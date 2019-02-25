Spike Lee goes off on ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Oscar win: ‘The ref made a bad call’

It’s been hours and I’m still processing the fact that Green Book won Best Picture. I saw it in the theater, because I thought it would end up being a big Oscar contender. I was unhappy when it won the Golden Globe in January, and I thought that the conversations about the film’s white savior problems and patronizing portrayal of a jazz legend would ensure that Green Book wasn’t a contender. I thought that the fact that Peter Farrelly was snubbed for a Best Director nomination was a good sign. But then the night became a slow-motion trainwreck. The terrible script for Green Book won Original Screenplay. Then it won Best Picture and it felt like everyone in the room gasped. This is what happened right after:

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019

Spike has seen it before, and it’s happened before, when Driving Miss Daisy won best Picture and Do the Right Thing wasn’t even nominated. Decades later, and we’re still here. The Academy is still made up of old white people who are comforted by white savior films. They reward films in which white people conveniently and consistently “solve” racial issues. Here’s some of what Spike had to say backstage:

Spike Lee on 'Green Book': 'Ref made a bad call' pic.twitter.com/JEuIxj80jM — NEWSDAY ATLANTA (@AtlantaNewsday) February 25, 2019

Oscars Still So White. Oscars Still Problematic. Oscars Still Love White Saviors. And good for Spike for being angry about it. Apparently, Chadwick Boseman was DONE about it too.

Update: I was going to cover this separately but he makes me so tired. Donald Trump weighed in on Spike Lee. He really thinks Spike is being RACIST to HIM.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019