Olivia Colman has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Favourite’

In somewhat of an upset, Olivia Colman has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the ruthless and idiotic Queen Anne in The Favourite. Glenn Close was widely expected to win for The Wife, but Colman won the BAFTA and The Golden Globe for this role.

Colman was crying as she thanked her director. She also thanked her costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. She called Glenn Close her idol and told her “this was not how I wanted it to be.” She thanked her agent, her mom and dad and her kids. She joked that this wouldn’t happen again! She said she used to work as a cleaner and would imagine this moment when she was working. It was so cute. Plus she thanked her husband of 25 years.

Colman has been a delight to watch this awards seasons, I loved her in this film and am so happy for her.

Kaiser and I give our reviews of The Favourite in our Gossip with Celebitchy Podcast, out tomorrow! This was a crazy movie and a lot of fun and we highly recommend it.

Update by Kaiser: Olivia’s speech was so charming!

