Spike Lee goes off on ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Oscar win: ‘The ref made a bad call’

It’s been hours and I’m still processing the fact that Green Book won Best Picture. I saw it in the theater, because I thought it would end up being a big Oscar contender. I was unhappy when it won the Golden Globe in January, and I thought that the conversations about the film’s white savior problems and patronizing portrayal of a jazz legend would ensure that Green Book wasn’t a contender. I thought that the fact that Peter Farrelly was snubbed for a Best Director nomination was a good sign. But then the night became a slow-motion trainwreck. The terrible script for Green Book won Original Screenplay. Then it won Best Picture and it felt like everyone in the room gasped. This is what happened right after:
Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over.
Spike has seen it before, and it’s happened before, when Driving Miss Daisy won best Picture and Do the Right Thing wasn’t even nominated. Decades later, and we’re still here. The Academy is still made up of old white people who are comforted by white savior films. They reward films in which white people conveniently and consistently “solve” racial issues. Here’s some of what Spike had to say backstage:
Spike Lee on 'Green Book': 'Ref made a bad call' pic.twitter.com/JEuIxj80jM
Oscars Still So White. Oscars Still Problematic. Oscars Still Love White Saviors. And good for Spike for being angry about it. Apparently, Chadwick Boseman was DONE about it too.
Update: I was going to cover this separately but he makes me so tired. Donald Trump weighed in on Spike Lee. He really thinks Spike is being RACIST to HIM.
Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!
He’s right. And I’m glad he’s not afraid to say what many are thinking.
Yes, I’m glad he said it out loud. I did a double take when I saw that Green Book had won. I thought I must have read it wrong.
yeah I was annoyed, I said I was hoping it was another envelope mix-up.
He didn’t just voice his thoughts- he was so angry he actually tried to storm out of the room, and would have if security hadn’t stopped him at the doors!! He still refused to go back to his seat until they were done speaking, apparently.
Good for Spike Lee. It’s outrageous that movies like Green Book continue to win Best Picture Oscars. It’s especially outrageous in a year when movies like Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman were nominated.
Truly.
I honestly don’t understand how the Academy just “moved” past the fact that Peter Farrelly apparently used to be a serial flasher and Nic Vallongelo or whatever his name is is a Trump supporting nut. At the very least, much of Singer’s work was redone by Fletcher so while I still have -issues-, especially with Rami winning and the portrayal of the band and Jim, I can at least see how in that case they can separate the art from the artist. But Green Book!
Anyway, good for Spike for calling it out.
Saw a tweet saying Peter Farrelly should have won for There’s Something About Mary because it was a better movie than Green Book. HA!
I’m glad people are speaking up about the Best Picture winners now. Sometimes the Academy makes mistakes and just gets it wrong.
I also feel like BP winner just isnt the same thing it was before, years ago, probably because of that. I feel like so many people just kind of shrug at whoever wins Best Picture and dont think of it again. I feel like it used to mean something? But maybe thats just my perspective on it.
@Becks ITA. I feel like it used to be a much bigger deal and mean a lot more. Now, I can’t even remember most of the movies that won over the past couple of decades and it doesn’t seem to matter. (Which is good because the Academy keeps picking terrible films.)
I’m normally not here for sore losers, but he is 100% right. Sick of this fing white saviour narrative being rewarded. Again, and again. And again.
Peter Farrelly said that the movie “started with Viggo” and not, apparently, Victor Hugo Green, the African American gentleman who actually wrote The Green Book.
Sigh…
This movie had nothing to do with the actual Green Book. It really should have been called something different. I don’t understand why people are surprised; it’s like someone telling you over and over they really goo and then being shocked when they pick goo. I’ve known since award season started that Black Panther was an appease the black people nominee, BlackKlansman was a deserved overdue nomination for Spike (and I wanted him to win) but it’s been plain as day that the top three contenders have always been two relatively mediocre movies: GB and BH; and Roma.
Side note, I’m now more convinced then ever that Trump will get re-elected unless he dies, or goes to prison.
All day this. So tiresome.
I’m here for him being a sore loser. He’s totally right. I woke up to feed my baby at midnight and checked to see who won and had a literally “WTAF” moment when I saw Green Book had won. I was legit surprised. I thought for sure it would be Roma or whatever.
two black actors got the oscars, spike won too. how many would be enough to drop that ‘oscars so white’ thing?
