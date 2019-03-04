Roseanne Barr is still racist: ‘Kama Sutra Harris… slept her way to the bottom’

Last year, Roseanne Barr had a spectacular flameout. She was invited back on network TV for the rebooted Roseanne sitcom, this time with extra Trump-supporting MAGA vibes. That alone was problematic. But then Roseanne did the same thing she had been doing for years before ABC brought back her show: she tweeted vile, racist bullsh-t. Suddenly ABC had a huge catastrophe on their hands. She was fired from her show and her character was killed off. Roseanne spent months last year giving fake apologies for calling Valerie Jarrett an ape, and claiming that it was all some misunderstanding (it was not). Nowadays, Roseanne is still acting like she’s some kind of victim (she is not) and she’s still being a racist a–hole about everything. Roseanne was a guest on first episode of The Candace Owens Show, and I feel sorry for the Hollywood Reporter’s journalist who had to transcribe these quotes. Here’s what Roseanne had to say:
The Me Too Movement: Owens called it “the believe women thing,” and Barr explained that she had been talking to someone recently who suggested, “[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,” which she said she disagreed with. “Well, it’s because they’re hos. Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”
On Kamala Harris: Roseanne calls her “Kama Sutra Harris” and says “We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom,” Barr said, referring to the senator’s previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. “There was a time as a feminist where we don’t do that, we have respect for ourselves and we stick together, but that all went to hell, too.”
On women who claim to be victims: “Women are pissed because they weren’t attracted to the guy that did it.”
On Christine Blasey Ford: Barr also said at one point during the interview that Christine Blasey Ford, who last year accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s, “should be in prison” and added that Ford was an example of “white woman privilege.”
She plans to go back to comedy clubs: “I’m going to tell people what in the hell I think of them, I’m gonna tell women [they're] nothing but hos, I’m going to tell the men, ‘Why are you letting women do this to you?’”
I feel stupider having read this article. Obviously, Roseanne Barr is an unhinged whackjob who should never have a real job ever again. But it also just bugs me on a fundamental human level that she’s so mean and stupid and racist, and that she denies being so mean, so stupid and so racist the entire time. The “Kama Sutra Harris” was what broke me – yeah, Kamala Harris is half-Indian, so it’s a racist play on her name, AND it’s an attempt to “shame” Kamala for…having sex with someone. As for Roseanne saying that Christine Blasey Ford should be in jail… these people. I cannot.
This woman is beyond vile. She shouldn’t be given any airtime for her rascist, misogynist bullshit.
Roseanne is just another old bitch combining Good Girl privelege with her position in the culture as an older woman to side with traditional men in their misogynistic abuse. As long as the Roseanne Barrs of the world are allowed- and required- to go unchecked when they join men against women they view as trash because of their dehumanizing vision of ‘morality’ and female ‘respectability’, there can be no equality. There can be no liberation without dealing with the impact that patriarchal standards of respectability have on the oppression and violence girls and women face- and the role that desensitized Good Girls like that one actively choose to play it. They Really Don’t Care, and some of them like Roseanne in a few years will go to their urns standing their grounds on their ‘right’ to abuse and dehumanize girls/women in the name of sexual ‘morality’- just like their husbands, siblings, and fathers. Ashes to the trashes. Fuck civility, fuck Roseanne, and fuck Candace Owens too- fuck every last one of them who plays this game. Women are targeted politically, socially, physically, economically, emotionally, and psychologically with this dehumanization. We do NOT have to silently or politely keep putting up with these abusers. #TheyDon’tSpeakforUs
Brava! Well said Otaku👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Thank you for this post.
Roseanne’s show was a guilty pleasure along with Married with Children.
She was always a hostile figure but she is really working hard to taint her legacy isnt she
Roseanne, “Be Best” and take your medication.
Well, she ain’t blonde so no Fox TV for her. Join the NRA, maybe?
Looks like another direct deposit from the Trump 2020 campaign hit her bank account–so here she is on the road to contribute to distraction and misinformation. A disgrace for someone who knows better but will do anything for cash.
Lol that she talks about prostitution when she admittedly WAS one during Barr working at a Bar in the olden days. When I think of Roseanne, I think: A bitter hypocrite pandering to the right who entirely lost her mind in way of Kanye.
All these lunatics defend the right…AFTER they made money being progressive. It’s simply that certain people become so myopic and hateful that whatever illness they have is exacerbated. She needs serious help, no snark.
