Jason Momoa’s pink Fendi scrunchie at the Oscars was sort of awesome

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attended the Oscars together because he was a presenter. They wore his-and-hers Fendi, part of Karl Lagerfeld’s last collection with Fendi. That alone would make it memorable, but I genuinely loved that they MATCHED and both wore Millennial Pink. It felt like everyone on Twitter was talking about his scrunchie like it was a bad thing but I LOVED it. We actually got a promotional email about it – the scrunchie that Jason wore on his wrist was actually Fendi (for real) but Target wants you to know that they’re selling a version of the Jason Momoa pink scrunchie for $6.99. In Target stores now! Also: Lisa’s gown could have been so much better, right?
Queen Latifah in Mike Costello. I really like this? Pretty, conservative, flattering, totally appropriate for an Oscar presenter.
There were a lot of conversations coming into this year’s Oscars about how unmemorable last year’s acting winners were. It’s true for the most part, although I maintain that Allison Janney deserved her Oscar, and that she won her Oscar for decades of outstanding film and TV work. Allison returned this year as a presenter and she chose this simple Pamela Rolland gown. Classic, lovely.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
The matching pink outfits arent my favorite, but they were kind of fun and something different for the red carpet, so I ultimately liked them.
LOVED both allison janney and Queen Latifah. Gorgeous, chic, but not boring.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are the sexist couple I’ve ever seen. They can wear matching pink outfits and absolutely rock the look. I can’t think of anyone else off the top of my head who could pull off either outfit as well, let alone if their partner wore the matching one.
I fully agree. I love photos of these two. They’re an awesome couple and their fashion is always quirky.
Absolutely!
I love them together but she’s been so flat in appearances with him. She is a gorgeous human being and I feel like her dresses rarely suit her. Maybe she’s just trying to let him be in the spotlight but I feel like she’s someone who could really bring a spectacular look and she’s rarely better than so-so these days.
I get the sense that she’s not trying to make his moment be about her.
I noticed quite a bit of pink outfits on the carpet and wondered if it was a coordinated thing. Love that couple, they rocked the pink, and Jason clearly adores Lisa. They always interest me because of the age difference.
I really like Allison’s whole look, and was happy to see Queen Latifah- she needs to be in more stuff!
I don’t love her dress, but Lisa is so pretty.
Yes, bring back the Queen! I love her in everything she does.
Can we please discuss Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa if she can do a tribal yell/dance?! Of course Lisa was like wtfff NO. It was so disrespectful! This is not something that should done on call as if POC are here to perform for white folks 🤦🏽♀️
I saw something about this on twitter, but I didn’t see it. I would love to see Lisa’s reaction.
I was AGHAST at Ashley…seriously…you been married to a Black man for YEARS…and you STILL ain’t picked up on nuances about stuff like that?
CHILE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Can someone please explain why everyone obsessed with this man? I don’t see it.
Everytime I see him I feel like he needs to take a shower.
LOL On every Momoa thread someone just has to say he looks like he needs a shower.
I honestly find this a borderline thing to say. Like what? Is it because his hair is long? Or something else?
No, it’s because his hair looks greasy. My younger adolescent son (who is a POC, for what it’s worth) has long hair (it was down his back until Saturday) and I tell him if he’s going to wear it long, he has to take care of it. Stringy hair doesn’t look good on anyone! A good shampoo, conditioner, and brush would help Momoa.
I did love the pink – I like men in pink in general and he and Lisa look great.
It’s long and messy and looks either wet or greasy or too much product. It’s not greasy at the roots but I would not wear my hair that way for a work event, never mind the Oscars
Lisa’s dress is clearly a reference to Aquaman.
Look it is a goldenrose fishing net.
The King of the Oceans found it for his Queen!
Love them both, they are both adorable, no matter their clothes or scrunchies.
He is so hot. I watched a crappy movie on Netflix just to look at him. He is beautiful and married to Lisa. He can do no wrong.
Well, I went to see Aquaman just because of him. It’s the only superhero movie I’ve ever gone out to see.