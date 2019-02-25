Duchess Meghan wows in a pleated dress & GAS Bijoux earrings in Morocco

While the British royal family would never admit it, they do pay attention to what big events are happening around the world and they usually try to avoid doing direct competition for attention. I’m not saying the royals completely shut down for every awards show, but usually they try not to be on a royal tour in the middle of a big event happening somewhere else. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing things differently, it seems. They chose to make this three day trip to Morocco on Oscar weekend. Perhaps they didn’t care about the Oscars, or maybe they were attempting some “counterprogramming” on an international scale. In any case, I don’t completely hate it.
I already covered some of Meghan’s looks from the Moroccan trip – go here for Valentino, here for the Dior and here for the casual look – and the photos in this post are from their last full day in Morocco. I read that officially, their “tour” ends today, but they’re staying in Morocco overnight and won’t leave until tomorrow morning. First up: the photos of Meghan and Harry at the Andalusian Gardens, the photos of Meghan in the black dress and white jacket. I can’t find an ID on this pleated dress, but it’s such a cute maternity look. She paired it with a Babaton jacket in cream, which she’s worn before. The best part of this look? The GAS Bijoux statement earrings. She has the face for big earrings.
Earlier on Monday, Meghan and Harry visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to learn more about the equine therapy program. Meghan’s jacket is J.Crew, but no one has the ID on her top. It’s sort of cute, but this is one time when I’ll say that Meghan is copying Kate. Kate OWNS that whole “skinny jeans and striped top” look. Granted, many women do that look, but Kate is known for it. The J.Crew jacket is super-cute though. Good blend of mass-market pieces and couture on this trip.
She is such a cute pregnant lady.
She looks super cute in both outfits. I wish I had the face for earrings like that! My face is just too round.
I want her to put some sunscreen on, it looks like she might be getting a bit of a sunburn. I’m about her shade and I have to slather myself in sunscreen or I get the most angry sun blisters.
What would she be? Nc40 or nc42? I can go up to nc40 when tanned, but I have a tendency to sunspots. I think Meg is surely taking good care of her skin.
I’m sure she uses sunscreen daily. She has said in interviews that her mom got her started on facials in her teens, telling her how important it is to take care of her skin. So I’d be comfortable waging a bet that she does use it daily. JMO 😊 She looks lovely; they both look so happy!
(Wish I’d known about sunscreen as a kid! We were at the beach EVERY DAY in the summer (and weekends other times!) from 9 am -5-6 pm. We slathered on baby oil and Hawaiian Tropic Oil… no one knew from sunscreen in the late 60s/early 70s! We all thought we looked soooooo good with tans. I have the kind of fairness that burned, then peeled and tanned. Sigh… If I could go back and tell my younger self… My grandmother, who didn’t go out in the sun, didn’t have any wrinkles into her 70s (only a bit of saggy skin, from aging). Le sigh! )
I’m seeing more of her Mama in her face now!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I agree. She is very pretty.
It’s the pregnancy fullness. Doria’s face isn’t as angular as Meg’s is normally. Meg will age beautifully.
She and Harry look super happy together. He is defiantly happier when she is around.
The extension by one day was because the King invited them to meet with him. That was late change from what I can tell.
The UK Ambassador continues to tweet up a storm about RoyalVisitMorocco. TSAReilly
Did you see the tweet about his socks? wonder which pair he wore.
It’s great that they did not do a walk about, at this stage in Meghan’s pregnacy.
He has been fantastic. Like, at first when he was tweeting about it I missed that he was the ambassador and thought that he was the press officer or something, lol.
I have followed all of Will and Kate’s royal tours and Meghan and Harry’s previous ones, and I loosely follow Charles and Camilla’s tours. This is the first time that I have clicked through to all the various charities, and that I have followed the country’s ambassador. This feels like the epitome of what a royal tour should be – celebrating the local culture, looking at organizations that are part of the royals’ interests, etc. It’s been short but it’s been excellent IMO.
“Kate owns that look”
Not after today she doesn’t. Meghan got the fit, proportions, color, and styling down perfectly. I hope this was intentional after the subtle nonsense Kate’s been pulling for the last year. Your heavily pregnant sister-in-law looking 10 times better than you do in your signature outfit. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Kate. ::cackles::
Also hard agree on Meghan’s approach go the UK media. They are really going to regret their short sided behavior.
She looks more and more like Doria everyday !
Thank goodness for small mercies.
Absolutely stunning.
She looks wonderful in both outfits I have a very similar maternity sweater to the one she is wearing from Loft. I am sure that’s not hers (I bought that sweater 5 years ago!) but its similar. And here is where I will admit that I bought the sweater because of Kate, hahahaha.
Meghan can definitely pull off big earrings. Its tricky bc not every one can. It has so much to do with proportions of your face/neck area.
She is pretty and looks pretty, these shoes would kill me though, if i would wear them while being pregnant.
In my pregnancies i died when i tried to wear shoes with even a tiny heel.
I needed flat shoes.
My pregnancies are what killed my ability to wear heels. I havent been able to wear heels since my second was born in 2014.
My pregnancy didn’t affect my ability to wear/walk in heels. I can’t walk in them pregnant or not!
Is she wearing a skirt or a dress?
Oh she looks beautiful!
Pregnancy really does suit her, she’s been carrying wonderfully and her fashions have been ON POINT!
This was a short but great trip. Everyone involved had a good time and apparently, from Rihannon from SkyNew 100 International press followed them there! A lot of people for only 2.5 days!
Please don’t kill me, it’s just an observation. I love Meghan and Harry!! Does Harry sometimes come accross as unhappy?
Ugh. Its just an observation, and I’m not intending on being negative because I love them and want them together for all eternity. Just my observation…. 🤷🏾♀️