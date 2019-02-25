Spike Lee goes off on ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Oscar win: ‘The ref made a bad call’

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

It’s been hours and I’m still processing the fact that Green Book won Best Picture. I saw it in the theater, because I thought it would end up being a big Oscar contender. I was unhappy when it won the Golden Globe in January, and I thought that the conversations about the film’s white savior problems and patronizing portrayal of a jazz legend would ensure that Green Book wasn’t a contender. I thought that the fact that Peter Farrelly was snubbed for a Best Director nomination was a good sign. But then the night became a slow-motion trainwreck. The terrible script for Green Book won Original Screenplay. Then it won Best Picture and it felt like everyone in the room gasped. This is what happened right after:

Spike has seen it before, and it’s happened before, when Driving Miss Daisy won best Picture and Do the Right Thing wasn’t even nominated. Decades later, and we’re still here. The Academy is still made up of old white people who are comforted by white savior films. They reward films in which white people conveniently and consistently “solve” racial issues. Here’s some of what Spike had to say backstage:

Oscars Still So White. Oscars Still Problematic. Oscars Still Love White Saviors. And good for Spike for being angry about it. Apparently, Chadwick Boseman was DONE about it too.

Update: I was going to cover this separately but he makes me so tired. Donald Trump weighed in on Spike Lee. He really thinks Spike is being RACIST to HIM.

91st Oscars 2019 Press Room

91st Oscars 2019 Press Room

57 Responses to “Spike Lee goes off on ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Oscar win: ‘The ref made a bad call’”

  1. Lisa says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:15 am

    He’s right. And I’m glad he’s not afraid to say what many are thinking.

    Reply
    • maria s says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:37 am

      Yes, I’m glad he said it out loud. I did a double take when I saw that Green Book had won. I thought I must have read it wrong.

      Reply
    • Alissa says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:44 am

      yeah I was annoyed, I said I was hoping it was another envelope mix-up.

      Reply
    • xdanix says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:23 am

      He didn’t just voice his thoughts- he was so angry he actually tried to storm out of the room, and would have if security hadn’t stopped him at the doors!! He still refused to go back to his seat until they were done speaking, apparently.

      Reply
  2. AustenGirl1975 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Good for Spike Lee. It’s outrageous that movies like Green Book continue to win Best Picture Oscars. It’s especially outrageous in a year when movies like Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman were nominated.

    Reply
  3. Div says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:17 am

    I honestly don’t understand how the Academy just “moved” past the fact that Peter Farrelly apparently used to be a serial flasher and Nic Vallongelo or whatever his name is is a Trump supporting nut. At the very least, much of Singer’s work was redone by Fletcher so while I still have -issues-, especially with Rami winning and the portrayal of the band and Jim, I can at least see how in that case they can separate the art from the artist. But Green Book!

    Anyway, good for Spike for calling it out.

    Reply
  4. Steff says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Saw a tweet saying Peter Farrelly should have won for There’s Something About Mary because it was a better movie than Green Book. HA!

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:18 am

    I’m glad people are speaking up about the Best Picture winners now. Sometimes the Academy makes mistakes and just gets it wrong.

    I also feel like BP winner just isnt the same thing it was before, years ago, probably because of that. I feel like so many people just kind of shrug at whoever wins Best Picture and dont think of it again. I feel like it used to mean something? But maybe thats just my perspective on it.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:13 am

      @Becks ITA. I feel like it used to be a much bigger deal and mean a lot more. Now, I can’t even remember most of the movies that won over the past couple of decades and it doesn’t seem to matter. (Which is good because the Academy keeps picking terrible films.)

      Reply
  6. Clare says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:22 am

    I’m normally not here for sore losers, but he is 100% right. Sick of this fing white saviour narrative being rewarded. Again, and again. And again.

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:29 am

      Peter Farrelly said that the movie “started with Viggo” and not, apparently, Victor Hugo Green, the African American gentleman who actually wrote The Green Book.

      Sigh…

      Reply
      • Patty says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:19 am

        This movie had nothing to do with the actual Green Book. It really should have been called something different. I don’t understand why people are surprised; it’s like someone telling you over and over they really goo and then being shocked when they pick goo. I’ve known since award season started that Black Panther was an appease the black people nominee, BlackKlansman was a deserved overdue nomination for Spike (and I wanted him to win) but it’s been plain as day that the top three contenders have always been two relatively mediocre movies: GB and BH; and Roma.

        Side note, I’m now more convinced then ever that Trump will get re-elected unless he dies, or goes to prison.

    • Ader says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:33 am

      All day this. So tiresome.

      Reply
    • Millenial says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:03 am

      I’m here for him being a sore loser. He’s totally right. I woke up to feed my baby at midnight and checked to see who won and had a literally “WTAF” moment when I saw Green Book had won. I was legit surprised. I thought for sure it would be Roma or whatever.