Yes, you’re right…we should be just be thankful we got some awards…… 🙄🙄🙄
I was expecting this comment. what you should do is stop counting the awards black people get vs. white people get. people get awards for their individual work, not races. for you it’s only about the amount…but no amount would be enough, obviously. for me it’s about the people and if one year many black people win and they deserve it, I will applaud, if more white people win and they deserve it, I will applaud.
It’s so depressing to know that so many people, like yourself, still have such a limited understanding of racism and bias issues. And explaining why your statement is so problematic would take an entire weekend, because you just don’t have the foundational knowledge to “get it.”
@Ader agreed but it’s a waste of time.’this person doesn’t want to get it and is clearly a troll.
Too true, BlueSky. Their reply to you, above, has my blood boiling. It’s freighted with implicit bias; this person will just never get it. So frustrating.
It’s not about non-white pictures winning but the types of stories that are told, and what views are privileged. Green Book like Driving Miss Daisy is a movie about race that centers a white protagonist(someone who will never get or experience racism) and is a story that glibly plays with the idea that racism is easily solvable and let’s white audiences off the hook by sanitizing racism through a white gaze.
The performances were very good and the movie is feel good but what this movie says about racism and society’s understanding of it is wrong and totally gross. There were much better movies about other things this year and better films nominated, such as The Favorite or Roma. And if the Academy wanted to reckon with a movie about race in 2018, there were tougher, more challenging discussions of it through the film this year.
This is a good take on it if you are actually interested in learning about why people are angry.
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-et-mn-oscars-green-book-worst-best-picture-winner-20190224-story.html
you know, there’s the difference between my view and yours… I don’t think everything is about political issues. I watched green book and it was a beautiful, warm, touching movie. and a movie that touches people and provokes emotion makes much more difference in how people perceive stuff than some complex stories. this movie promotes friendship and understanding between different people.
Racism and bias understanding is not about “politics.” It’s about treating people equally and rooting up and weeding out the implicit bias embedded in our cultural socialization. All Green Book did was cement the “White Savior” trope, which is ultimately damaging to people of color. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_savior_narrative_in_film
this is not about oscars so white anymore. and i’m saying this as a white female film maker. i don’t want to get in the arguments with anyone but it pains me to see Spike Lee, whose film is talking about our age and time even though it’s in the past lose to a film that promotes the values that should have been left in the past times it’s set. On the artistic side as well. Cuaron said the film makers should tell the stories others don’t, Lee said that story in an original matter and it echoed. While Green book…. it just said what white folks in the states wanted to hear. So, there’s that. That’s the minimum I can say about how I feel about this award.
Um you were the one that was counting… but oh yes please continue whitesplaining everything to me……
Black greatness is occasionally rewarded while white mediocrity is routinely rewarded. There shouldn’t be two separate bars but time and again there seems to be.
not just white mediocrity. i feel that the mediocrity itself is valued and promoted. cause any ambition scares the people who lack it and there are far more people like that than those with a vision. i’m sorry i’m just so mad now.
@horseandhoud Thank you for your reply and sharing why you enjoy the movie. However, If they wanted to make a touching movie about friendship and understanding then don’t call your movie Green Book and then fail to reckon in a thoughtful way with what the actual Green Book was about and born out of, racism. It is a misnomer at the very least.
Those were one of the worst Oscars in years. the whole train wreck with the host was just a top of the iceberg. The key problem was with the films from the very start of the awards season. Rami took an award for a film that was so undeserving and had a criminal at the centre of it. Even if I would somehow forget about Brian Singer horror, I can not forgive Queen and all the producers who made what seems to be a very mediocre film into legacy about one of biggest rock stars that ever lived…and BR never belonged in best movie category. Mixed with all the false hype about the Star is Born leading up to awards and the bar was set low for that should be looked at as the best of the year. The only positive thing really is that Spike Lee had a chance to get on stage, as well as people who did Roma. That is all.
While I agree with your assessment the movies that ended up winning are the ones the general public loved, so I’m not surprised. This schism between critic/movie enthusiast and general watcher seem to be growing, and I think bad calls like this will continue to be made to appease the viewership rather than take the effort to go outside the box.
