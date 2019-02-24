The Duke & Duchess of Sussex visit a girls boarding school in Morocco

Education For All boarding house

This morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a Moroccan military helicopter to the Atlas Mountains so they could visit an NGO called Education For All. The EFA boarding houses are for girls aged 12 to 18, and they provide education for those girls at those critical ages, when many girls that age are leaving schools or finding that there are few educational opportunities for them. EFA boarding schools were founded by a British entrepreneur named Michael McHugo. It’s a good way to highlight an NGO associated with British interests and Moroccan interests, plus one of Meghan’s biggest issues as a royal is “education for girls and women.”

For this leg of the three-day tour, Meghan wore a pair of black maternity jeans, a black t-shirt, a navy blazer and Birdies slippers. I’m not seeing any good IDs on this outfit, but I don’t think it’s very important. This is her casual look and she looks lovely and appropriate for traveling by helicopter into a remote mountain region and meeting lots of girls. You can also see that Meghan received a pretty henna tattoo on her hand and arm. The girls at the boarding school were so excited to see Meghan.

Also: despite all of the unhinged racist press Meghan has gotten over the past six months, Meghan and Harry didn’t “punish” the traveling royal press pack whatsoever on this trip. The press were provided with access completely.

Education For All boarding house

Education For All boarding house

Education For All boarding house

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

6 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex visit a girls boarding school in Morocco”

  1. Beli says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:35 am

    I’ve seen a few people saying Meghan spoke to some of the girls in French, which is a really lovely gesture if true.

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:50 am

      It’s true. There are several clips on twitter so you can see for yourself :) and yes, I agree, a very nice touch of diplomacy. I love that the Sussexes are always well prepared for their engagements (unlike some other royals *coughWilliamcough* who brag about not reading their briefings). There is also video of them both touching their hearts after shaking hands which I read is a Moroccan custom (or maybe just of the area?).

      Reply
  2. Bren says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:45 am

    I’m glad Harry and Meghan are taking the high road and giving full access to the royal reporters that threatened to not cover them again.

    It was noted at Meghan’s last public visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen that she has been practicing speaking in French.

    Reply
  3. Yup, Me says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I’ve been thinking of how touring is the way a lot of musicians make money and build/establish/maintain their careers. Those who can successfully manage the rigorous schedule and consistently get people into seats can pack a lot of strong positives into a short, intense time period (money, media, happy fans etc.)

    I think tours have the potential of being how these two distinguish themselves, as well. I wonder if they will have a solid and consistent tour schedule (with two to three (or more) significant tours of varying lengths per year) since they both seem to like to travel and genuinely connect well with new people and they get so much positive press in the process.

    Reply
  4. OriginalLala says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Ooh this is a great casual look – I especially love seeing her hair down and loose like this.

    Reply
  5. liriel says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Great casual look, very natural.

    Reply

