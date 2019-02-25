Lady Gaga was orange & black in McQueen & Brandon Maxwell at the Oscars

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

Every one of these Lady Gaga photos is cracking me up, oh my God. At some point, I just accepted that Gaga is always going to be over the top and extra and now I sort of enjoy her. Hell, she was one of the best parts of this year’s awards season. Gaga arrived at the Oscars in this structured Alexander McQueen gown and matching gloves. When she was on the carpet, I didn’t even really see the the stuff on her hips – what a weird look. I didn’t mind the gloves, by the way. I thought they went with the look. The biggest complaint is that Gaga is bright f–king orange, and her hair is too white-blonde. It’s just a blur of orange, white and black.

For the performance and for her Best Song win for “Shallow,” Gaga had already changed into a much more traditional gown by Brandon Maxwell. This was quite lovely, even though it had the feel of a goth prom dress. Yes, it was taffeta, but you could tell she was much more comfortable in it. She happily gave photographers several different poses backstage, especially with her “sitting a dress puddle and pretending to cry as she looks at her Oscar” pose. I’m telling you, she’s cracking me up.

For both looks, Gaga got to wear a massive necklace which was pulled out of the Tiffany’s archives. This necklace hasn’t been seen in decades. It’s the Tiffany Diamond, one of the largest cut yellow diamonds in the world, coming in at 128.54 carats. She paired the necklace with fancy vivid yellow and white diamond earrings.

As for the performance of “Shallow” – everyone was waiting for it, and the Oscar producers staged it beautifully. No shade, I loved this. It was dramatic and theatrical and well done.

91st Oscars 2019 Press Room

91st Oscars 2019 Press Room

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

16 Responses to “Lady Gaga was orange & black in McQueen & Brandon Maxwell at the Oscars”

  1. Edith says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:07 am

    If I’d win an Oscar I would milk those photo ops to the max as well

    Reply
  2. MCV says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:09 am

    she’s such a a theatre kid lol

    Reply
  3. Milla says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:11 am

    Great dress. No words for fake tan.

    Reply
  4. xpresson says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:23 am

    LOL… I was literally expecting an Orange and Black gown… This heading is Hilarious!!!

    Reply
  5. Alexandria says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:30 am

    Lol

    But it’s really nice to see her win an Oscar. I have a soft spot for Lady Gaga because she is not the conventional beauty in pop music. But she made it this far.

    Reply
  6. Lulu says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:32 am

    There’s no way they’re dealing with each other, right?! Not with such an overtly intense performance.

    Also – was anyone else surprised by how decent Bradley sounded?

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:37 am

    LOL – you can always rely on Gaga to bring the over the top dramatics to the party. Even thou she shares that Oscar with the 3 other people who wrote the song as well, she’ll milk it as only hers for all its worth.

    Am glad she didn’t win, she’s not a great actress even thou she is desperate to prove she is. Music is where her talent is.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      February 25, 2019 at 6:45 am

      She gave credit to the other songwriters all the time (I think she mentioned them in her speech, I know she has before) and she’s called them out before. She, Mark, and Anthony are also really tight—I follow Mark on IG and Anthony’s talked about how close he with the other two. I get why you might not like Gaga, but she’s always given credit to her co-writers unlike two other, cough cough, pop girls that I’m afraid to mention by name (whom I adore, but definitely have been called out numerous times for being shady with credit).

      But yeah, she didn’t deserve to win and the nomination was questionable. She’s a decent actress, but not a great one. I actually think her calling, if she wants to act, might be in a “true” musical.

      Reply
    • Lulu says:
      February 25, 2019 at 6:46 am

      I thought she was excellent in ASIB, and was worthy of her nomination. This isn’t a Madonna – trying to be an actress – situation.

      Reply
  8. Div says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:39 am

    Ha, that’s why I’ve kind of come to like Gaga too—I’ve accepted that she will always be extra as h*ll and the extra-ness can be amusing, if occasionally annoying. Like I think that’s the reason she and Celine apparently get on so well because they both are insanely extra theater kids.

    I thought she looked great except for the tan and the hair color. She was almost as orange as Charlize when she won back in the day, and I didn’t think anyone would ever top that tanning mess.

    Reply
  9. Christina says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:46 am

    She looks better with darker hair.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:50 am

    God, she was exhausting.

    Shallow winning for Best Song has pretty much been a lock since the nominations were announced so all the faux tears and shock over the win was annoying.

    Reply
  11. BaeBae says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:50 am

    So I love love Gaga but I’m exhausted of her and Bradley 😩

    Reply
  12. Ifeoma says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:56 am

    Thank God awards season is over. Wow!

    Reply

