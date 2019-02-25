Charlize Theron goes brunette in Dior at the Oscars: Aeon Flux Realness?

Some days, I feel like I’m the only person who saw Aeon Flux, the Charlize Theron movie based on the anime series. It’s actually an okay movie, and Charlize is good in it. Charlize really did a LOOK for that movie, and her current look is taking me back. Charlize debuted her new brunette bob at the 2019 Oscars and if her haircut was just slightly more angular, it would be a complete Aeon Flux look. I don’t hate it, I just think she looks so different as a brunette, and… this shade doesn’t do much for her.

Charlize did what she almost always does, which is wear Dior. She’s one of the big faces of Dior perfume, and usually they give her some good looks. The material of this gown didn’t do her any favors, and neither did the color. I saw that a lot of people were like “she’s one of the worst dressed!” I don’t think so – mostly, this was just boring. I absolutely loathe the sleeves/shoulders though. The back is interesting, the necklace is not.

Letitia Wright – from Black Panther – also got to wear Dior. Dior gave her a much better dress! The detailing on this was gorgeous.

