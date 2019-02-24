The Duke & Duchess of Sussex visit a girls boarding school in Morocco

This morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a Moroccan military helicopter to the Atlas Mountains so they could visit an NGO called Education For All. The EFA boarding houses are for girls aged 12 to 18, and they provide education for those girls at those critical ages, when many girls that age are leaving schools or finding that there are few educational opportunities for them. EFA boarding schools were founded by a British entrepreneur named Michael McHugo. It’s a good way to highlight an NGO associated with British interests and Moroccan interests, plus one of Meghan’s biggest issues as a royal is “education for girls and women.”

For this leg of the three-day tour, Meghan wore a pair of black maternity jeans, a black t-shirt, a navy blazer and Birdies slippers. I’m not seeing any good IDs on this outfit, but I don’t think it’s very important. This is her casual look and she looks lovely and appropriate for traveling by helicopter into a remote mountain region and meeting lots of girls. You can also see that Meghan received a pretty henna tattoo on her hand and arm. The girls at the boarding school were so excited to see Meghan.

Also: despite all of the unhinged racist press Meghan has gotten over the past six months, Meghan and Harry didn’t “punish” the traveling royal press pack whatsoever on this trip. The press were provided with access completely.

Meghan takes part in a henna ceremony to celebrate her pregnancy #RoyalVisitMorocco pic.twitter.com/93Kr0lBxyo — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 24, 2019

