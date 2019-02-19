Jussie Smollett apparently ‘rehearsed’ the staged assault with the Nigerian brothers

Jussie Smollett is either a very disturbed individual, or he’s a guy who is being worked over by many people all at once. Or both, maybe. People lie about crimes all the time, but it takes a special kind of fantasist to manufacture a hate crime against oneself. According to CBS Chicago, that’s what Jussie was all about:
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, upset after a racist letter sent to the show’s studio didn’t get a “bigger reaction,” is suspected of paying two men to attack him a week later, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.
“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards. Other sources corroborated that information. The blockbuster revelation into at least part of Smollett’s potential motive comes two days after CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Smollett and two brothers — Ola and Abel Osundairo — staged the attack on Jan. 29 in Streeterville.
De Mar spoke on the phone exclusively with the Osundairo brothers Monday afternoon. In a joint statement, they said: “We are not racist. We are not homophobic and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.” Smollett received a letter containing a white powder Jan. 22. The letter was mailed to Chicago’s Cinespace Studios, where the show “Empire” is filmed. The letter prompted a HAZMAT response. CPD says the “white substance” was later determined to be aspirin.
Was this really just about Jussie wanting attention? Was it really just about using Trump’s Deplorables as a convenient (terrible, but convenient) boogeyman for what was really just a cry for help from a profoundly disturbed dude? This is like when fire fighters set fires so they can be the heroes and save everybody – Jussie wanted to be seen as the hero of the anti-Trump peeps, I guess? TMZ also says that the Nigerian-born brothers also told cops that they “rehearsed” the attack on Jussie, with Jussie:
Jussie Smollett rehearsed the “attack” against him days before the incident and it was all staged for the camera, this according to what the 2 brothers told cops. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Abel and Ola Osundairo told cops they got in a car with Jussie and scouted a location, settling on the one right outside the actor’s apartment. The brothers said Jussie chose the spot because he believed a camera would have captured the action.
Our sources say the brothers told police Jussie said he wanted to make it a “physical thing,” but not to the point he’d be seriously injured. On the night Jussie says he was attacked, the brothers claim they showed up at the scene but were extremely nervous because, just as they played out the scene, a car drove by and they were worried they’d be ID’d.
Our sources say the brothers performed per the rehearsal — they screamed out they recognized Jussie from “Empire” and then hurled the racist n-word and the homophobic f-word. The brothers told cops they “made contact with Jussie’s face” but it was “weak.” They said they didn’t know how he suffered the bruises but the staged fight was not designed to injure him.
Something that doesn’t make sense, just from a “fabricate a threat and stage a physical assault” aspect… Jussie clearly thought that he had picked a location where the attack would be recorded via street camera. So why were the Nigerian guys just hanging out there? And what did Jussie do, just walk up to them and say “let’s do this”? If there had been video evidence, it would have been clear that there were like 10 fishy things about the assault. It’s very weird.
It looks like Empire producers are over it too – after spending the money on added security for Jussie and the rest of the cast, Empire is severely cutting down Jussie’s role in future episodes. He was supposed to have several big scenes in the last episode, which is being shot now, but many of his scenes have been cut and writers are working overtime to rework the season finale/
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
I don’t feel sorry for him at this point. He has seriously belittled actual victims, past and pending, as has anyone who has done this type of thing. I’m guilty of forming an opinion prematurely and that also bothers me.
I don’t think you should feel guilty if your premature opinion was believing a possible victim. Until this information was out there he could as well have been a victim of a hate crime. If it shows to have been fabricated we can take the information and update our opinion. The police did their job and that’s how it should go (apart from the press leaking, that should not be done by a fully trustworthy police service). This case is an exception in the million of cases that are true and are dismissed everyday. Let’s not stop giving possible victims a voice because of these exceptions.
I think he’s full of crap. Why people think they can get away with these half-baked schemes is beyond me.
This story gets more bizarre by the moment and literally, all I can think is WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?
There are plenty of real hate crimes against LGBTQ and people of color every day – doing something like this does nothing but distract from the real problems facing those communities. And feed the trolls who always scream about crisis actors or whatever.
