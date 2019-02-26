Taylor Swift attended the Oscar parties with Joe Alwyn and no security

Taylor Swift has a long history of attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party, so I genuinely hoped we would see her step out on Oscar night. Joe Alwyn attended the actual Oscar ceremony because he was part of The Favourite, and as many in the Snake Fam predicted, Taylor did travel from London to LA with Joe to attend some of the parties. The problem is that she didn’t pose for photos on the carpet at the VF party! Lame. But all of the trade papers tracked her movements:

Taylor Swift didn’t attend the 2019 Oscars, but she was definitely the talk of the after-party celebrations! The superstar singer was spotted at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash on Sunday evening alongside her longtime love, The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn. Photos posted on social media show Alwyn and Swift chatting with friends at the celebration. In one picture, Swift can be seen standing in a group with BFFs Martha Hunt and Camila Cabello, as well as the singer’s boyfriend, Matthew Hussey. According to the L.A. Times, Swift and Alwyn were spotted “chowing down on burgers” at the VF party “sans any security.” The couple also attended Fox’s Oscars after-party, which was held at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Variety reports that Swift “kept a low profile” at the celebration as she and Alwyn chatted with his co-star, Nicholas Hoult. But, the outlet adds, the “biggest moment of the night” occurred when the couple left the party. “Because before she made her way out of the party, she was so low-key in a private corner of the soiree, barely anyone even noticed she was there,” according to Variety.

[From E! News]

I find it hard to believe that Taylor Swift – arguably the biggest pop star in the world – can move around Oscar afterparties with no security, not walk any of the carpets and not get photographed at all by professional photographers or paparazzi, all of whom have swarmed all of the parties. It’s remarkable. The only pieces of evidence of her attendance really are grainy social media photos and videos.

Incidentally, the header Instagram, of Tay sitting on a staircase, that’s from Oscar night. She wore a Ralph & Russo dress. And she’s sitting on the SEVENTH step, which has led the Snake Fam to believe that she will soon drop her seventh album, because SNAKE CLUES.