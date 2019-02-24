Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Embed from Getty Images

Regina King, 48, has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her work as matriarch Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk. This is her first Oscar nomination. She’s also won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Spirit Award for this role. Beale Street was one of the best depictions of romance I’ve ever seen, but it was so much more than that. Regina’s performance perfectly captured the lengths you will go to protect and support your child. She was mesmerizing in that role, you could feel her vulnerability, determination and heartbreak.

Unfortunately Beale Street didn’t get the recognition it deserved from the Academy and was only nominated in two other categories, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Score. At least we got to see it take home Best Picture and Best Director at the Spirit Awards.

Regina made headlines for her speech at The Golden Globes pledging that 50% of all the projects she produces will be staffed by women. She got teary during her

acceptance speech and thanked her mom, who was with her in the audience.

To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, it’s a little surreal. [He] birthed this baby, Barry [Jenkins] nurtured her, surrounded her with so much love and support. I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured on to someone. Mom I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning in my direction.

She also thanked the cast, production company, film company, and the other nominees by name. Congratulations to Regina! If Beale Street Could Talk will be available to stream in mid March. I thought it would be a depressing movie but there were enough moments of love, comedy and family togetherness that balanced it out. I highly recommend it.

Regina wore Oscar de la Renta! We’ll have full fashion coverage tomorrow!

