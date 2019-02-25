“A tiny sliver of new Game of Thrones footage aired in an HBO ad” links

New Game of Thrones footage debuted during the Oscars! [Towleroad]

Lady Gaga’s Oscar speech was so extra, my god. [Dlisted]

Olivia Colman’s Best Actress Oscar speech probably will go down as one of the best in history. [LaineyGossip]

I was genuinely surprised by all the pink on the Oscar carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]

Chicago police guy says there’s “a lot more evidence” in the Jussie Smollett case. [Jezebel]

Breaking: Teresa Giudice lies about everything.[Reality Tea]

Trixie & Katya talk about whatever they want. [OMG Blog]

Twitter reactions to Green Book’s Best Picture win. [Pajiba]

What is The Irishman?? [The Blemish]