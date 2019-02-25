Yalitza Aparicio in Rodarte at the Oscars: lovely and understated?



I didn’t expect Yalitza Aparicio to win Best Actress at the Oscars, that was supposed to go to Glenn Close but of course Olivia Colman was deserving too, it was just a shock. I did expect Roma to win Best Picture though! Green Book winning over Roma, BlackKlansman, Black Panther and every other movie in that category was a travesty. Why is it that when oddsmakers are wrong that it’s such a disaster lately?

Yalitza was in a Rodarte mint chiffon gown featuring a single shoulder and sequin dots on the bodice. This is a lovely gown but I think it would look better in a more vibrant color. She was so pretty in red at the Spirit Awards.

Yalitza’s costar, Marina de Tavira, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress which of course went to Regina King. Marina wore a red strapless J. Mendel gown featuring a tight bodice and ruffled skirt. The ruffles are actually somewhat off in that they’re not aligned perfectly and look somewhat random and bunched at the top of the skirt. This bothered me when I saw her being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest.

Laura Dern was in a strapless cranberry Rodarte dress. She was promoting her passion project, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at LACMA, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Hecate and I made plans to go to that when it opens!) You can see her presentation on it here. This dress is pretty enough but there’s something prom-like in the construction. I think it’s the gathered bodice along with the fabric. Her styling is great though.

Lucy Boynton was also in Rodarte, in an off-the-shoulder royal purple gown with black velvet piping and bows. I can’t decide if I like this or not. I think the sleeves are throwing me off. I do appreciate that Rodarte chose interesting and unique colors for their gowns. We saw a lot of pink and red and they bucked the trend. Her makeup artist chose bad eyelashes. Those falsies look so obvious. Also, her boyfriend and costar Rami Malek was really sweet to her when he accepted the Best Actor Oscar. He thanked her at the end and called her “the heart of this film,” “beyond immensely talented” and said “you have captured my heart.” That was wonderful.