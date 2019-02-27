Duchess Kate wears red Carolina Herrera during a surprise trip to Belfast

This is interesting: today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Northern Ireland. The trip was scheduled but previously unannounced for security reasons. This is not a “surprise” visit because all of the royal reporters are on the ground in Belfast as we speak. They’re actually spending two days in Northern Ireland, which I don’t think they’ve ever done before? They’ve done events in Belfast before, but I don’t think they’ve ever stayed overnight. The goal of this trip is to celebrate the Northern Irish youths. Their first stop was the Windsor Park football stadium, where they’re highlighting the Irish Football Association’s youth programs, especially the Shooting Stars program which gets girls involved with football.
For the first day (or the first event of the day), Kate wore a bright red Carolina Herrera coat. It’s a repeat – she wore this during the 2016 Canada tour, and I believe that was the last time we saw it? I don’t remember seeing it since then, but I could be wrong (Kate’s coats do seem to blend together). Her shoes are LK Bennett and she’s wearing Kiki McDonough earrings. I was wondering about the significance of wearing red in Northern Ireland and I briefly fell down the rabbit hole of the history of the Ulster Banner. I’m sure people more familiar with the political iconography of Northern Ireland will be able to tell me: is Kate’s bright red coat significant in a political sense? Also: ARE THE BUTTONS SIGNIFICANT?
Additionally, Kensington Palace confirmed another joint event for William and Kate: they’ll travel to the seaside town of Blackpool next Wednesday, March 6th, for a day of activities. Their events will focus on local businesses and “regeneration projects” in the area, and they’ll also do an event focused on mental health.
I’m surprised a 2 day visit like this was kept so hush hush. I know they have been “embargoing” more royal events in general but it seems odd to keep an overnight trip quiet.
Anyway, I like the coat but not with the jeans and booties. The proportions are off, and it seems kind of like she is mashing genres – a fairly dressy coat with skinny jeans.
She is now playing football in those same jeans (with sneakers) so I guess it was a matter of necessity?
This makes sense. She looks very pretty. Beautiful hair.
Agree – the dress is too ‘frocky’ with jeans…It’s her usual coat dress style, so looks a bit awkward with the jeans.
They nearly always put embargos on the Northern Ireland visits because of security reasons. I can’t remember a time they haven’t done it.
I think that, if the buttons had been black, the whole look would have worked. But the red-on-red made the coat dress too dressy for the skinny jeans.
All in all, though, I don’t hate this outfit. I’d wear it.
She also wore the coat during their trip to Paris in 2017.
This trip has to have been carefully planned. All the details that are emerging today + the woman that was announced as the new member of the Order of the Garter today…. This has not been planned in a day.
Whatever fire is under her butt, it’s working (and so is she). Now let’s do this on a weekly basis, Kate.
I second this. And William too, don’t forget about the heir. I think he has been steadily increasing his work?
I know things aren’t nearly as fractious as they were – I was a teen in the 90s and remember well the IRA, the bombings, and the very real fears of a classmate whose parents were from Belfast and still had family there – but it’s still fraught.
Brexit has also made it a lot more fractious at the moment so I suspect security concerns are high
Have you watched Derry Girls? Seeing the troubles shown against teenage drama is really poignant, and the show still finds humour in some places.
I’m full of royal thoughts this morning while I drink my coffee. I’d like to see Kate do multiple engagements weekly, even if that means she designates something like Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings, and I’d love to see Meg take a breather.
I know Meg has drive and if up to her she’ll probably be working from her delivery room, but she has earned some time to nest, put her feet up and read a book, and hang out with Doria when she comes.
This is such a Kate outfit .
I would love to see her in a straight skirt but this is fine.
Ehhhh, when we crash out with a no deal Brexit, this will all be for naught, tbh.
Kate dresses like an old woman or a young girl. Sometimes she hits it on the head but most times shes misses.
True – the skirt & dress outfits typically seem so matronly and then there’s the jeggings….
Does she have a stylist? With all of her resources and connections you’d think she’d come up with age-appropriate attire that also fits in with the circumstances.
Does she not own a single straight skirt? I find her obsession with this cut of skirt rather twee.
It’s just a coat, she’s got jeans underneath.
The flare of the coat is the same for all lf her coats and dresses. Which was my point.
But it not a skirt or dress. It a coat
All of her coats, skirts and dresses have the same cut. Which looks twee on her IMO. Which was my point.
She has very narrow hips, so I think she’s trying to give herself some shape with these kinds of flared cuts.
The coat is cute…but seriously, booby buttons! Ugh!
hate this coat, those boob buttons are the worst. I don’t like the jeans and boots with this thing, either.
The Doolittle’s had to do something, the Sussex’s just cameback from a successful 3 day tour of 🇲🇦…don’t forget about us!
Basically. Lol.
I love this look!
I love this! She looks great.
Red is a good color on her. I agree she looks great, maybe the best she’s ever looked. (Generally, not her specific outfit.)
The coats not bad, but it looks a little wrong with jeans and those shoes. This is Kates style, nothing like mine and everyone is different. My coats do have buttons (not the same type as hers), because buttons or zippers are how coats stay closed, so they’re kind of a necessity
Eh, I think she looks great. I love the coat, and I think everything else is fine. If I had long skinny legs like that, I’d show them off, too.
Same old
This ensemble is a little too Oliver Twist for me. I’m waiting to see Kate get up on a table and start singing Oomp-Pa-Pa.
Her coat style, as others have pointed out, clash with the jeans and boots.
Her outfits do blend together (yawn). I am liking the shoes though.
I saw one commenter note that she played football afterwards in this outfit. It’s pretty simple. Wear OTK boots to hide the jeans, then change shoes and coat once you’re doing your sports activity.
Right now, the outfit looks off.
This sounds like it’ll be a nice trip. Am I remembering right that there was an article recently about the Queen asking the senior royals to do more events and give more speeches around the ideas of unity, etc because of the Brexit climate? The visit might tie into that a bit.
I don’t mind the pairing of the coat with the jeans. One complaint I always have with Kate’s re-wears is that I want her to mix the styling of the re-wears up more, which she at least did here.