“Cardi B thinks Jussie Smollett screwed up Black History Month” links
  • February 19, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cardi B believes (correctly) that Jussie Smollett screwed up Black History Month. The above video is NSFW for language. [The Blemish]
Girl Scouts are using Jason Momoa to sell cookies. [Pajiba]
Karl Lagerfeld was such a pithy quote machine. [LaineyGossip]
Anthony Weiner is out! Ugh. [Dlisted]
Eddie Redmayne’s bug coat is something. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Stop snitching on Malia Obama. [Jezebel]
Beyonce’s style has been so dated lately. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Justin Theroux loves his pit. [Seriously OMG]
Celebrities pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. [Just Jared]

61st Annual Grammy Awards

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Cardi B thinks Jussie Smollett screwed up Black History Month” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    To be fair Cardi, BHM has been messed up since February 1st…..of it’s inception.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Eddie Redmayne is not wearing a bug coat; he is wearing an entire bug suit.

    Reply
  3. Susannah says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Between the blackface scandals in Virginia; the minstrel-like qualities of Gucci, Prada and Katy Perry’s fashion; that crazy thing with Liam Neeson and now this thing with Jussie – the whole month has just been a shitshow. I guess it goes along with everything that’s happening in our country right now!

    Reply
  4. Bellagio says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Beyonce’s style has never been something anyone would copy. She has no style. She has money to buy designer clothes, but her fashion instincts are zero. You either have style or you don’t. Money does’t change this. You have more disposable income to enrich your wardrobe, but you can’t buy style. This also translates in all her “creative” endeavours. Even musically, you can learn the craft, but truly original ideas are never hers.

    Jussie Smollett situation is a mess. If you want to bring attention to racism, there are other ways. Also, Trump is the president, so it is not like people are not aware that we live in strange times. The faked attack rightfully backfired and no amount of PR can save him from being fired and becoming the laughing stock of America.

    Reply
  5. Lisa says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    She isn’t wrong.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment