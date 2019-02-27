The Queen is so impressed with the Sussexes, she might send them a nice letter

I still don’t 100% believe that the Duchess of Sussex is due in “late April,” but I guess I just have to accept it. Maybe my perception of royal pregnancies has been warped by the Duchess of Cambridge and her tendency to do even less during her pregnancies. Every woman is different, and every woman has a different reaction to being pregnant. Kate clearly gets sick as a dog, especially in the early months, and she clearly just wants to rest and take it easy in her final trimester too. Meghan isn’t like that – I imagine she’ll still be making steady appearances throughout the next month. Meghan and Harry just wrapped a three-day tour of Morocco which seemed to go really well – no gaffes, no international incidents, and the King of Morocco seemed genuinely pleased to welcome the Sussexes. Apparently, the trip went so well that the QUEEN might even send them a letter telling them that they did a good job.
It has been a whirlwind trip by any standard, but given that the Duchess of Sussex is seven-and-a-half months along in her pregnancy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Morocco has been even more impressive. While the couple completed their official itinerary earlier [Tuesday], they are staying in the country for an extra night in order to enjoy a relaxing evening alone. It will be a much-needed chance for Meghan to recharge her batteries after three action-packed days… The trip, which came at the request of the British Foreign Office, has served as a chance for the couple to get to know some of the people of Morocco. The itinerary focused on organizations that support young women and girls, in particular, has been deemed a great success by aides and courtiers.
According to a Palace aide, the Queen has been “impressed” with how the couple are representing her overseas. “The Queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina given that she is so heavily pregnant,” reveals a royal source. “For the Queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy, but Meghan hasn’t stopped.”
Impressing the monarch takes some doing as Prince William and Harry have proven in the past. The Queen rarely lavishes praise upon her family for carrying out what she sees as their regal duty, however, she occasionally writes letters of thanks.
“There may well be a letter waiting for the duke and duchess when they return,” adds the source. “She respects hard work and loyalty above everything.” And it’s not just the Queen who Meghan has wowed. Courtiers on the trip have said that Duchess Meghan has “some serious stamina” and that “her work ethic is pretty impressive, she really doesn’t stop.”
Part of me thinks that Meghan’s whirlwind schedule is mostly about Meghan feeling great during her pregnancy. There were some moments where she looked a bit barfy, months ago, but she’s glowing and blissed out from pregnancy hormones right now. I also think it helps that she genuinely enjoys working and feeling useful too – maybe she’s a Meryl Streep-level actress, but it really does look like Meghan truly gets a kick out of tours and events. She’s a people person. She loves talking to people and it shows. She’s engaged and engaging. The Queen should be impressed – Harry chose a bride who is really good at royal work. And I hope the Queen does send Meghan a letter praising her.
I’m disappointed that the palace hasn’t done more to shut down the press attacks on Megan, so this seems like the least she could do.
The palace is in a bad position.
If the stories are coming out from William then how do you contradict the future king?
But on the other hand the queen is still around so I did see a change in the narrative after she called Kate in to meet.
My biggest disappointment is with William. He’s supposedly leading a drive against cyber bullying yet his new sister-in-law is the victim of one of the biggest cyber bullying attacks on an individual and he does/says nothing. I wouldn’t be surprised if his lack of support is one of the reasons why they Sussex’s are anxious to separate from him.
I paid no attention to the Royal Family until Meghan came along. Still don’t fuss about them but the Sussexes seem to be firmly rooted in the 21rst century whereas Kate and William seem to be more in tune with an earlier, more traditional, problematic time.
Also Meghan rocks.
Ps: regarding pregnancies. No one should “promote” energetic pregnant women because we are all different and it’s a REAL BUMMER not to be yourself during a pregnancy. Some women have no stamina for a variety of reasons. It happens and it sucks. Kate’s inoperative personality has nothing to do with her pregnancies though.
Yes! People become so vocal about pregnancy being a certain way just because that’s their experience but I’ve now had easy pregnancies without issues and this time on restrictions and so much daily pain– I definitely didn’t have that perspective until I experienced it firsthand.
Kate’s ‘inoperative personality’ OMG I’m cackling at that, taking no prisoners today I see!
Aw, I hope she does get some kind of praise from TQ. Shes done an amazing job.
Personally, I’d rather the queen give Meghan family orders so the entire world knows how pleased she is with Meghan as a royal so far. Perhaps that will shut up some of the KP leakers and courtiers who won’t stop trashing Meghan.
I’m also super sad that it appears no new LP is coming to make the Sussex baby a prince/princess from birth. I think the queen would definitely have issued it by now so I’m bummed about that. I know any Sussex babies will automatically become HRHs when Charles becomes king but I was hoping the queen would make it so from birth.
I was thinking about this yesterday and I have two conclusions. One, HM is playing it close to the vest and will issue the LP much closer to the actual birth to avoid playing into the Markle circus. Two, Harry and Meghan want to follow Anne’s path and not have the HRH.
