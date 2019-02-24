Well, I thought we would end up with a surprise or shock in the Best Actor category. Not so much. Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, in what was a crowd-pleasing financial success and a critical nothingburger. There was a low-key campaign online in the last weeks of the Oscar voting period to try to get Oscar voters to NOT vote for Rami. And yes, it was mostly about Bryan Singer, an accused serial rapist and accused pedophile, but it was also about…Rami’s Oscar campaign worked too well, and when he finally got substantive questions about Singer’s involvement, he prattled on about Freddie Mercury’s ghost. It left me cold.
Rami’s speech thanked everyone from the studio, thanked Queen, thanked his family. He thanked “my crew” and “my cast,” which… is sort of a choice to refer to those people that way. Rami made his speech about himself, as a first-generation Egyptian-American, the child of immigrants. He told his girlfriend Lucy Boynton “you have captured my heart.” He did not thank Bryan Singer by name or by oblique reference. Which… I mean, again, Singer’s already celebrating this. Even though Rami had a big hand in getting Singer fired, Singer is still celebrating.
Basically, #OscarsStillProblematic. From the Bohemian Rhapsody wins to Green Book winning the Screenplay Oscar… it’s not great.
Rami Malek: "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him … is proof that we're longing for stories like this." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kr1vhwIllk
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN, INDB.
OMG Olivia Colman beat Glenn Close! Wow.
Anyway congrats to Rami.
WTF is going on?!?!
Amen
I swear i could SEE the cogs in his head saying, “don’t thank Bryan Singer, don’t thank Bryan Singer…” it was stressful af to watch.
I wanted Christian Bale to win. VICE was awesome.
I wanted to love Vice, but I hated it. Christian Bale though was so good. He is hands down one of the best actors of his generation.
Spike Lee didn’t win Best Director. Shame.
Rami Malek won? Ridiculous.
He deserved it, even if the movie didn’t.
He actually did.
When Rami said he was searching for himself I though he was going to come out as gay right there on the stage! His little add on to Lucy seemed very fake.
#oscarssowhite Viggo Viggo Viggo lol
I’m going to hold my tongue on this one because this win makes me angry, but just know my bisexual ass is certain Mercury is rolling in his grave.
I am so so so thrilled that he won. I watched the movie on my way to and from another country in the flight, and fell in love with his performance. He truly was Freddie Mercury, and I watched the Live Aid show – the real one – and Rami did it complete justice. There was controversy with Bryan Singer, but Rami worked hard and truly deserved the win. I am so happy that he won.
“Rami made his speech about himself” I mean, I would too, who else was he supposed to make his win about?
Eh, it was pretty obviously self centered even by Hollywood standards. He didn’t hide it well at all.
He totally deserved the win. He was awesome.
I loved