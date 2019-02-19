“Cardi B thinks Jussie Smollett screwed up Black History Month” links

#CardiB speaks on #JussieSmollett…thoughts? 👇🤔 @IAmCardiB pic.twitter.com/j1FLJzuYmV
— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 19, 2019
Cardi B believes (correctly) that Jussie Smollett screwed up Black History Month. The above video is NSFW for language. [The Blemish]
To be fair Cardi, BHM has been messed up since February 1st…..of it’s inception.
Eddie Redmayne is not wearing a bug coat; he is wearing an entire bug suit.
And i love it! I would rather see a thousand bug suits than boring black tuxes. Happy to see more men branching out.
Between the blackface scandals in Virginia; the minstrel-like qualities of Gucci, Prada and Katy Perry’s fashion; that crazy thing with Liam Neeson and now this thing with Jussie – the whole month has just been a shitshow. I guess it goes along with everything that’s happening in our country right now!
Beyonce’s style has never been something anyone would copy. She has no style. She has money to buy designer clothes, but her fashion instincts are zero. You either have style or you don’t. Money does’t change this. You have more disposable income to enrich your wardrobe, but you can’t buy style. This also translates in all her “creative” endeavours. Even musically, you can learn the craft, but truly original ideas are never hers.
Jussie Smollett situation is a mess. If you want to bring attention to racism, there are other ways. Also, Trump is the president, so it is not like people are not aware that we live in strange times. The faked attack rightfully backfired and no amount of PR can save him from being fired and becoming the laughing stock of America.
Lol I agree. Beyoncé is Kardashian- level tacky.
She isn’t wrong.