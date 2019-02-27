Jennifer Lawrence debuted her emerald-cut engagement ring at the Dior show

Guests pose in the press room for the Christian Dior fashion show

Not even one full month ago, we learned that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had gotten engaged. I think the engagement leaked out organically, and Jennifer’s rep was quick to confirm. That was the first week of February. The only thing that’s happened since then is a few low-key dinner outings with Jennifer and Cooke, and it’s clear that they weren’t trying to flaunt their love or do some kind of engagement tour. Until now! Jennifer had to fly to Paris for the Dior show – she’s one of the biggest names repping Dior – and she brought Cooke with her. Well, not to the show. Jen left that bitch at the hotel while she collected her Dior coins. But they went out later, after the show.

These photos are of Jennifer at the Dior show – there was a little photocall for all of the Dior ladies, and of course photographers wanted to get a clear shot of her engagement ring, which she was wearing. Dior must have been thrilled that they got the exclusive engagement ring flash! Here’s a photo of her ring:

It’s a slim white-gold band/setting with a very clear emerald-cut diamond. Jewelry experts are already in a tizzy, and they think the stone is probably 4 or 5 carats. I would say 3 to 4 carats, but what do I know. I do know the stone is very good quality – no clouding, excellent clarity. Experts say it’s probably worth $60,000 to $100,000, which is probably about right. How did Cooke afford that? Maybe the rumors are true and he does come from big-time family money.

I’m also a little bit surprised that Jennifer was nowhere during this year’s awards season. True, she didn’t have any films out, but I would have expected her to at least be a presenter at the Oscars or something. I guess she’s just loved up in New York full time with Cooke now.

PS… I love this Dior dress they gave her for the runway show. SO CUTE.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

  1. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Very pretty ring.
    The dress is kind of cute, but she doesn’t look comfortable in it.

    Reply
  2. xdanix says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:48 am

    This might be one of the best Dior looks I’ve seen her in. Certainly in a long while. She looks GREAT. (Though I am also aware that’s not always saying much, they have done her DIRTY a lot of the time.)

    I’m actually not surprised she didn’t show for awards season though. People go on about JLaw being everywhere all the time, but she actually does try to live a mostly low-key life away from Hollywood when she’s not working or promoting a movie.

    Reply
  3. P says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I keep reading cookie monster. Cute dress.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:52 am

    She’s a walking advertisement against dyeing your hair too much and too soon. It looks so frail now. She had wonderful hair!
    The dress is fine in a let’s revisit the 50’s kind of way.

    Reply
  5. OriginalLala says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:54 am

    She looks so uncomfortable in those photos!

    aside – does anyone know how he pronounces his name? is it like Cook? or Coke? or Cookie? I’ve never met anyone with the name Cooke and Im genuinely wondering how its pronounced

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      February 27, 2019 at 7:58 am

      I assume it is “Cook”….but he’ll always be “Cookie” to me.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

      I’ve known one person casually and it’s just Cook. But it’s hard to say if that’s ‘right’. My husband doesn’t technically pronounce his last name ‘right’ because he says it a little more on the phonetic side because everyone is confused by it lol

      Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Didn’t give up the ring shot until it benefited your employer? Clever girl.

    I was a bit surprised she didn’t pop up during awards season because I imagine she has contractual obligations to promote that XMen Dark Phoenix movie (early word is it’s a bit of a disaster). In any event she will be on that press tour fairly soon so not a bad idea to go (relatively) quiet for awhile.

    Reply
  7. hezzer19 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Duchess Kate would kill for that dress! Only she’d add a dozen bedazzled buttons.

    Jennifer looks less than impressed.

    Reply
  8. AnnaKist says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:01 am

    She needs a good haircut. The ring is nice.

    Reply
  9. Loretta says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:02 am

    She’s like a Barbie, stunning.
    I like her engagement ring, very classy.

    Reply
  10. Lolly says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Her face looks off to me. I’m sick of the “unimpressed” look celebrities use now in photos. I’m sure it’s such a horror going to these things for you multi million dollar contract.

    Reply
  11. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:17 am

    I would imagine they purchased the ring together, even if he picked it out and did the actual transaction.
    I’m a very practical person, so someone making a substantial financial investment or, heaven forbid, going into debt to purchase an engagement ring (as my friend’s husband did, and they have continued to operate like that to this day) is incredibly frustrating to me, and says that the size of the ring is more important than the love behind it. Don’t get me wrong, I love my diamond, but I would not want my husband to make a decision that is multiple months’ salary without my input, even before we got married.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:22 am

      We picked mine out together. Mine’s nothing fancy, we were fresh out of school and only making the kind of wages someone who is just entering a profession make. But everyone around me was getting white gold and a very specific style of ring, and it wasn’t my taste. They were beautiful rings, but I just wanted a yellow gold, cathedral solitaire. Simple. So we went to the jewelry store together and I tried on a few rings to see what I liked and he put one on hold so that he could go pick it up at a later time and still surprise me with the actual proposal. I think it’s becoming more and more common for people to choose together – and honestly, it’s just so much more practical!

      Reply
  12. Maum says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Those shoes are hideous!
    They look like the pointy things they wore in Witches.

    Reply
  13. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Her terrible brows are throwing her entire face off.

    Reply
  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Her ring is beautiful and the Dior dress looks about two inches too short on her. I like the cut of the dress but it’s a weird length – especially for a tall woman like Jennifer.

    Reply
  15. meh says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:41 am

    the ring looks weird on her finger.
    like, it needs a bigger band?…idk.

    Reply
  16. Nikki says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I wonder if celebs would have lab grown diamonds? That would be a responsible message to send out, plus you can’t tell. They are not like old cubic zirconias haha. Would be cheaper though so maybe they like spending the wealth.

    Reply
  17. wisdomheaven says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:49 am

    I will never understand why those chose her as one of their brand ambassadors. She never looks comfortable or good in Dior nor does she really evoke the timeless elegance that I associate with Dior.

    Her make-up is well done here though and face-wise she looks pretty.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I like the ring, I think the band should be slightly wider because the stone is so large.

    Reply
  19. Sash says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I honestly think she looks the best she has in a while.

    Reply
  20. Div says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:13 am

    She looks nice. I’m actually kind of surprised she hasn’t been filming anything—she hasn’t been on set for a while. Although I know she has that Bad Blood biopic coming out.

    Reply
  21. Ladiabla says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:17 am

    The dress is pretty but too tight, and I agree that it needs to be longer. Her ring is pretty, it it immediately made me think of gwyneth’s engagement ring because of the emerald cut – (the one Chris gave her), though gp’s setting was prettier. I always loved that ring.

    Reply