@SM ITA that it was one of the worst shows in years— I thought it was incredibly boring. But I actually thought the fact that there was no host made it seem to run a lot quicker and smoother than usual — they just moved from award to award without so much filler.
100% agree. When it won I was just like “oh right! The voters are still a majority old white dudes. Makes sense.” Snapped right back to reality I did. Should have gone to black panther. That is a movie for the ages. Didn’t three billboards win last year? UGH!!!
No, Three Billboards didn’t win last year. It was The Shape of Water.
What did Chadwick say?
I would check the card to make sure Julia didn’t screw up. In fact, I demand a recount!
Her reaction was one of my favorite parts of the night. You could tell she was surprised and after they left the stage, she was just like “So good night!” it was funny in an awkward way.
And the Green Book winners did not mention Dr. Shirley or Victor Hugo Green (the creator of the actual green book) during their speeches. Made it all about Viggo. They are all garbage as was that movie. Worst Oscar win since crash.
Seriously. Seeing all those white, old men up there fawning over Viggo was embarrassing. But also totally predictable.
Good for Spike. He is totally right on this. Love Cher defending him on Twitter too.
I remember reading a tweet saying this movie would win because the old guard was feeling attacked.
45 has already made a comment on Twitter….
Oh really! He’s got time for everything doesn’t he. Nice to know his job isn’t too demanding.
He called Spike Lee’s acceptance speech “racist”. The hypocritical orange apocalypse strikes again….
Blackkklansman was the best film I saw last year. I didn’t see Green Book, just like I never ever saw The Blind Side or The Help and I never ever will.
Spike Lee in my view is a legend and his film should have won.
The Blind Side is a trip lol much worse than The Help at least for me but yeah very white saviour vibes from those movies
First off, congrats to all the female, African-American and non American receipts of Academy Awards this year. All worthy winners. My only concern about this years Oscars is that having acknowledged the excellent contribution made by these recipients, the Academy will tick all their boxes and go back to business as usual next year.
I feel at this point award shows are using the same outrage model that these racist fashion houses are using to get clicks and views. The selections and wins for these big noms are too arbitrary and the criteria is always changing smh. This year best picture doesn’t go to the general public’s obvious choice (BoRhap), but also doesn’t go to a critic fave (BlackkK) guaranteeing thinkpieces from the journalists and twitter tweets.
They should probably stop televising these shows all together tbh. They’re all so industry specific that the public won’t be able to/doesn’t care about the real talent (like how are you gonna give the award for Best CINEMATOGRAPHY off camera???) yet to keep the show going they have to pander to the people and the people are fickle. What a mess 😪
Wait, wasnt the best cinematography one shown? I remember Alfonso going up a couple of times.
On another note, they should keep the no host thing, realized the hosts are the ones dragging the show with their unnecessary skits.
@Lola yes they ended up keeping it in the show, but the original plan was to give the award during a commercial break and then mention it later (along with three other categories) to “save time.” But there was an outcry of criticism so they ended up changing it back to the usual format. The Academy was really a mess this year.
I feel sorry for ASIB. It made a ton of money, people loved it, and outside of Roma and The Favorite was the most well received by critics and it won only Best Song. Who did they piss off. Was the Oscar campaign for it that bad?
Whatever, call him a sore loser, America, but sometimes enough is enough. Nobody who watched last night thought the right call was made.
I guess I still kind of enjoyed ‘Green Book’ despite its issues. I thought it had some funny moments with the family dialogue and the script did feel like an 80s-90s dramedy. The fried chicken scene made me cringe as did others. Then Doc Shirley’s family spoke out against it so no, on that fact alone, it should not have won. I don’t think as a whole though, it was quite the sh*tshow everyone says it is. Problematic yes, but an obscenely racist dumpster fire, I’m not sure if that’s true…
I teared up thinking about the “Love” and “Hate” rings he’s wearing…and remembering that the magnificent Bill Nunn is gone…
Way Too Soon….
RIP Radio Raheem….
WORD.
Spike Lee is right. GB was not the best movie for many reasons. I think new (better) award shows are going to come out of this debaucle. So glad I just followed the live tweet and didn’t watch. I’m so old by now that I remember how infuriating it was when The Color Purple was snubbed. Sick of this!
Listen, Trump needs to not come for Spike unless Spike sends for him. Racist, bloated, orange POS.