#roseannesnuts #canthelpmyself
Imagine the levels of entitlement and delusion it must take for her to use the privilege that comes from being a Classy older white lady to slut-shame a woman of color one minute, while also weaponizing white privilege- an issue she really doesn’t care much about and that she actively furthers by being a Trump-loving racist- as a shield to hide behind as she furthers misogyny and male privilege, all in the same interview? It’s not clear how she thinks Brett Kavanaugh, an old rich white male politician being exposed as a sexual predator- could possibly qualify as a victim of white privilege.
She also makes up something called ‘ho privilege’. Imagine being entitled and delusional enough to try to argue that being considered a ‘ho’ is a privilege for women? Just imagine being so out of touch with reality, so insensitive, and so full of internalized misogyny, that you can actually look at girls being battered by abusive relatives, women having their careers and reputations being sabotaged with revenge porn and sex rumors, women dealing with their reproductive rights being under attack, slut-shamed girls being driven to self-harm, PTSD, substance abuse, hospitalization, and suicide attempts, people losing friends or other female loved ones to suicides and honor killings, women being abused by a spouse or s. o. because they’re convinced they were cheating (and in some cases, going public with it either to further ruin her reputation or to justify violence), women being physically attacked by a stranger because someone felt their outfit was too revealing, young women being disowned by their families, sexual assault survivors having their real or alleged ‘ho’-ish preferences used against them, girls and women who have had the most private part of their bodies cut and altered to ease someone else’s fears, or girls being expected to dress to protect not just themselves, but other girls and women from bad men, and still utter the words ‘ho privilege’. I wonder what mind-altering substance she’s going to blame this time.
I never liked her and now i hate her.
Doesn’t Roseanne have legit mental illness? It would be easier to discount her comments if she did. Honestly, I am tired of the level of mean pettiness that comes from the reactionary Right. What has happened to the Republican Party? I have voted in every Presidential election for almost 30 years and I never agreed with their policies, but they are insane now.
I’m pretty sure she does have confirmed mental illness. She said she has multiple personality disorder. I don’t think that excuses any of her vial behavior but her mental illness is never part of the conversations surrounding her. I feel almost sad for her that she doesn’t have people around her to keep her from making these deranged public statements. She needs to be black listed for everyone’s benefit.
And yes, the Republican party has gone insane. There have been think pieces written by Republicans about the fact that the party no longer has any ideology other than Trump Good, Democrat Bad. CPAC happened over the weekend and Trump managed to unnerve that crowd, which is something.
I know a lot of people with mental illness who are not abusive. No pass for this. She should be allowed to rant freely in a room where there are no cameras or microphones, the better to spare us from her hateful diatribes.
Why is anyone giving her any airtime? Can we just cancel her?
And yet, here she is….
Cancel this c*nt and stop giving her attention.
What a horrible person.
back when this whole thing blew up she genuinely believed that a short tour de mea culpa would suffice – a couple of tears here, a “it wasn’t me, it was Ambien” there – and she’ll be back with vengeance, but the world moved on, pushing her aside and now she is madder than Mad Hatter.
She is so bitter.
As a person of Indian heritage, I take umbrage to Rosanne’s insensitive racist remarks. It breaks my heart to hear people spew hate because of the color of my skin. It is very upsetting! 😔
I am in tears…
she’s insane and it’s unfortunate that there’s no one in her family/circle who is able to reel her in. I can’t even watch the early years of Roseanne any longer; she’s so destroyed her legacy.
She has become profoundly vile in the last 20 years. No doubt she was never a particularly nice person and always had problematic views on gender and race, but she has become so much worse in the current era where so many people feel free to celebrate their worst racist, misogynist impulses. I’m sad that she’s tainted the legacy of the TV show “Roseanne,” because it was groundbreaking and important. Regardless, any goodwill from that show is long gone now.
Frankly, I’m kind of surprised they didn’t give her a slot at CPAC.
What pisses me off is this is the best way for her to make a comeback. Just like Louis CK, instead of toning her act down she’s embracing it and taking it to higher levels to appeal to the worst part of the nation.
This is what Trump has done to our country. He can get impeached or he could be voted out but this sort of mentality is not going away with him.
The thing that bugs me about these slurs against Kamala Harris is that they completely neuter Willie Brown, casting him as some old dude she slept with solely for power. The truth is, who wouldn’t date Willie Brown? Yes, he was politically powerful. He was also charming, magnetic, incredibly well-dressed, known for his love of the high life (nightclubs, fancy cars)…. Yes, he was married, but he had been separated from his wife since 1982. You couldn’t (and wouldn’t) marry Willie Brown, but you could have a wonderful time with him. I’m not going to slam her for that.