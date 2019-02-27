Ivanka Trump, peasant-whisperer, does not believe Americans want a living wage

Ivanka Trump has never worked for anyone other than her father or herself. Even her own brand is build on the Trump name, with the money and connections she has from being Donald Trump’s daughter. Even when she was collecting a paycheck from NBC, she was still just working for Daddy Dearest. She was always going to be a Marie Antoinette figure in the Trump saga, so it’s always painful to see how blissfully and complicitly out-of-touch she really is. Ivanka thinks she can speak to working class interests, and she thinks she knows what the common peasant really wants. When asked about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to guarantee a living wage, Ivanka baby-whispered this to Fox News:

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get…. This idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

[From Market Watch]

Americans don’t “want to be given something,” like… a fair paycheck? Does Ivanka even understand that a guaranteed living wage is not just handed out to someone for existing, they would actually have to perform a job? Of course she knows that: she operates sweatshops around the world. She knows the slaves who work for her don’t just want to be GIVEN something. Ivanka is a peasant-whisperer, how dare you suggest that this complicit bitch doesn’t understand the subject.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Donald Trump credited Ivanka for something. He said: “My daughter has created millions of jobs. I don’t know if anyone knows that, but she’s created millions of jobs.” How? Were these jobs in Asian sweatshops?

Ivanka debuts as admin spokesperson for rugged individualism: "I don't think most Americans want to be given something. People want to work for what they get." pic.twitter.com/RerMUQ7aIj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 26, 2019