dealing with. No dog-whistle reporting on his twitter feed. It’s like a breath of fresh air. I suggest that anyone that wants to read about her visits to her charities or see what she’s wearing follow his twitter page and not the DM.
@ Helen
Now, after the story broke you find it incredulous that paparazzi would be staked out at EVERY expensive hotel in NYC in hopes of getting pictures that they could sell to the DM. You genuinely think it’s more believable that she faked a pap stroll to then sell the pictures to the DM, so they could write horrible stories about her?!? If that’s the case then your name should be Alex Jones, not mine.
**edit – this comment was meant to go under comment #3**
Probably Meghan misses her friends and her country. The baby shower is a such sweet thing.
I see people on Twitter accusing her of going to New York for Botox, to hide while the surrogate delivers her baby (!!!), because she’s left Harry, etc. It’s absolutely bonkers the way their minds work.