Alfonso Cuaron has won Best Director and ‘Green Book’ has won Best Picture

Alfonso Cuaron has won Best Director for his labor of love set in 1970s Mexico City, Roma. Roma already won Best Foreign Language film and Best Cinematography. Many people love how immersive, quietly compelling and beautiful it was, and it was the favorite to win Best Picture, which went to Green Book (more on that in a moment). It is an important film historically and in this moment in history. Roma was also praised for its portrayal of domestic workers and for helping raise awareness of their work and roles. Yalitza Aparicio gave an excellent lead performance as Marina, a character based on the woman who raised Cuaron.
I believe Cuaron has been nominated for ten Academy Awards (that’s based on this list at IMDB, although his films have been nominated in so many categories) and he’s won twice before, for Best Picture and Best Director for Gravity in 2014.
In his acceptance speech for Best Director, Cuaron thanked so many people including his actors, Netflix, and his coworkers. He said “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman, one of 70 million domestic workers, a character that historically has been relegated to the background in cinema. As artists our job is to look where others don’t, this becomes much more important in times when we are being encouraged to look away.” He also thanked everyone and Mexico in Spanish.
Now I wrote all that before I knew that f’ing Green Book, the white savior movie, won Best Picture. WTF. I hope this is the tail end of peak 2018. This film was controversial for its portrayal of a black man’s story from the perspective of a while savior character. The surviving family members of the man portrayed in the movie, Dr. Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali), have criticized the inaccuracies of the film and called it “the depiction of a white man’s version of a Black man’s life.” Lead Viggo Mortensen has also said some really terrible things in his press for the film, but still it got rewarded because people must like this kind of tripe. (Kaiser saw it, I did not and I trust her opinion.)
Director Peter Farrelly wasn’t even nominated in that category. In his acceptance speech for Best Picture he said that Green Book is about “loving each other no matter what our differences.” He then praised Viggo and the other actors as an aside.
This was a weird f’ing night and Julia Roberts sent it off. At least it didn’t run too late?
There were so many excellent and deserving movies this year and they gave it to Green Book. How disappointing and predictable.
I love how you didn’t even bother to give Green Book a separate post! I could have heard wrong but it seemed like there was an outcry or shock in the theater when Green Book was called.
The applause was definitely muted.
@Dogmom I heard it too! It was like a gasp at first, followed by an awkward clap.
Yes, it did sound like no one could believe it.
Aside from Green Book 🙄 I was pretty happy with most of the winners. They seemed deserving. I actually kind of enjoyed an Oscar show!
Meh. I hope you’re right as to it being runoff from 2018.
The Oscars are dead to me.
Hated this oscars.
I’m so happy for Cuarón!
I’m glad the Oscars are continuing their trend of reminding me why I don’t watch them anymore. I am legitimately frustrated on Spike Lee’s behalf for this nonsense.
I wrote an alternate post that I was hoping would be true that Spike Lee won Best Director and BlackKlansman won Best Picture. I read one statistical analysis piece that convinced me it was possible and I wanted it to happen.
Audiences — We need more diversity at the Oscars!
The Oscars — Nope! We’re still very, very, very, very white.
When they were saying the nominated pictures Green Book received the least amount of applause.
Ugh. Literally any other nominee besides Bohemian Rhapsody would have been a fine winner.
I honestly think they need to put an age limit on Oscar voters, or make it so once you aren’t actually working in the industry anymore you’re out. Every year there’s at least one ridiculous win that wouldn’t happen if there weren’t scores of older folks who haven’t gone near a film set in decades voting from their nursing homes.
Didn’t they already do that? The Oscars format is never gonna be accurate because most don’t see the movies, even the young voters.
Can I just say Alfonso is very handsome? Would that make me “shallow”? I’ll see myself out….
He’s beautiful.
Remember when we heard he was sleeping with Angelina Jolie?
I kinda ship them together.
I shall join your tribunal. He is hubba hubba zing zing. And when he put on his glasses, *fans self*.
I wonder what film Roma split the vote with for this disaster to happen. My guess is The Favourite. Or Black Panter.
Totally agree with you. Especially about Black Panther.
What the hell was that???
What the hell, literally any movie should have won over Green Book. I’m so mad. The Academy is full of old white men with irrelevant viewpoints. 😡 This is why their ratings have been tanking in recent years.
I loved Roma, it was so beautiful and I’m super happy Cuarón won. However I do feel bad for Spike Lee, I wanted to see him win an Oscar so bad!
Bradley Cooper was ROBBED!
Gah, Green Book?!?!! If Best Picture Oscars are movies the Academy want to encourage, this is a real step backwards for it. 🤮
I was hoping Spike Lee would win Director and Roma would win best picture.
I don’t mind Cuaron winning Director, but I am shocked and embarrassed that I actually watched the kind of program that would award Green Book over literally any of the other nominated films. (And I don’t even like Vice, BR or ASIB.)