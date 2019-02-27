Jennifer Esposito explains her ‘ha’ comment on the IG post about Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper got quietly married in late 2006. Four months later, their marriage was over. Jennifer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Bradley barely breathed a word about it then or in the years that followed. Perhaps it was just a lust thing that burned out spectacularly. Perhaps – as was widely theorized – Jennifer found out something about Bradley and she couldn’t live with it. We really don’t know. We do know that in her 2014 memoir, she described a relationship with an unnamed man, whom she called “funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator.” Many believed she was referencing Bradley.
As we discussed yesterday, on Oscar night, David Spade posted a photo of Bradley and Lady Gaga on stage during their “Shallow” performance and Spade remarked “any chance these 2 aren’t f–king?” Esposito replied “ha.” Not the shadiest thing to ever happen, but not the most mature thing either. Again, it’s been 12 years since Cooper and Esposito divorced. But everyone was talking about whether her comment was shady or whether she was about to spill some major tea, etc. Well, Esposito posted this video on Instagram where she tries to explain her “ha” comment and she goes on and on about it. She also says that she didn’t watch the Oscars, nor does she care about the Oscars. Oh, honey.
I would say something harsh about how this is the most we’ve talked about Jennifer in years, but I’m not here to dunk on her. I thought the “ha” controversy was stupid from start to finish – it was a dumb thing for her to comment because of course she knew it was going to get picked up. As for the outlets picking it up and running these super-detailed stories about their four-month marriage… enough on that too. Maybe that was the purpose of all of this though – at no point does Jennifer say “hey, it’s all water under the bridge, I’m very happy for Bradley and his success.” Which would be what someone would say if they were trying to end the story. Meaning, she’s not trying to end sh-t. So… who was the manipulative one again?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Isn’t she on a TV show now? It’s strategic in a bad way. It was a publicity opportunity, but it’s tacky, lol! Hollywood career maintenance makes people do dumb things.
She was on NCIS for one season recently(and was terrible) and then got fired/quit. I don’t think she’s done anything else since.
Ugh, I’m sorry, but this is so petty (and pathetic). She’s blatantly into using his success to get her name out there. I mean they were divorced 12 years ago, and this is the second time she’s done this – made veiled comments that MIGHT mean something, when he’s having a career high.
I get it, I get why one may be bitter when the former partner who possibly treated them badly is getting all kinds of accolades and success…but this is just…lame.
If she has something to say about how he treated her badly (or whatever) then she should either come out and SAY it, or stop piping up every time he is within touching distance of an oscar – even if she doesn’t care about the oscars. ugh.
Yes, all this. Very bad form on her part.
I find it especially gross because she knew the media wouldn’t just go over Cooper and her relationship, but also take it as an occasion to be more misogynistic to Irina and Gaga in pursuit of some fabricated triangle. It’s petty as h*ll to do that to an ex, but worse to do that by proxy to two women who did nothing to her.
She’s been an actress for a long time, she knew how the tabloids would run with her comments. And I felt bad for her in the past, but I’m not starting to think just maybe she’s the one with the issues.
agree 100 %. I commented on her “holier-than-thou” post on Instagram along the same lines. It made her look like a hungry, thirsty has-been, which, let’s be honest, she is.
To quote Tiffany Pollard (New York) – you should have just sat there and ate your food.
All this faux exasperation that people are reacting to her post – how would you not have expected this? Their performance was one of the most commented on of the awards show, so did she honestly think no one would notice that his ex-wife made what looked like a snarky comment?
If you’ve got things to say, then say it. Don’t dance around it and then whine that you’re being misinterpreted because you don’t want to own it.
I love you for referencing New York
Years ago Esposito was on a daytime talk show with a feature showcasing people showing off the everyday fashion deals they had scored. A woman proudly showed off her outfit, obviously feeling great about how she looked. Jennifer bashed her and I remember it being so classless that that is all I remember about her – some celebrity bashing an everyday woman who felt awesome for being asked to show off her outfit. I don’t know what went on in her marriage with Bradley Cooper but she certainly didn’t make a good impression on me that day.
She seems really magnetised to drama. I remember she quit Spin City because she was convinced she’d be a movie star, there was a weird thing where she got fired from the set of Shaft, then got fired from Blue Bloods many years later. Obviously, post-Harvey, we can’t necessarily buy into this stuff as a pattern and not deliberate blackballing, but it’s spread into her personal life too, like she got sued by her former business partners (over her celiac bakery that I think folded a few years back) and they accused her of lots of things, she got sued by a contractor who worked on her house, and she caught on fire on a boat last year or something…
She’s just very, very dramatic, and this whole video (which I can’t believe I watched all of) is just not the one. Like Kaiser said, the fact she didn’t say something like “whatever happened years ago, good for Bradley, it’s all good” implies she still has an issue.
“So… who was the manipulative one again?”
Oh there are no saints here, but given the past two years in Hollywood forgive me if I’m more than willing to believe that maybe, just maybe, a super famous male celebrity is not the golden boy the publicity machine shows us.
