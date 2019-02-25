Rachel Weisz in orange plastic Givenchy at the Oscars: hideous & disappointing?

Rachel Weisz was an Oscar nominee for The Favourite, and we have high fashion expectations for our Oscar nominees, especially when they’re famous for being fashionable. Years ago, I would have said that Rachel could wear anything and she would look stunning. That was before Givenchy gave her an orange PVC raincoat and reworked it into some kind of tragic gown. Honestly, I will feel the sting of this disappointment for a long time. To add insult to injury, that diamond headband is completely nonsensical with this dress.
Amy Adams lost again! Ugh. It felt like Glenn Close was going to be the example for Amy, that eventually Amy would win an Oscar for her career’s work when she gets older. But no, Amy can’t even have that. Amy knew she wasn’t going to win too, that’s why she chose this boring Versace. Again, it’s not a bad dress and it flatters her figure and it’s even a tad “racy” for wholesome Amy. But it’s mostly just there, kind of bland and inoffensive. The necklace is bad though.
Kiki Layne has been killing it throughout the awards season, so I actually had high hopes for her Oscar look. I was underwhelmed by this Versace though. I like that it’s not a total body-con column, but the fabric roll business at the back is just… a bad design trick.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
That headband and hairstyle gave her a school girl look which was weird, and the dress was hideous, I’ve not been a fan of Rachel’s red carpet choices this year. I actually liked Amy’s dress and the fact that she did the red carpet with her Mom and sisters, I bet they had a blast.
I agree, she’s been off all year. I think she gained like 2 pounds from having that kid and it’s thrown her off completely. She is such a beauty, all of these women are really. I think less would have been better for her. The side view is particularly distressing — she looks pregnant in the side view.
I honestly didn’t completely hate Rachel’s dress on its own, but her styling was appalling – that headband gave me hives.
Rachel’s dress was tragic. Like, was that plastic? that was just so bad. And the color was not flattering on her.
I thought Amy looked lovely, but I agree that she knew she wasnt going to win. It’s got to be weird to just be constantly nominated but never win.
My daughter said that Rachel’s dress was a fruit rollup on top, and now I can’t unsee it.
Kiki Lane looks gorgeous. That detailing over her right shoulder to her chest and how her skin glowing contributes to the subtlety of the pink- I like it.
Rachel- I had a college dance teacher who would create these obscure random dances but when you knew the back story, they made all kinds of crazy sense. I would like to imagine that there is some crazy modern dance-like back story to Rachel’s dress.
Hoo boy, Rachel looks bad. That prim headband and then that orange….thing.
Maybe the plastic dress was supposed the draw attention away from her plastic face? Seriously, what the botox is going on there?
I was holding out on googling what Weisz wore, awaiting your post, hoping there would be something to save us from this underwhelming gown year… but girl looks like a fruit roll up!! Thank god for Billy Porter, he was enough to make up for everyone.
Fruit rollup, perfect description.
I personally think Rachel’s dress is practical. Just think of how easy it is to clean food you’ve dropped on yourself. I have spilled salsa on my shirt twice this week. I should have worn this dress!
How was she not sweating like crazy??? I’m claustrophobic thinking about it.