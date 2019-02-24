Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Green Book’

I’ve said it repeatedly throughout the awards season: Green Book was utter trash, but I was okay with Mahershala Ali winning awards for the role. He did the best with a terrible script in a film where he was surrounded by literally the worst white dudes in history. Green Book’s Oscar campaign majorly faltered in January, so much so that I wondered if Mahershala would even get over the finish line or if they would end up giving the Oscar to someone else, like Richard Grant. But no, the Academy loves Mahershala now. He won his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for this trash film.

Mahershala thanked the late Dr. Shirley, his film “partner” Viggo Mortensen, director Peter Farrelly, Octavia Spencer (who produced the film). He dedicated the Oscar to his grandmother for encouraging him throughout his life. Then he thanked his wife and daughter.

I remember Mahershala’s campaign very clearly for Moonlight and his Oscar for that film just FELT different, and like it meant something different to him. But this one felt like… he was halfway embarrassed to win this year. I get it – it wasn’t a film he completely believed in. But I’m glad he was a total pro about it this whole time. Congrats Mahershala!

Mahershala Ali is only the second black actor to win multiple acting awards at the Oscars, the first being Denzel Washington. #Oscars⁠ ⁠Via ABC https://t.co/6ZsHfH2BZ0 pic.twitter.com/RV3BElAxUt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2019