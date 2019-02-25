The Queens – Serena Williams & Helen Mirren – killed at the Oscars

This post is devoted to the only two monarchs I recognize, the Queen GOAT and the most benevolent Queen Mirren. Serena Williams, GOAT, got a gig as an Oscar presenter. She did the presentation for A Star Is Born’s Best Picture clip. I’m still not 100% on why she was chosen for that – I’m not even sure Serena and Gaga are friends? – or what the rhyme or reason was, but sure. It sort of worked. Alexis Ohanian was supposed to be Serena’s Oscar date but Olympia was feeling a bit sick so daddy stayed home with their daughter and Serena flew solo. She wore this custom Armani gown which was a lot prettier in motion. I wish she would have done really big hair with this gown.

Also: Nike dropped their new Serena commercial on Oscar Sunday. I cried. A few times.

As for Benevolent Queen Helen Mirren, she wore this fantastic Schiaparelli gown with multiple layers of different colored silk gauze, all to make a pretty pink dress. She looked amazing.