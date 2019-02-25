The Queens – Serena Williams & Helen Mirren – killed at the Oscars

This post is devoted to the only two monarchs I recognize, the Queen GOAT and the most benevolent Queen Mirren. Serena Williams, GOAT, got a gig as an Oscar presenter. She did the presentation for A Star Is Born’s Best Picture clip. I’m still not 100% on why she was chosen for that – I’m not even sure Serena and Gaga are friends? – or what the rhyme or reason was, but sure. It sort of worked. Alexis Ohanian was supposed to be Serena’s Oscar date but Olympia was feeling a bit sick so daddy stayed home with their daughter and Serena flew solo. She wore this custom Armani gown which was a lot prettier in motion. I wish she would have done really big hair with this gown.

Serena Williams attends The 91st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals in Los Angeles

Also: Nike dropped their new Serena commercial on Oscar Sunday. I cried. A few times.

As for Benevolent Queen Helen Mirren, she wore this fantastic Schiaparelli gown with multiple layers of different colored silk gauze, all to make a pretty pink dress. She looked amazing.

91st Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

The Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

5 Responses to “The Queens – Serena Williams & Helen Mirren – killed at the Oscars”

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:49 am

    They both looked fantastic. I was also confused as to why Serena was introducing ASIB, but I was happy to see her there. And Helen Mirren just looked fabulous.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:52 am

    What a great color on Mirren. Unexpected, that’s for certain.

    This is probably one of my favorite dresses Serena has ever worn. Her style can be hit or miss, but this hugs her perfectly. I would’ve liked some big hair, too, but I suspect she wanted to show off those earrings, hence the more restrained style.

    Reply
  3. Ader says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Liked Helen’s dress. Thought Serena’s was an undeniable miss!

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:55 am

    that Nike commercial is everything……so much power & strength in one video

    Reply
  5. Dtab says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I just literal chills watching that commercial….awesome.

    No one better ever tell my daughter she cant do something….This ad will be her new bed time story.

    Reply

