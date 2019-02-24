Olivia Colman has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Favourite’

Embed from Getty Images
In somewhat of an upset, Olivia Colman has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the ruthless and idiotic Queen Anne in The Favourite. Glenn Close was widely expected to win for The Wife, but Colman won the BAFTA and The Golden Globe for this role.
Colman was crying as she thanked her director. She also thanked her costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. She called Glenn Close her idol and told her “this was not how I wanted it to be.” She thanked her agent, her mom and dad and her kids. She joked that this wouldn’t happen again! She said she used to work as a cleaner and would imagine this moment when she was working. It was so cute. Plus she thanked her husband of 25 years.
Colman has been a delight to watch this awards seasons, I loved her in this film and am so happy for her.
Kaiser and I give our reviews of The Favourite in our Gossip with Celebitchy Podcast, out tomorrow! This was a crazy movie and a lot of fun and we highly recommend it.
Update by Kaiser: Olivia’s speech was so charming!
Olivia Colman's acceptance speech for Best Actress #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Oz6Zx3SCv9
— blasianFMA🏳️🌈🇵🇭🇰🇪 (@blasianFMA) February 25, 2019
I loved The Favourite and Colman! Thrilled she won though I wasn’t expecting it at all. Bummed for Glenn Close, she was excellent as well.
Love her!
Congrats to her, she is fabulous.
Sophie won the Oscar!!! I’m pleased as punch
This was such a bizarre moment. I went, “OH SHIT” super loudly. How wonderful of her to be nominated. Hopefully Glenn gets hers soon.
Glenn Close seemed like a lock. I’m happy for Olivia, but really… what happened there? Same with Rami.
I already wrote Glenn Close winning and I had to scramble to get this together!
I loved Olivia Coleman as Queen Anne. Favourite as a movie was hard for me, because I loved each individual scene Well shot, well acted, costumes etc all on point. I just felt that it dragged. I mean after 30 minutes I started checking every 10 minutes to see when it would end. And its 2 hours long! Thats a lot of checking.
But like I said…..I thought OC was amazing in it, so its not her fault it was too long.
Olivia is so adorable. What a great speech.
This was the most british speech ever.
I. Am. Here. For. It.
I’m so pleased. Mostly because Gaga didn’t win, but Olivia is a fine actress!!
+1 so British
But I’m heartbroken for Glenn Close
I wish they could have had a joint award. I love Glenn Close too and she’s earned it.
Ugh, Julia Roberts again?
Green Book, WTF?
I know, as insufferable as ever! Making it all about her!
What was with how she closed the show? “Apparently, that wraps up the 91st annual Academy Awards.”
Lol did she not know the camera was coming back to her? Did she think there were more categories? Or does she just not know how to use the word apparently?
She didn’t look thrilled about Green Book though, so I’ll give her that.
I lived! The Oscars are so predictable, we need upsets like this to keep it exciting. Plus, she deserved it. She was sublime. Glenn will be fine, Oscar or not she’ll always be a very respected actress.
Honestly, these were the best Oscars Ive seen on a looooong time!
*Ewwww Green Book just won BP. Ugh. Gross.
I’m so glad. She was incredible in The Favorite.
I love Glenn Close and she put in a far better performance than The Wife deserved, but if she’d won it would have been one of those ‘they’re due a win’ wins, and that really needs to end. A big part of the reason so many Oscar wins don’t age well is because they keep handing out awards to people for past work, not current work. If they want to be relevant they have to stop that cycle, even if it means some deserving people never get an Oscar.
I agree there’s no way Al Pacino in Scent of A Woman should have beaten Denzel Washington in Malcolm X.
Green Book won BP. My jaw is a gape.
Same. I could have caught flies.
Dammit. I was hoping Glenn close. And green book! I guess I should have seen it but I didn’t think it had a chance. The director didn’t even get nominated. (I know I know Argo blah blah)
I probably scared the neighbors, I cheered so loud. I’ve loved her forever and I’m so glad she’s getting recognition. Also, the best speech of the night!
That was a tough one because both women are deserving. I’m sad for Glenn, happy for Olivia, and hope both go on to glorious films.
The lady from Peep Show has on Oscar!
Ha I should have read down, that’s what I said!
Adorable! This made me so happy for her. It was obvious she wasn’t expecting it at all.
Olivia Coleman is incredibly talented, I would watch her do her laundry. I adored her character in Hot Fuzz, fell in love with her in Broadchurch. I watched The Night Manager because she was cast as a pregnant investigator so I knew it would be interesting and it was. I watched the Favorite loved the performances from all three lead actresses but once again Coleman was the one you couldn’t take your eyes off. Her Oscar acceptance speech was both touching and hysterically funny. Glen Close is simply sublime one of my favorite actresses..if only there could have been a tie.
I think just based on the performances this year, Olivia deserved it. Melissa McCarthy was also fantastic. But my heart breaks for Glenn Close, she should have multiple wins at this point.
I loved all the women nominated, every one. Colman deserved it, no question, but it’s too bad about Glenn Close.
@ Kebbie:
Right there with you.
It still boggles my mind she lost for her magnificent performance in Dangerous Liaisons (to Jodie Foster, which makes me angrier).
I really love Olivia Coleman’s versatility and I hope to see more of her in future projects
Glenn Close deserved to win. So bummed. What a horrible acceptance speech by Olivia. Not going to watch the Oscars again. So disappointing. Ugh.