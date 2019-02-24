Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

72nd EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) - Press Room

Well, I thought we would end up with a surprise or shock in the Best Actor category. Not so much. Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, in what was a crowd-pleasing financial success and a critical nothingburger. There was a low-key campaign online in the last weeks of the Oscar voting period to try to get Oscar voters to NOT vote for Rami. And yes, it was mostly about Bryan Singer, an accused serial rapist and accused pedophile, but it was also about…Rami’s Oscar campaign worked too well, and when he finally got substantive questions about Singer’s involvement, he prattled on about Freddie Mercury’s ghost. It left me cold.

Rami’s speech thanked everyone from the studio, thanked Queen, thanked his family. He thanked “my crew” and “my cast,” which… is sort of a choice to refer to those people that way. Rami made his speech about himself, as a first-generation Egyptian-American, the child of immigrants. He told his girlfriend Lucy Boynton “you have captured my heart.” He did not thank Bryan Singer by name or by oblique reference. Which… I mean, again, Singer’s already celebrating this. Even though Rami had a big hand in getting Singer fired, Singer is still celebrating.

Basically, #OscarsStillProblematic. From the Bohemian Rhapsody wins to Green Book winning the Screenplay Oscar… it’s not great.

JOHN F KENNEDY JR ARCHIVE IMAGES

Photos courtesy of WENN, INDB.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’”

  1. minx says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    OMG Olivia Colman beat Glenn Close! Wow.
    Anyway congrats to Rami.

    Reply
  2. broodytrudy says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    I swear i could SEE the cogs in his head saying, “don’t thank Bryan Singer, don’t thank Bryan Singer…” it was stressful af to watch.

    Reply
  3. Uppenyrcraut says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    I wanted Christian Bale to win. VICE was awesome.

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      February 24, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      I wanted to love Vice, but I hated it. Christian Bale though was so good. He is hands down one of the best actors of his generation.

      Reply
  4. Eve says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Spike Lee didn’t win Best Director. Shame.

    Reply
  5. Thisbitch says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Rami Malek won? Ridiculous.

    Reply
  6. Tai says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    When Rami said he was searching for himself I though he was going to come out as gay right there on the stage! His little add on to Lucy seemed very fake.

    Reply
  7. Ali says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    #oscarssowhite Viggo Viggo Viggo lol

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    I’m going to hold my tongue on this one because this win makes me angry, but just know my bisexual ass is certain Mercury is rolling in his grave.

    Reply
  9. Newyorking says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    I am so so so thrilled that he won. I watched the movie on my way to and from another country in the flight, and fell in love with his performance. He truly was Freddie Mercury, and I watched the Live Aid show – the real one – and Rami did it complete justice. There was controversy with Bryan Singer, but Rami worked hard and truly deserved the win. I am so happy that he won.

    Reply
  10. DiegoInSF says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    “Rami made his speech about himself” I mean, I would too, who else was he supposed to make his win about?

    Reply
  11. Kelly says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    He totally deserved the win. He was awesome.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    I loved

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment