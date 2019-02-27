Jennifer Lawrence debuted her emerald-cut engagement ring at the Dior show

Not even one full month ago, we learned that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had gotten engaged. I think the engagement leaked out organically, and Jennifer’s rep was quick to confirm. That was the first week of February. The only thing that’s happened since then is a few low-key dinner outings with Jennifer and Cooke, and it’s clear that they weren’t trying to flaunt their love or do some kind of engagement tour. Until now! Jennifer had to fly to Paris for the Dior show – she’s one of the biggest names repping Dior – and she brought Cooke with her. Well, not to the show. Jen left that bitch at the hotel while she collected her Dior coins. But they went out later, after the show.

These photos are of Jennifer at the Dior show – there was a little photocall for all of the Dior ladies, and of course photographers wanted to get a clear shot of her engagement ring, which she was wearing. Dior must have been thrilled that they got the exclusive engagement ring flash! Here’s a photo of her ring:

Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement ring could be worth six figures https://t.co/1NeVYrcgHA pic.twitter.com/QQnwp8exPy — Page Six (@PageSix) February 26, 2019

It’s a slim white-gold band/setting with a very clear emerald-cut diamond. Jewelry experts are already in a tizzy, and they think the stone is probably 4 or 5 carats. I would say 3 to 4 carats, but what do I know. I do know the stone is very good quality – no clouding, excellent clarity. Experts say it’s probably worth $60,000 to $100,000, which is probably about right. How did Cooke afford that? Maybe the rumors are true and he does come from big-time family money.

I’m also a little bit surprised that Jennifer was nowhere during this year’s awards season. True, she didn’t have any films out, but I would have expected her to at least be a presenter at the Oscars or something. I guess she’s just loved up in New York full time with Cooke now.

PS… I love this Dior dress they gave her for the runway show. SO CUTE.