‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ Podcast #7: Good & bad plastic surgery; Oscar movie reviews



This is a special episode of Gossip With Celebitchy to give us time to cover the Oscars. It’s still fun! Chandra and I talk about Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery and the fact that she claims not to have had a nose job. We reminisce about the time she got her butt x-rayed and we talk about her wonky implants. We mention shows like Botched and all the crazy plastic surgery procedures and injections people are getting. We also talk about celebrities who have had good work, like Sharon Stone and bad work, like Gisele. Then we get cracked up remembering Gisele in the burqa in Paris.

I include more of my talk with Kristy Puchko from Pajiba in which we bond over Christmas romance movies. (You may remember that she stanned for Serenity in episode 4.)The movies we both like include The Princess Switch (Kristy reviewed it here!) and A Christmas Prince. We both disliked the sequel to A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding, and didn’t finish it. Kristy recommended that I watch The Spirit of Christmas, a crazy romcom in which a ghost becomes a real (hot hipster-looking) dude who falls in love with a career woman. I watched it and agree that it was fun.

I talk to my boyfriend Dave about A Star is Born. We recorded this right after we watched it and were perplexed that it was nominated for best picture. We made fun of Bradley Cooper mumbling through his lines and the fact that he seemed like a typical drunk redneck at a bar.

Chandra and I talk about The Favourite, which she loved and found so funny. We agree that all the acting nominations are deserved. I found it enjoyable, but a little too out there. Chandra liked how weird it was and thinks that’s what makes it a great movie. We also discussed Can You Ever Forgive Me, which we found delightful. I don’t think we had major spoilers in our talk, but we did discuss plot points that are clear from the trailers.

I think I know why Kristy liked that ghost holiday romance movie.



Gisele in 2005:



2019:



Sharon Stone in 1999:



2018:



Kim Kardashian’s butt in 2006. (That’s really Kim with the rope belt.)

