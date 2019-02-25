Duchess Meghan wore a conservative-glam Dior for a Rabat reception

On Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Rabat for a cocktail-attire reception at the British ambassador’s residence. This is quite common with British royals when they travel on official business to other countries, and it never fails to be slightly strange to me. The aim of many of these overseas trips is soft diplomacy, to use the star-power of the royals to promote trade, charity and British interests abroad. So why the constant receptions at British embassies with guest lists that are almost entirely made up of British people? Royals could attend receptions with mostly British people when they’re at home, you know? I would find it strange if the American president or VP went to Poland and only attended one reception with an almost entirely American guest list too.

Anyway, Meghan continues to bring her star power wherever she goes. Meg wore this Dior gown which definitely has a Moroccan feel. It’s part caftan, part sack dress, but glamorous and conservative. I like the detailing on the high neck and I especially love the accessories – a Dior clutch (which is a repeat, I believe) and gold Dior heels. She also wore her beautiful Birks Snowflake Snowstorm diamond earrings, which she’s worn several times before. My quibble here is that her hair is too severe, especially with the center part. She needed some volume, even if was a neat bun that just wasn’t SO slicked down.

A few more notes – Meghan speaks French, and she was showing off her language skills a bit, although she apologized for not being incredibly fluent. Still, she’s better than Harry, who can’t speak French at all, quelle surprise. Also: Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast had a good write-up on pretty much everything we’ve been saying for weeks now: Meghan DGAF anymore about what the racist pearl-clutchers in the British media have to say about her. She understands that they’ll attack her over anything. Which has freed her to do what she wants and build her image on an international scale.