I’m really sad about how this story is playing out. But there are still so many holes in the narrative (which I guess makes sense) and it just makes me shake my head.
it makes no sense – there are so many actual hate crimes againt POC and LGBTQ folks, why fake one?
If this is in fact a hoax, I am so frigging mad at him. Survivors are barely believed as it is and this just made it harder for them to be believed…..
The level of selfishness is just…really difficult for me to wrap my head around. He had very prominent people of color sticking their neck out for him and he made them look foolish (not to me, but to the public writ large). It really boggles the mind why he would do this and deep six his career SMDH.
I believed him and I will continue to believe victims. I’d rather look like a gullible chump for believing a liar than to be the type of person that dismisses someone’s story because it appears sketchy at first glance. That being said, what he did to TRUE victims of hate crimes is unforgivable. It’s like he never took a second to think about how his actions are bigger than just him; he’s affected every victim’s ability to be believed in a society where marginalized people are so often disbelieved. I’m so pissed about this. He is forever cancelled.
Hi Kitten, I am glad to see you.
I really with THIS had gotten all the national attention.
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-jackson-sentencing-20190213-story.html
Hate crimes happen, many leave a body count. The one that gets the most attention is the one that is obviously not true. Why did all these people lean in so hard so publicly on this? The black community didn’t believe it, we were all asking questions from the start and now all these people giving him all the attention he was craving shot this into the stratosphere as an example of a fake hate crime.
I’m not saying publicly tear accusers apart, but if a story stinks its free to sit down and wait for some proof. Someone referred to it as a modern day lynching and now people are acting like lynching is a relic of the past because it was associated with a fake.
We need to listen to all accusers, we don’t need to believe them. Its free to listen and be quiet while investigations go on.
I didn’t realize the threatening letter was done with cut out magazine letters, that gives it away right there…and there was crushed up aspirin in it?? If all this is true, he needs to be arrested, what a ridiculous situation. I feel like he will never admit any wrongdoing
I thought it was very 70s-detective-movie too, but then somebody explained to me that if done right, that sort of thing is harder to trace than a printed note (not sure if it’s true, but apparently modern printers are programmed to add their details in).
But the envelope was hand-written and there was additional doodling … wouldn’t at that point be the same if they just wrote it by hand with changed handwriting?
Wow. This is all so sad and unnecessary. I am still holding out a little hope that this wasn’t Jussie’s doing because I am such a fan and I love him on Empire. If he did this he is seriously disturbed and needs help, he is hurting the cause so badly
Gosh I really wonder what his coworkers think of this ? I do not believe for a second that he did this because he was going to be written off Empire, it’s obviously on its last leg already. That doesn’t make any sense
Disturbed and needs help? He must be hurting so badly? If J.S was a white dude who staged a hoax against black dudes he would be FLAMED in these comments.
I am not justifying him at all. I just think you have to be pretty deranged to think you can pull this off and get away with it
Also I said he was hurting the cause so badly, not him hurting so badly
Let me get out my tiny violin for all of the white guys who were put to death or lynched to death after being lied on by black guys.
It’d have to be tiny because it never happened. A little historical context is good for the brain, like fish.
What Darla said.
I did think it was weird after headlines were claiming they thre acid on and or attacked his face and then he showed up next in the media looking less then one would imagine given the previous headlines. If this is what you think you have to do to have an acting career, you need a new career.
The video description that was published was the deal breaker for me. This is bonkers. What an absolute dbag.
That was one red flag, for sure. Then they changed it to “bleach” or “a substance.” But yeah – he looked pretty fine to me for someone to have suffered such a brutal attack.
I hope he gets the help he needs, because dude is obviously messed up.
Is he still shooting scenes for Empire or will they keep what’s been shot already and write him out of the rest?
Because I can’t imagine he is welcomed on set after this.
Did his castmates make any statements?
On the plus side, this was free advertising for Empire. There’s gonna be some folk tuning in for an episode or two just to see who the doofus is.
So the letter itself was real, or not? It’s so unclear. Not that it matters at this point I guess.
Yeah, in this article it’s sort of unclear but I read that those same guys were behind the letter. Apparently the cops found the magazines they cut the letters from in their apartment.
*face palm*
Oh wow, well that is not going to go well for him then.
