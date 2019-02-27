Jennifer Esposito explains her ‘ha’ comment on the IG post about Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper got quietly married in late 2006. Four months later, their marriage was over. Jennifer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Bradley barely breathed a word about it then or in the years that followed. Perhaps it was just a lust thing that burned out spectacularly. Perhaps – as was widely theorized – Jennifer found out something about Bradley and she couldn’t live with it. We really don’t know. We do know that in her 2014 memoir, she described a relationship with an unnamed man, whom she called “funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator.” Many believed she was referencing Bradley.

As we discussed yesterday, on Oscar night, David Spade posted a photo of Bradley and Lady Gaga on stage during their “Shallow” performance and Spade remarked “any chance these 2 aren’t f–king?” Esposito replied “ha.” Not the shadiest thing to ever happen, but not the most mature thing either. Again, it’s been 12 years since Cooper and Esposito divorced. But everyone was talking about whether her comment was shady or whether she was about to spill some major tea, etc. Well, Esposito posted this video on Instagram where she tries to explain her “ha” comment and she goes on and on about it. She also says that she didn’t watch the Oscars, nor does she care about the Oscars. Oh, honey.

I would say something harsh about how this is the most we’ve talked about Jennifer in years, but I’m not here to dunk on her. I thought the “ha” controversy was stupid from start to finish – it was a dumb thing for her to comment because of course she knew it was going to get picked up. As for the outlets picking it up and running these super-detailed stories about their four-month marriage… enough on that too. Maybe that was the purpose of all of this though – at no point does Jennifer say “hey, it’s all water under the bridge, I’m very happy for Bradley and his success.” Which would be what someone would say if they were trying to end the story. Meaning, she’s not trying to end sh-t. So… who was the manipulative one again?