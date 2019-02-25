Choose the biggest Oscar mess: Linda Cardellini, Kacey Musgraves or Maya Rudolph

Linda Cardellini has a supporting role in Green Book, the film which won Best Picture (and I’m still shook). Linda had a reason to be there, is my point. But usually when you’re invited because you’re part of an Oscar-nominated film, you don’t kill, skin and wear a damn Muppet. CB was like “she murdered Big Bird” and I was like “and she wore Big Bird’s bloody feathers on the carpet.” This is Schiaparelli and it’s a big mess. Linda had dressed so conservatively during the awards season, so I don’t get why she thought “skinned Muppet lingerie” was THE LOOK for the Oscars.
Also really bad: the two women who chose to wear Giambattista Valli. Ordinarily, I like and appreciate Giambattista Valli gowns. But these are just… the worst. Kacey Musgraves wore a tiered-ruffle explosion in Pepto pink and she seemed to think she was the biggest star there. She was just a presenter. And I still don’t get it, honestly.
Maya Rudolph’s Valli look pains me. It looks like she’s wearing a bedspread AND a dust ruffle. To be fair, I think a lot of little girls would love this bedspread. But don’t wear your daughter’s bedspread to the damn Oscars.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Was it some ongoing bet? Pink vomit in every shade?
It’s a ridiculous mess of course, but dammit if I don’t still love Linda’s dress.
… I love all of these. I would say I like Maya’s least but they’re all fun and crazy. What’s the point of wearing something boring like Jennifer Lopez when you could go bonkers??
Gemma wore over the top pink. Still it looked amazing. It is about finding a line between daring and tacky.
I don’t think Linda’s is tacky at all! I loved Gemma’s too.
Linda maybe figured that negative attention is attention now that Oscar season is over and she needs use most of the attention for next projects.
I kind of see Kacey’s dress working, maybe on Lady Gaga or if it wasn’t this big. But it’s fun even if not good.
I kind of like Maya’s. It just seems like it would be fun to wear and comfortable.
Wild card choice — Adam Driver’s wife. It was like a cocktail/knee length slip dress and….. yeah. It didn’t work.
As much as I love Maya’s comedy skills, there was nothing funny about her wardrobe choice for the Oscars. Sorry Maya, but I have to say it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
I’m pretty sure Gemma Chan could wear the hell out of these. These ladies need to try harder to own these looks.
Maya Rudolph looks a weird combination of shell-shocked and dour, and this dress demands in-your-face whimsy or it calls curtains and huffs back home.
Can’t even lie, I love Kacey’s look. The opulence!
I think Maya purposely chooses fug dresses 😩 Linda’s makeup is unsightly
I adore Maya Rudolph but this dress is a no. She has never been a fashion person anyways. I like Kacey’s dress. Lol
I kind of love Maya’s look and I can’t defend that, but I love it just the same.