So he also faked the letter? Why? For attention? Then, like a toddler when he didn’t get the attention he wanted he decided to ratchet it up a notch? Ugh…
If (IF) everything is as it now seems to be coming into place I am leaning that no the letter was not real. Particularly as they supposedly took magazines from the brothers’ place (and can match up any missing pages with the cut out letters used). I would theorize he thought the letter would set a lot of sympathy and attention in motion, but the studio wanted to handle things quietly.
Ironically I think the studio handled the letter correctly. No huge publicity, get security on it. Remember he was the one who refused personal security when the studio offered it after the letter. Threats and crank letters are not uncommon for celebrities and the number of actual dangerous threats is quite small. It needs to be investigated because the consequences can be devastating, but drawing a huge amount of attention to it initially can result in egging the stalker on. When we hear about the arrests of stalkers of Madonna, Taylor Swift, etc. it’s not the first contact and it’s not a surprise to the team. We just haven’t heard about it because publicity is not something you want to give these guys unnecessarily. But if you are a star looking for sympathy and attention….”keeping it quiet” does not really meet your need.
I thought I was the expert at getting myself fired, but I have a new mentor in self sabatoge. What a moron.
i wish i could hear the stories doodle because same lol
as for jussie… *fart*
I wonder if the FBI is investigating the suspicious letter as a hoax as well. He may not see jail time for the false report (if he did, in fact, file a false report), but I would imagine the feds wouldn’t go easy on him if he was involved.
I’ve seen this mentioned a few times now and I’m curious: So the letter is actually more problematic than the staged fight? And FBI is involved, not just local PD. Why is that?
Because if it went through the post office, that is federal jurisdiction and brings up all kinds of federal crimes.
Also because it was reported to the police as a crime. If it gets proved to be a hoax he will be charged a felony. FBI involved because it’s framed as a hate crime.
This story has been so unsettling and depressing. As if the right needs more ammunition in their ongoing efforts to discredit victims and dismiss hate crimes. Last night I stumbled into a twitter exchange about how “not enough” of the left is denouncing him. Nothing is ever enough for the MAGAts. I feel like the proverbial arc of justice has been permanently skewed and irreparably damaged.
Esmom, I personally never play that denouncing game. I wish nobody left of center would. IMO the only apology the modern day right in this country is ever due is; FU – stronger apology to follow.
I completely get your frustration, Esmom, but you just need to tune them out on this subject entirely.
My BF and I were listening to the Rise of The Alt Right on audiobook yesterday and the MAGAts need to worry about the hundreds of Nazis that worship and adore Trump, not about one black actor who staged a hate crime. Don’t allow them the opportunity to pretend that they still hold moral high ground.
I’m so confused by this story. So its been confirmed that he staged the whole thing? Or is it just the brothers saying it was staged?
What a mess.
No, it’s not confirmed.
Honestly, nothing makes sense to me. I am very interested in the whole truth. Also, in the snippet it says the brothers were born in Chicago, but you mentioned they were Nigerian born.
‘Fabricating a threat’..hardly original, that’s how trump became prez.
And in other political news, Bernie’s doing it again..
This is infuriating and sad all at the same time.
IMO it was one big media blunder. As a Chicagoan I was upset when this came out, that it happened in my town. There is so much real crime happening in Chicago not getting covered nationally. This story got all the publicity and social media just ran with it.
A blogger on Medium took a screenshot of an old tweet from Smollett. He’s very, very angry about politics.
So are most Americans yet we don’t go out and stage a hate crime.
I had refrained myself from commenting in the stories about this and its still very unclear to me if its now proven with certainty he faked his attack or not, but for victims everywhere I hope he did not, this will make it so much harder for anyone to come forward who suffered a real attack, not to mention how many will be believed or torn further apart trying to provide definite evidence, and worst of all, any real attack from someone wearing a maga hat will be picked apart by those crazy supporters.
he’s apparently going to get indicted… torpedoed his career and criminal charges also… !!?
***why on earth would he do this to himself?***
I do think he has some kind of mental illness. I mean, he put on such a show in that GMA interview as well…something isn’t right. Empire made the right decision to stop backing him up and instead making moves to get him off camera and hopefully into a psychiatrist’s office.
Hindsight bias. Pretty dangerous.
Edit: was answering to a comment that disappeared.