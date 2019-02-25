“A tiny sliver of new Game of Thrones footage aired in an HBO ad” links
  • February 25, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

New Game of Thrones footage debuted during the Oscars! [Towleroad]
Lady Gaga’s Oscar speech was so extra, my god. [Dlisted]
Olivia Colman’s Best Actress Oscar speech probably will go down as one of the best in history. [LaineyGossip]
I was genuinely surprised by all the pink on the Oscar carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chicago police guy says there’s “a lot more evidence” in the Jussie Smollett case. [Jezebel]
Breaking: Teresa Giudice lies about everything.[Reality Tea]
Trixie & Katya talk about whatever they want. [OMG Blog]
Twitter reactions to Green Book’s Best Picture win. [Pajiba]
What is The Irishman?? [The Blemish]

2 Responses to ““A tiny sliver of new Game of Thrones footage aired in an HBO ad” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Olivia Colman is so delightfully charming. Absolutely deserved!

    Reply
  2. BlueSky says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Lol the Twitter reactions to GB are hilarious!

    Reply

