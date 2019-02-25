Choose the biggest Oscar mess: Linda Cardellini, Kacey Musgraves or Maya Rudolph

Linda Cardellini has a supporting role in Green Book, the film which won Best Picture (and I’m still shook). Linda had a reason to be there, is my point. But usually when you’re invited because you’re part of an Oscar-nominated film, you don’t kill, skin and wear a damn Muppet. CB was like “she murdered Big Bird” and I was like “and she wore Big Bird’s bloody feathers on the carpet.” This is Schiaparelli and it’s a big mess. Linda had dressed so conservatively during the awards season, so I don’t get why she thought “skinned Muppet lingerie” was THE LOOK for the Oscars.

Also really bad: the two women who chose to wear Giambattista Valli. Ordinarily, I like and appreciate Giambattista Valli gowns. But these are just… the worst. Kacey Musgraves wore a tiered-ruffle explosion in Pepto pink and she seemed to think she was the biggest star there. She was just a presenter. And I still don’t get it, honestly.

Maya Rudolph’s Valli look pains me. It looks like she’s wearing a bedspread AND a dust ruffle. To be fair, I think a lot of little girls would love this bedspread. But don’t wear your daughter’s bedspread to the damn Oscars.