      Reply
  7. horseandhound says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:22 am

    two black actors got the oscars, spike won too. how many would be enough to drop that ‘oscars so white’ thing?

    Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:34 am

      Yes, you’re right…we should be just be thankful we got some awards…… 🙄🙄🙄

      Reply
      • horseandhound says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:00 am

        I was expecting this comment. what you should do is stop counting the awards black people get vs. white people get. people get awards for their individual work, not races. for you it’s only about the amount…but no amount would be enough, obviously. for me it’s about the people and if one year many black people win and they deserve it, I will applaud, if more white people win and they deserve it, I will applaud.

    • Ader says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:35 am

      It’s so depressing to know that so many people, like yourself, still have such a limited understanding of racism and bias issues. And explaining why your statement is so problematic would take an entire weekend, because you just don’t have the foundational knowledge to “get it.”

      Reply
      • BlueSky says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:12 am

        @Ader agreed but it’s a waste of time.’this person doesn’t want to get it and is clearly a troll.

      • Ader says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:15 am

        Too true, BlueSky. Their reply to you, above, has my blood boiling. It’s freighted with implicit bias; this person will just never get it. So frustrating.

    • sunny says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:42 am

      It’s not about non-white pictures winning but the types of stories that are told, and what views are privileged. Green Book like Driving Miss Daisy is a movie about race that centers a white protagonist(someone who will never get or experience racism) and is a story that glibly plays with the idea that racism is easily solvable and let’s white audiences off the hook by sanitizing racism through a white gaze.

      The performances were very good and the movie is feel good but what this movie says about racism and society’s understanding of it is wrong and totally gross. There were much better movies about other things this year and better films nominated, such as The Favorite or Roma. And if the Academy wanted to reckon with a movie about race in 2018, there were tougher, more challenging discussions of it through the film this year.

      This is a good take on it if you are actually interested in learning about why people are angry.
      https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-et-mn-oscars-green-book-worst-best-picture-winner-20190224-story.html

      Reply
      • horseandhound says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:10 am

        you know, there’s the difference between my view and yours… I don’t think everything is about political issues. I watched green book and it was a beautiful, warm, touching movie. and a movie that touches people and provokes emotion makes much more difference in how people perceive stuff than some complex stories. this movie promotes friendship and understanding between different people.

      • Ader says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:20 am

        Racism and bias understanding is not about “politics.” It’s about treating people equally and rooting up and weeding out the implicit bias embedded in our cultural socialization. All Green Book did was cement the “White Savior” trope, which is ultimately damaging to people of color. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_savior_narrative_in_film

    • ds says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:57 am

      this is not about oscars so white anymore. and i’m saying this as a white female film maker. i don’t want to get in the arguments with anyone but it pains me to see Spike Lee, whose film is talking about our age and time even though it’s in the past lose to a film that promotes the values that should have been left in the past times it’s set. On the artistic side as well. Cuaron said the film makers should tell the stories others don’t, Lee said that story in an original matter and it echoed. While Green book…. it just said what white folks in the states wanted to hear. So, there’s that. That’s the minimum I can say about how I feel about this award.

      Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:06 am

      Um you were the one that was counting… but oh yes please continue whitesplaining everything to me……

      Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:11 am

      Black greatness is occasionally rewarded while white mediocrity is routinely rewarded. There shouldn’t be two separate bars but time and again there seems to be.

      Reply
      • ds says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:22 am

        not just white mediocrity. i feel that the mediocrity itself is valued and promoted. cause any ambition scares the people who lack it and there are far more people like that than those with a vision. i’m sorry i’m just so mad now.

    • sunny says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:14 am

      @horseandhoud Thank you for your reply and sharing why you enjoy the movie. However, If they wanted to make a touching movie about friendship and understanding then don’t call your movie Green Book and then fail to reckon in a thoughtful way with what the actual Green Book was about and born out of, racism. It is a misnomer at the very least.

      Reply
  8. SM says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Those were one of the worst Oscars in years. the whole train wreck with the host was just a top of the iceberg. The key problem was with the films from the very start of the awards season. Rami took an award for a film that was so undeserving and had a criminal at the centre of it. Even if I would somehow forget about Brian Singer horror, I can not forgive Queen and all the producers who made what seems to be a very mediocre film into legacy about one of biggest rock stars that ever lived…and BR never belonged in best movie category. Mixed with all the false hype about the Star is Born leading up to awards and the bar was set low for that should be looked at as the best of the year. The only positive thing really is that Spike Lee had a chance to get on stage, as well as people who did Roma. That is all.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:36 am

      While I agree with your assessment the movies that ended up winning are the ones the general public loved, so I’m not surprised. This schism between critic/movie enthusiast and general watcher seem to be growing, and I think bad calls like this will continue to be made to appease the viewership rather than take the effort to go outside the box.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:23 am

      @SM ITA that it was one of the worst shows in years— I thought it was incredibly boring. But I actually thought the fact that there was no host made it seem to run a lot quicker and smoother than usual — they just moved from award to award without so much filler.

