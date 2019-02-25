Billy Porter wore a velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the Oscars: impressive

Christian Siriano works so hard on the fashion for awards and he’s in high demand as he’s one of the few designers who dresses all women, not just the smallest ones. Last night he made headlines and history by being the first designer to dress a man in a gown for the Oscars (he said he didn’t think any man has worn a gown on the red carpet, but I remember those South Park guys wearing dresses to the Oscars in 2000 to poke fun, which is not the same). Christian said on E! that he made this gown in just a week and that it’s a strapless corseted gown underneath a jacket. He said “Billy wanted something different, wanted to push the boundaries.” It’s amazing.

Billy explained his decision to Vogue and you can read his full interview there. He said he’s always loved fashion, that he wanted to push gender boundaries and that he’s always wanted to wear a ball gown. He approached Christian about making him one, he was game and this is the result! I can’t believe it only took a week. I would say that the ruffled collar and sleeves are a bit much but that’s what they’re going for.

wenn36063873

Also in Christian Siriano was Danielle Macdonald from Dumplin’. This is sustainable, the Siriano people sent us an email that says it’s “red cotton crepe vegetable dyed fabric with recycled tulle for the sleeves and minimal waste for the skirt and top.” It’s a great color and I like the fabric but it definitely needs fitting in the bust area. It’s like she needed another visit for tailoring.

wenn36066949

wenn36067035

Octavia Spencer has been loyal to Tadashi Shoji for years but she’s been branching out lately. This year she was in a navy blue sequin Christian Siriano gown with draped shoulders. This is really pretty I like it.

wenn36066360

wenn36067751

5 Responses to “Billy Porter wore a velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the Oscars: impressive”

  1. CharliePenn says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Wow they did Danielle dirty. There’s no excuse for the terrible fit of that dress. It doesn’t for her at all! It looks like a little girl playing dress up!

    The velvet tuxedo gown is glorious and elegant and very surprising, in the best way!

    • ByTheSea says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:46 am

      Yeah, but maybe she wanted it to be roomy and not form fitting? Others haven’t had this problem, so I’m guessing it was her preference.

  2. ByTheSea says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:45 am

    I love that Christian has made a niche for himself being body positive and the go-to designer for non-size 0 people who still want to be glam. He’s not making caftans, here, he is going full-on glamour! love it.

  3. Mel says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:45 am

    I think Billy was probably the best dressed hands down! He looked amazing!

  4. grabbyhands says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Non one could have carried that off except Billy Porter and he rocked it.

