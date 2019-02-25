Duchess Meghan wows in a pleated dress & GAS Bijoux earrings in Morocco

While the British royal family would never admit it, they do pay attention to what big events are happening around the world and they usually try to avoid doing direct competition for attention. I’m not saying the royals completely shut down for every awards show, but usually they try not to be on a royal tour in the middle of a big event happening somewhere else. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing things differently, it seems. They chose to make this three day trip to Morocco on Oscar weekend. Perhaps they didn’t care about the Oscars, or maybe they were attempting some “counterprogramming” on an international scale. In any case, I don’t completely hate it.

I already covered some of Meghan’s looks from the Moroccan trip – go here for Valentino, here for the Dior and here for the casual look – and the photos in this post are from their last full day in Morocco. I read that officially, their “tour” ends today, but they’re staying in Morocco overnight and won’t leave until tomorrow morning. First up: the photos of Meghan and Harry at the Andalusian Gardens, the photos of Meghan in the black dress and white jacket. I can’t find an ID on this pleated dress, but it’s such a cute maternity look. She paired it with a Babaton jacket in cream, which she’s worn before. The best part of this look? The GAS Bijoux statement earrings. She has the face for big earrings.

Earlier on Monday, Meghan and Harry visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to learn more about the equine therapy program. Meghan’s jacket is J.Crew, but no one has the ID on her top. It’s sort of cute, but this is one time when I’ll say that Meghan is copying Kate. Kate OWNS that whole “skinny jeans and striped top” look. Granted, many women do that look, but Kate is known for it. The J.Crew jacket is super-cute though. Good blend of mass-market pieces and couture on this trip.