      Reply
  9. Margo Smith says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:24 am

    100% agree. When it won I was just like “oh right! The voters are still a majority old white dudes. Makes sense.” Snapped right back to reality I did. Should have gone to black panther. That is a movie for the ages. Didn’t three billboards win last year? UGH!!!

    Reply
  10. Silver Charm says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:27 am

    What did Chadwick say?

    Reply
  11. tempest prognosticator says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:27 am

    I would check the card to make sure Julia didn’t screw up. In fact, I demand a recount!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

      Her reaction was one of my favorite parts of the night. You could tell she was surprised and after they left the stage, she was just like “So good night!” it was funny in an awkward way.

      Reply
  12. Scal says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    And the Green Book winners did not mention Dr. Shirley or Victor Hugo Green (the creator of the actual green book) during their speeches. Made it all about Viggo. They are all garbage as was that movie. Worst Oscar win since crash.

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Good for Spike. He is totally right on this. Love Cher defending him on Twitter too.

    Reply
  14. MCV says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:37 am

    I remember reading a tweet saying this movie would win because the old guard was feeling attacked.

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:38 am

    45 has already made a comment on Twitter….

    Reply
  16. Darla says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Blackkklansman was the best film I saw last year. I didn’t see Green Book, just like I never ever saw The Blind Side or The Help and I never ever will.

    Spike Lee in my view is a legend and his film should have won.

    Reply
  17. benda says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:43 am

    First off, congrats to all the female, African-American and non American receipts of Academy Awards this year. All worthy winners. My only concern about this years Oscars is that having acknowledged the excellent contribution made by these recipients, the Academy will tick all their boxes and go back to business as usual next year.

    Reply
  18. Lynnie says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:46 am

    I feel at this point award shows are using the same outrage model that these racist fashion houses are using to get clicks and views. The selections and wins for these big noms are too arbitrary and the criteria is always changing smh. This year best picture doesn’t go to the general public’s obvious choice (BoRhap), but also doesn’t go to a critic fave (BlackkK) guaranteeing thinkpieces from the journalists and twitter tweets.

    They should probably stop televising these shows all together tbh. They’re all so industry specific that the public won’t be able to/doesn’t care about the real talent (like how are you gonna give the award for Best CINEMATOGRAPHY off camera???) yet to keep the show going they have to pander to the people and the people are fickle. What a mess 😪

    Reply
    • Lola says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:11 am

      Wait, wasnt the best cinematography one shown? I remember Alfonso going up a couple of times.

      On another note, they should keep the no host thing, realized the hosts are the ones dragging the show with their unnecessary skits.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        February 25, 2019 at 8:20 am

        @Lola yes they ended up keeping it in the show, but the original plan was to give the award during a commercial break and then mention it later (along with three other categories) to “save time.” But there was an outcry of criticism so they ended up changing it back to the usual format. The Academy was really a mess this year.

    • Patty says:
      February 25, 2019 at 8:29 am

      I feel sorry for ASIB. It made a ton of money, people loved it, and outside of Roma and The Favorite was the most well received by critics and it won only Best Song. Who did they piss off. Was the Oscar campaign for it that bad?

      Reply
  19. Veronica S. says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Whatever, call him a sore loser, America, but sometimes enough is enough. Nobody who watched last night thought the right call was made.

    Reply
  20. JustJJ says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:03 am

    I guess I still kind of enjoyed ‘Green Book’ despite its issues. I thought it had some funny moments with the family dialogue and the script did feel like an 80s-90s dramedy. The fried chicken scene made me cringe as did others. Then Doc Shirley’s family spoke out against it so no, on that fact alone, it should not have won. I don’t think as a whole though, it was quite the sh*tshow everyone says it is. Problematic yes, but an obscenely racist dumpster fire, I’m not sure if that’s true…

    Reply
  21. Lala11_7 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:04 am

    I teared up thinking about the “Love” and “Hate” rings he’s wearing…and remembering that the magnificent Bill Nunn is gone…

    Way Too Soon….

    RIP Radio Raheem….

    Reply
  22. Nev says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:07 am

    WORD.

    Reply
  23. adastraperaspera says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Spike Lee is right. GB was not the best movie for many reasons. I think new (better) award shows are going to come out of this debaucle. So glad I just followed the live tweet and didn’t watch. I’m so old by now that I remember how infuriating it was when The Color Purple was snubbed. Sick of this!

    Reply
  24. Enn says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Listen, Trump needs to not come for Spike unless Spike sends for him. Racist, bloated, orange POS.

    Reply

