‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ Podcast #7: Good & bad plastic surgery; Oscar movie reviews
  • February 25, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Podcast

This is a special episode of Gossip With Celebitchy to give us time to cover the Oscars. It’s still fun! Chandra and I talk about Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery and the fact that she claims not to have had a nose job. We reminisce about the time she got her butt x-rayed and we talk about her wonky implants. We mention shows like Botched and all the crazy plastic surgery procedures and injections people are getting. We also talk about celebrities who have had good work, like Sharon Stone and bad work, like Gisele. Then we get cracked up remembering Gisele in the burqa in Paris.

I include more of my talk with Kristy Puchko from Pajiba in which we bond over Christmas romance movies. (You may remember that she stanned for Serenity in episode 4.)The movies we both like include The Princess Switch (Kristy reviewed it here!) and A Christmas Prince. We both disliked the sequel to A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding, and didn’t finish it. Kristy recommended that I watch The Spirit of Christmas, a crazy romcom in which a ghost becomes a real (hot hipster-looking) dude who falls in love with a career woman. I watched it and agree that it was fun.

I talk to my boyfriend Dave about A Star is Born. We recorded this right after we watched it and were perplexed that it was nominated for best picture. We made fun of Bradley Cooper mumbling through his lines and the fact that he seemed like a typical drunk redneck at a bar.

Chandra and I talk about The Favourite, which she loved and found so funny. We agree that all the acting nominations are deserved. I found it enjoyable, but a little too out there. Chandra liked how weird it was and thinks that’s what makes it a great movie. We also discussed Can You Ever Forgive Me, which we found delightful. I don’t think we had major spoilers in our talk, but we did discuss plot points that are clear from the trailers.

giselebeforeafterfromside

I think I know why Kristy liked that ghost holiday romance movie.
spiritofchristmas

Gisele in 2005:
wenn5084600-(1)

2019:
wenn36051302

Sharon Stone in 1999:
wenn10381

2018:
wenn35720334

Kim Kardashian’s butt in 2006. (That’s really Kim with the rope belt.)
10240pcn_paris25

kimkbeforeafter

  1. Ash says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I’m pretty sure that when Rachel Weisz’s character says “we are not playing the same game” I think she is referring to the fact that she is fighting for real power whereas Emma’s character is looking for security and safety. That is all Emma’s character wanted she was never doing what she did for power because she didn’t care for that.Everybody was really great in that movie super bummed about Green Book winning ANYTHING including Mahershala. I wish he could’ve won a second Oscar for something worth being proud about.

