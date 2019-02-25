Jennifer Lopez & Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford: who seemed more glum?

Was it just me or did Jennifer Lopez have a weird vibe at this year’s Oscars? In so many photos, she just looked rather glum and out of sorts. I got a certain feeling from her posing with Alex Rodriguez, something like… this is their last red carpet. I thought they would get married. I thought he would have proposed by now. Maybe that’s the problem – maybe Jennifer thought he would have proposed by now too. Anyway, it’s just a feeling I have, maybe I’m totally off-base. But if they breakup in the new few weeks or months, I will not be surprised.

Jennifer was the one celebrity dressed by Tom Ford at the Oscars – every year now, Tom Ford will only do one woman (he tends to dress multiple men though). This year J.Lo got to wear Tom Ford, and it looked like at least ten other gowns she’s worn before. The mirrored disco ball look has been done, and it’s been done by J. Lo many times. Snooze. (This is actually the silver version of the dress Amal Clooney wore to the Met Gala afterparties last year, btw.) Her makeup is tragique!

I was expecting Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk to have a similarly glum vibe, but no. They seemed okay. Irina even seemed happy to be there with Bradley and his mom Gloria, who continues to be THE BEST. No shade: I personally think Bradley took a Quaalude or something to take the edge off and he was just sort of tranquil and having a nice time. He seemed really happy for Lady Gaga when she won, and their performance was easily one of the highlights of the evening. Irina’s dress is Burberry – it’s not great, but it’s far from offensive or bad. One thing though: Bradley’s hair plug situation is a MESS.