+1
+1
Agree, BUT she is the one who started those rumors about him, the ones that we’ve all heard, that everyone decided not to speculate on here about the other day. If that is true about him, it was deeply f*cked up thing for her to do even if he is a shady jerk like she also implies.
Don’t care much about the “ha” but I don’t buy that she thought Spade’s comment was funny. What he said was not a joke, at least not a “ha, ha” one.
Said it before, but she has a history of the subtle jab, and I’m just never on board with that crap. Say it, mean it, or just stay quiet. The snark only ever looks bad on the speaker.
…jeez..social media is crazy…why on earth should a person have to put out a video to explain a ha comment…also..maybe known names should always have a anon name to make snarky comments.. I myself have 2 phones & use 2 diff names…lol…but in the end you always get caught & thats half the thrill …oops…
AS an experiment I went to google, typed in Jennifer and guess what came up first…not Lopez or Lawrence or Aniston or Garner, but Esposito, so it’s brought her a lot of publicity. I hadn’t given her a thought, but this made me recall her shortlived tenures on some long running tv series. She was on Blue Bloods for two seasons then replaced by an actress who’s been there for years. One season on NCIS then, boom, gone and replaced. Could be a simple explanation or maybe it’s her.
She actually had a long history with an undiagnosed coeliac disease. In Blue Bloods she was relatively new diagnosed and agreed to a part-time job. They paid her part-time but she worked full time and her illness got worse. So she tried to change her work conditions and they put her on unpaid leave without letting her out of the contract. Very shitty behaviour….
Why do I know this? Because I also have, because of my Morbus Crohn, a very strong gluten sensitivity, which made me read her book.
It would be interesting to hear the producers’ side of the story.
Come on, she knew exactly what she was doing.
Yeah, no, she doesn’t get to play innocent now. She knew EXACTLY what she was doing with that comment- that there would be a million ways to interpret it, and that it would get picked up on everywhere. And it worked. On the heels of a HUGE night for him, it handed the media a hundred new stories to write about him, him and her, him and Irina, him and Gaga. She did this last time too- made veiled comments that everyone was trying to figure out, that may not even have been about him- right on the heels on his second Oscar nomination in 2 years, and suddenly all the conversation was about her comments and trying to figure out were they about him or not.
Doing it the first time was one thing- they were comments extracted from her book, after all, even if the timing and handling was, um, suspect, but pulling this twice? It looks deeply shady, and it’s actually quite mean, when the only thing he’s ever said about her is that she was a great person and it just didn’t work out. And it’s also pretty pathetic- they haven’t had anything to do with each other in over a decade, and their marriage was over after 4 months! FOUR MONTHS! I’ve had library books out longer than that!!
Yeah, I don’t care for him much but I still think this was deeply messed up of her to do because she knew how the media would run with it & if she did the same thing in the past that is suspicious. I’m also aware of the rumor she started, and even if he is a jerk (who knows?) that was uncalled for in many ways.
The whole dumb speculation about Cooper and Gaga would have easily blown over in a day, but she just fueled the flames and now People and E! are writing articles about her (I was curious, so I googled) and recapping her and Cooper’s marriage. I’m guessing she wanted attention.
Totally – she knows what she is doing. Apart from taking some of the shine off this career high for him (i don’t know, maybe he deserves it), I feel like this nonsense puts his current partner in a really shitty position, too. Personally, while the world was speculating on my partners work/relationship with another woman (Gaga), the last thing I’d want is his ex of 12 years ago chucking her 2 cents in, as well. Especially given its the same ex who has previously made veiled accusations, including regarding his sexuality. I kinda feel bad for him, but also for his wife/girlfriend, frankly. Who wants to hear from their partner’s ex, like this? No me, at least.
The ha seems very innocuous to me. So what if she was shading Cooper? Why is it suddenly everyone’s business or concern?
I wish she’d stayed silent after the ha. It’s a second glass of wine post and you can’t walk those back. Live with it and move on.
Also, agree she’s getting a name recognition boost and really I have no idea who she is I keep gettting her confused with the Jennifer from Dirty Dancing.
At least she’s been consistent in her disdain for Bradley. I find it so intriguing that she has never moved past it. I really want to know what went done between them.
The blinds have been consistently reporting Bradley is gay for years and Iriyana is a paid beard. Seems Jennifer may have more background than the rest of us as to why he and Gaga aren’t f-ing. If this story were to come out about your closeted ex-husband, “ha” seems like a pretty natural reaction.
Her veneers (?) look reaaaaaallllllyyyy bad in that video. Too white, maybe?
She still pressed like a panini about Bradley Cooper
I just have to ask myself, –Would I have wanted to married to that? I don’t know or care how Hollywood agreements work. At the least, she has a modicum of my sympathy. At best, I don’t want that kind of feeling out and about, in the bedroom, in the kitchen in the morning. Hollywood doesn’t dictate my life. I have enough to deal with. Count yourself lucky it’s finished, Jennifer Esposito. I have life to deal with.