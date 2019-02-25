Jennifer Lopez & Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford: who seemed more glum?

Was it just me or did Jennifer Lopez have a weird vibe at this year’s Oscars? In so many photos, she just looked rather glum and out of sorts. I got a certain feeling from her posing with Alex Rodriguez, something like… this is their last red carpet. I thought they would get married. I thought he would have proposed by now. Maybe that’s the problem – maybe Jennifer thought he would have proposed by now too. Anyway, it’s just a feeling I have, maybe I’m totally off-base. But if they breakup in the new few weeks or months, I will not be surprised.
Jennifer was the one celebrity dressed by Tom Ford at the Oscars – every year now, Tom Ford will only do one woman (he tends to dress multiple men though). This year J.Lo got to wear Tom Ford, and it looked like at least ten other gowns she’s worn before. The mirrored disco ball look has been done, and it’s been done by J. Lo many times. Snooze. (This is actually the silver version of the dress Amal Clooney wore to the Met Gala afterparties last year, btw.) Her makeup is tragique!
I was expecting Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk to have a similarly glum vibe, but no. They seemed okay. Irina even seemed happy to be there with Bradley and his mom Gloria, who continues to be THE BEST. No shade: I personally think Bradley took a Quaalude or something to take the edge off and he was just sort of tranquil and having a nice time. He seemed really happy for Lady Gaga when she won, and their performance was easily one of the highlights of the evening. Irina’s dress is Burberry – it’s not great, but it’s far from offensive or bad. One thing though: Bradley’s hair plug situation is a MESS.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
what reason does bradley have to be glum, he was nominated for best picture on the first dang film he made!! he’s a rich good-looking white man, i hope he starts to realize how charmed his life is soon. ugh
as for j.lo, it goes with her look lol
I mean, I didn’t think Bradley really did seem glum? I thought he seemed pretty fine. He was apparently very nervous before singing, but other than that seemed to be ok- you could tell he knew he wasn’t winning anything, and he looked delighted for Lady Gaga and the other writers when they won. He and Irina both seemed like they were having a nice time, and that performance was gorgeous.
(Though I would just say- a person’s life can be very charmed, and can absolutely be great overall, but that doesn’t mean stuff doesn’t hurt. I hope he does know how lucky he is, but I also don’t think that should disqualify him from having feelings either. It’s been a rough couple of months for him and his movie, and whatever your feelings on the movie, I think it’s pretty fair to say that after putting 4 years and a lot of his heart into it, that it would hurt to go from being seen as frontrunner to win to losing so repeatedly that the losing was more talked about than some of the winners! Regardless, I think he well knew by last night that it wasn’t happening for ASIB, and he seemed to have made his peace with that.)
Perhaps Arod was one of the ones caught in the RubNtug sting. 😛
I dont think JLo was glum at all, she just looks really Botoxed to me
This is the first time I have seen Jlo not doing that “ partial open mouth” look while posing for her life. She just does not have that spark in those photos. Could she and ARod be on the rocks?
Bradley cooper has hair plugs???? Really. I find him looking a little puffy, but I never would have guessed plugs.
Jennifer looks annoyed. She’s not feeling herself. I can relate.
She posted a video on twitter about her no carb no sugar challenge and it was clear it was all ARods idea and he was persuading her to do it. I got a weird vibe that he’s constantly pushing her for body perfection and policing her. I can’t tolerate guys like this, as I recall Cameron Diaz had a similar experience with him. I hope Jlo dumps him…
and his ex wife was like – a body builder. he’s into muscles and lots of them…
JLo looks over it. Not sure if the “it” is ARod or something else.
My guess is Bradley was nervous about having to sing. His mom is so tiny! I kind of like Irina’s dress.
Jlo does look a little glum, maybe she was just having a bad day.
Bradley’s face…SO MANY FILLERS.How can he move it?
Dear Deities above, JLo crushed a Discoball to wear it.
Cooper and Girl looked OK.
MOM looked COOL.
Jlo looked like an uncomfortable disco ball
She always looks like she’d rather be anywhere but where she is to me. But I love that dress.
Agree that JLo looked tired and her makeup was BAD- when presenting (with Chris Evans?) I expected her to be her charming flirty self- feeling herself and stealing the attentions- but she just looked orange and bronze and glum