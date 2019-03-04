Isla Fisher: Gentlemen will say inappropriate things to me about being a redhead

Isla Fisher was a guest on Busy Tonight and she was so cute and funny. Like Hecate, who has been in the audience at Busy’s show twice, I enjoy her interviews because she seems to know everyone and gets them to open up. Isla was still a little reserved, but she told a wonderful story about the first time she was on stage and how that helped her become an actress. She also said that men say rude things about her being a redhead, but she didn’t specify what that was.
On how she got her love of acting
I feel like I’m an actress because my mom used to do amateur dramatics and she once did a performance of Twelfth Night when I was about seven and she let me go on stage when she [sang] this number. It was so exciting I didn’t have to go to school and there was an audience. I think that was the beginning of my love of being the center of attention.
Do strangers say weird things to redheads?
Sometimes gentlemen will say inappropriate things. I say weird things back so.
That’s such a sweet story about how she was influenced by her mom growing up. After the redhead story she talked about getting her shoe stuck in a grate at a party and they were borrowed shoes! She was on her hands and knees trying to get the shoe out of the grate and it was so busy that people were walking over and around her, like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. She wasn’t shading them for not stopping but it figures that they didn’t.
After that Busy did a bit where she asked if Isla would hook up with specific characters her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, has played. It was funny and you get the impression that they’re not into doing that at home. I assumed that they were! I mean I would do that if I was married to Sacha, but only with some of them. With others it could get weird.
I know what she’s referring to as I used to be a redhead. Plus Busy included a line about it in her send off song at the end. Men ask if “the carpet matches the drapes.” It’s disgusting and so inappropriate that Isla didn’t even want to repeat it. Once a guy I was dating said this to me when I was just a teenager. I remember some of the things that happened to me around that age and am appalled for my young self and that’s all I’ll say about that.
photos credit: WENN
Oh yeah. I’m a natural redhead and I get that comment all the time, since I was a kid. I’ll be asked if they can check that I’m a “real” redhead or ask if it’s true I’m wild in bed. Men can be so entitled into thinking they can ask whatever they want.
Yep. Plus the one where they ask if they can see where else I have freckles *wink wink*.
ETA: OH YEAH, I have an uncle who asked me that last one when I was 16. Gah. I’ll be thinking about that one all day.
I dyed my hair red for a bit, and it really worked with my coloring, but I couldn’t handle the comments from men.
I wasn’t prepared for the creeps to come out of the woodwork like that, I had no idea what redheads have been going through. I could be doing the most mundane thing, like grocery shopping, and I’d get guys asking me creepy questions. My red hair was a perv magnet.
Yup. Fellow redhead here. I’ve gotten all of them, including “Frotch.” I hate men.
As a redhead, I have also experienced the weird comments…most of it just about temperament and being fiery…
Little knock to the balls, and a “you betcha!” is my fantasy response to this.
I’m a redhead, most of the comments I get are about my temper.
Yeah I can hear those comments too. Fully convinced that making fun of redheads is the last “acceptable” form of bullying. If you tell someone that making redhead jokes is hurtful and not OK they look at you like your crazy. That we should just laugh along and take it. It’s bizarre.
I’m very sorry. I’m not a redhead but it’s always bugged me that they tend to be othered and objectified. It’s really not cool at all.
Girl, same. What is it about redheads that makes men think asking a question like that is appropriate in any way, shape, or form?
That is such a disgusting thing to say to someone.
As a redhead I can confirm this and so much other filth men say. When men ask I always say well you’ll never know because you couldn’t f**** me with a stolen d***.
Those aren’t gentlemen. I think all the ladies would agree.
Came here to say the same thing. Methinks she was being sarcastic
Ugh. Men are the worst. I was in a wedding this weekend, and one of the groomsmen grabbed me as we exited the church. I had never met him until the rehearsal, and he was so much stronger than I am. I fought to get away, but it was difficult, as we were in a crowded hallway. I’m just completely over men and their creepy comments and behaviors.
I wish my hair was red. I have seen too many bad bottle jobs to trust that it would work on me. One of my hairstylists told me that it is hard to pic the right color to match skintone sometimes
I LOVE that red dress she’s wearing in the pic above.
My sister is a redhead. Years ago, at a huge wedding we were talking to a family friend. Another man, who knew the friend but not us, joined our little group. After a while, the friend left and my sister and I made to go back to our table. The man said something, amd my sister apologise, saying she hadn’t hear him, as the band was tuning up. He repeated, “
Does the minge match th head?’’ My sister looked at him and then me,, very confused. She had no idea what he was on about. I said to her.”Never mind. Come on,” and took her arm to lead her away. He blocked me, and said, “jeez, no offence, just a yes or no – is the m——-“ I stamped on his instep and gave a sharp knee to his nuts, as my husbanvhd taught me. He started howling, everybody looked, my husband – every woman’s knight in not-so-shining armour – came running over. My tiny little big sister, in her adorable accent, said the man had been very rude about a “minge” or something. He got in between us and the guy said, ‘That crazy f——g b!tch just kneed me in the—-“ The Knight sai, “Oi, sunshine. She might be crazy, but she’s no f——g b!tch.” He lifted the guy up to full height, and very conversationally said,”So, you can apologise, then go quietly back to your wife, shut your mouth and enjoy the night, or I can get the microphone from old mate up there and announce to all the ladies here that you’re tonight’s creep and to keep well away from you. Which?” Awww, our hero.
