Ivanka Trump, peasant-whisperer, does not believe Americans want a living wage

Ivanka Trump has never worked for anyone other than her father or herself. Even her own brand is build on the Trump name, with the money and connections she has from being Donald Trump’s daughter. Even when she was collecting a paycheck from NBC, she was still just working for Daddy Dearest. She was always going to be a Marie Antoinette figure in the Trump saga, so it’s always painful to see how blissfully and complicitly out-of-touch she really is. Ivanka thinks she can speak to working class interests, and she thinks she knows what the common peasant really wants. When asked about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to guarantee a living wage, Ivanka baby-whispered this to Fox News:
“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get…. This idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”
Americans don’t “want to be given something,” like… a fair paycheck? Does Ivanka even understand that a guaranteed living wage is not just handed out to someone for existing, they would actually have to perform a job? Of course she knows that: she operates sweatshops around the world. She knows the slaves who work for her don’t just want to be GIVEN something. Ivanka is a peasant-whisperer, how dare you suggest that this complicit bitch doesn’t understand the subject.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Donald Trump credited Ivanka for something. He said: “My daughter has created millions of jobs. I don’t know if anyone knows that, but she’s created millions of jobs.” How? Were these jobs in Asian sweatshops?
I hate them. I know I shouldn’t keep hate in my heart,,but I hate the lot of them.
Beyond clueless.
Oh come on, be fair – she’s had plenty of real jobs.
Nose. Cheeks. Chin. Boobs.
And whilst none of us could fault her for wanting to carve the Trump off of her face, it’s a shame that her soul is 100% her father’s.
“This idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.” On what planet does that make any sense whatsoever?
I cannot stand this woman and I avoid the trump posts like a plague. But seriously, she’s the one to talk about living wages? What has she ever done to ‘earn’ all her and her father’s crooked money?
God this family.
I have been angry for over two years now but Ivanka’s comment evoked more white-hot rage than I’ve felt in a long time. HOW DARE SHE? And why tf is she even given a platform to spew her ignorance?
People don’t want to be “given” a living wage? Really?? The only people I know against this are business owners who want to keep as much money as possible in their pockets. I feel like I could drop from an aneurism. Gah.
They’re not being “given” anything. They’ve earned it by giving a third of their life to make money for their employer.
Fuck her.
People trying to make ends meet on one, or usually more than one, minimum wage job work harder in a single shift than Ivanka Trump and every other member of her worthless, grifter family have worked in their entire lives, combined.
Being paid a living wage is the farthest thing on earth from “money for nothing”.