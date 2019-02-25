Choose the biggest Oscar mess: Linda Cardellini, Kacey Musgraves or Maya Rudolph

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

Linda Cardellini has a supporting role in Green Book, the film which won Best Picture (and I’m still shook). Linda had a reason to be there, is my point. But usually when you’re invited because you’re part of an Oscar-nominated film, you don’t kill, skin and wear a damn Muppet. CB was like “she murdered Big Bird” and I was like “and she wore Big Bird’s bloody feathers on the carpet.” This is Schiaparelli and it’s a big mess. Linda had dressed so conservatively during the awards season, so I don’t get why she thought “skinned Muppet lingerie” was THE LOOK for the Oscars.

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

Also really bad: the two women who chose to wear Giambattista Valli. Ordinarily, I like and appreciate Giambattista Valli gowns. But these are just… the worst. Kacey Musgraves wore a tiered-ruffle explosion in Pepto pink and she seemed to think she was the biggest star there. She was just a presenter. And I still don’t get it, honestly.

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

The Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Maya Rudolph’s Valli look pains me. It looks like she’s wearing a bedspread AND a dust ruffle. To be fair, I think a lot of little girls would love this bedspread. But don’t wear your daughter’s bedspread to the damn Oscars.

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

91st Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Choose the biggest Oscar mess: Linda Cardellini, Kacey Musgraves or Maya Rudolph”

  1. Milla says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:25 am

    Was it some ongoing bet? Pink vomit in every shade?

    Reply
  2. Res says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:28 am

    It’s a ridiculous mess of course, but dammit if I don’t still love Linda’s dress.

    Reply
  3. Vexa says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:32 am

    … I love all of these. I would say I like Maya’s least but they’re all fun and crazy. What’s the point of wearing something boring like Jennifer Lopez when you could go bonkers??

    Reply
  4. Kendra says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:35 am

    Linda maybe figured that negative attention is attention now that Oscar season is over and she needs use most of the attention for next projects.

    I kind of see Kacey’s dress working, maybe on Lady Gaga or if it wasn’t this big. But it’s fun even if not good.

    Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:41 am

    I kind of like Maya’s. It just seems like it would be fun to wear and comfortable.

    Reply
  6. Gell says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:45 am

    Wild card choice — Adam Driver’s wife. It was like a cocktail/knee length slip dress and….. yeah. It didn’t work.

    Reply
  7. benda says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:46 am

    As much as I love Maya’s comedy skills, there was nothing funny about her wardrobe choice for the Oscars. Sorry Maya, but I have to say it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

    Reply
  8. AustenGirl1975 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:47 am

    I’m pretty sure Gemma Chan could wear the hell out of these. These ladies need to try harder to own these looks.

    Maya Rudolph looks a weird combination of shell-shocked and dour, and this dress demands in-your-face whimsy or it calls curtains and huffs back home.

    Reply
  9. BaeBae says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:53 am

    Can’t even lie, I love Kacey’s look. The opulence!

    I think Maya purposely chooses fug dresses 😩 Linda’s makeup is unsightly

    Reply
  10. Ifeoma says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:58 am

    I adore Maya Rudolph but this dress is a no. She has never been a fashion person anyways. I like Kacey’s dress. Lol

    Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:03 am

    I kind of love Maya’s look and I can’t defend that, but I love it just the same. :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment