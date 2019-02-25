At least Glenn Close dressed like an Oscar winner in gold Carolina Herrera, sob

No matter how many awards shows I’ve watched, I always believe that most of the “shock” reactions from actors and actresses are faked for the cameras. Lady Gaga faked her reactions for every award she won this awards season. Regina Hall didn’t fake it, she thought she would win but she was moved to tears all the same. But let me tell you: Olivia Colman winning Best Actress over Glenn Close was a SHOCK. And Olivia Colman truly didn’t expect it. Neither did Glenn. Neither did the entire audience. When her name was announced, Colman jumped like someone zapped her with some electricity. To her credit, Glenn seemed magnanimous when the camera did cut to her during Olivia’s speech.
Glenn really thought it was going to be her year. She had every right to that belief, and while I loved The Favourite and Olivia Colman, I’m absolutely gutted for Glenn. The Wife was a great movie too. Glenn dressed the part of the Oscar winner too – she wore this 42-pound gold Carolina Herrera gown because she thought she would be photographed holding the Oscar all night. *choking sobs*
Olivia Colman hasn’t had good fashion sense the entire awards season. That usually happens when a British actress suddenly has a big success in America – it takes them a minute to hire a stylist who knows what they’re doing. I remember a time when Helen Mirren was a mess too, in the ‘90s. Then she hired a stylist. That’s all Olivia needs too. Olivia’s gown is Prada and it’s unmemorable. Her speech, on the other hand, was very memorable. Watch Lady Gaga as Olivia’s name was announced – Gaga was SHOOK!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
You liked this? To each their own I guess. The cape made her look like a frumpy D&D character. +2 to wisdom, -4 to stealth?
OMG…. so true! I rooted for Gandalfina Close….
I actually like the dress from Olivia. It could do without the bow in the back but I think it looks really nice from the front.
I was routing for Olivia Coleman and I’m really happy for her. Honestly that vid (especially Emma Stone’s reaction) made me tear up. And, at least she gave Glenn Close a nod. I wonder if Gaga was shook because she thought *she’d* win? I hope not. She was the best part of that film but come on.
I wanted Glen Close to win and I wanted Olivia Colman to win .
I think they were both so deserving.
Glad I didn’t have an official vote.
I was hoping it was a dead tie, and they had to award two Oscars.
Now I am wondering if that is even possible . Probably not.
Her dress reminds me of what Meryl wore when she won for Iron Lady.
The Academy clearly wanted The Favorie to win something even thought didn’t vote for it in other categories so voted for Olivia. Not that I am saying she didn’t earn it (I haven’t actually seen it so I don’t know how good she was) but in hindsight I think it’s logical she won instead of the others because Academy often is issues to reward films like that, The Wife isn’t loved the same way as a film. For everyone but Glenn nomination was win anyway in this category (and Gaga was always going to win for Shallow).
“The Academy clearly wanted The Favorie to win something even thought didn’t vote for it in other categories so voted for Olivia. ”
That doesn’t make sense.
Awards are voted for by different branches of the Academy. And it’s around 8.000 people in total. So you can’t have a situation where they’d go “this film can’t win direction and screenplay but lets give them sound mixing instead so they won’t leave emptyhanded”. These are literally different people voting (except for the film, there everyone votes AFAIK).
Both Gaga and Melissa looked so surprised when Olivia’s name was called – did everyone assume Glenn had it in the bag?
If we look at the past winners of the female lead and you compare them to Glenn Close it seem rather astonishing that she is still without one.
Glenn Close is a phenomenal actress and I am flabbergasted.