Orrrrr I could be making both of those up. I hope it’s not pressure from Andrew keeping her from doing it.
I doubt that Harry and Meghan want their children in the same limbo that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are in. It’s made their lives very awkward since they are HRH level royal, but not working royals. Anne, Edward, and Margaret’s children have all benefited from not having an HRH.
Princess Margaret’s children also didn’t have the HRH. While Harry and Meghan will be working royals for at least the next 3 decades/until the Cambridge children grow up, their children likely never will be. It’s in the best interest for all involved for the Sussex child/ren to not have the Prince/Princess title.
Every pregnancy is different. I didn’t appreciate that until I had more than one lol
I’m definitely glad for all the women who can maintain that energy until delivery!
Anytime I hear about letters sent by the Queen I think of the Windsors show and the ridiculous letters Prince Philip send his family in the series!
That show is so funny. I wish they were making more.
I hope she does, they deserve a boost given the sh!t that has been thrown at them, her in particular in the past several months. This is TQs way of defending them and IIRC TQ worked a lot while pregnant and when her children were young. I wonder if she will give Meghan a family order sooner rather than later.
I wonder how the DoLittles will react to this – its kinda believable as it came from VF and they have sources.
I too hope HM sends an official letter too, because Meghan is truly an asset! She is not only smart, but has charisma and seems to really enjoy doing her work.
The images from this tour -not fashion wise*- have proved this time and time again. She is engaged, speaks several languages and is espontáneos and appropiate when required.
*She is 7-8 months pregnant and feeling great (I did too with my daughter) and fashion is so very tricky…. She looks amazing, but at this stage is really hard to get clothes ‘right’… Rhis tour was a bit of a rollercoaster in clothes, but very crear forma what it *really* was intended.
A woman working. Uh la la. So super special. Imagine working 5 days out of 7, every week! And only having 36 days off during the year. LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE
Who do you think make up the World’s work force? Women, be it in the house or outside.
Getting 36 days off is better than getting no paid time off.
The point I was trying to make is, that I dont get the high praise for her working. In 2019 a woman working should not be special, but normal.
I praise anybody, man or woman, who could choose not to work hard but chooses to work hard like Meghan, Sophie and Anne. Most people work to live – no choice.
I don’t think she knows how to slow down. She’s an overachiever type. Post baby, things may be different. I can relate, I had a similar experience with my first pregnancy. It wasn’t until the baby kept me up nursing that I became exhausted. My feet never swoll or i was pretty active up until the very end. I remember leaving work two weeks before my due date and climbing the walls with boredom. Sometimes it’s also after the baby is here where you realize how much your life and schedule will change. 1st Time pregnancy in your late 30s after being very independent business woman and career focused is a huge life adjustment to married mom. I know it was for me. As for the Queen, it seemed like an unconfirmed statement but who knows. It won’t stop UK press bashing but it seems Meghan’s been able to create her own narrative, good on her.
The Queen would never allow a leak to Vanity Fair
The leak is also super random. Like she’s so pleased she *might* write a letter? Why not have them over for tea? Or tell her in person?
Meghan and Harry are people persons, you can’t fake that. Charles and Camilla are reserved and very hard workers like the Queen, but warmer. William and Kate are also reserved but their youth makes them not too intimidating. All IMHO of course. Overall, Meghan is quite a surprising asset but as a non-white person I do feel there’s an inkling of always trying to work harder simply because she has to go against stereotypes.
This. No matter how much she does and works, someone will always find a negative. Watch, the press will accuse her next of trying to upstage Kate Middleton with her work ethic to make Kate’s laziness a good thing. We can’t have the spares biracial wife overshadow the English Rose.
Waiting for the “Kate is a devoted mum and Meghan hates her kids” narrative when one works and one doesn’t.
As a black in any job, they always have to work harder.
I don’t think Camilla is reserved, reporters love her, said she was the friendliest in the Royal family.
I would like to believe this story, but it came from Vanity Fair by Katie Nicholl, who is a proven liar.
The videos on YouTube of this trip are fun to watch.
If true, I have mixed feelings about it because that will lead to even more criticism especially after she has the baby. Meghan is held to a higher standard in the press than Kate and we all know the reason why. It’s the old saying that if your a person of color, you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and if she takes a lot of time off, you’ll have morons like GMB, Loose Women,
Piers and Tabloids attacking her for not being a working mom or if she does work, she’ll be a bad mom for working. I’ve learned that columns like this are just beginning of a new narrative and attack.
Meghan is glowing and she and Harry deserve a thank you note from The Queen. Poor Royal reporters, if this is true they will be pressed like a panini LOL
Every pregnancy is different. With both of my pregnancies I worked up to the day before I delivered without issue. I was a bundle of energy and Meghan reminds me so much of myself.
I am happy Her Maj is stepping up to the plate and doing something to counter what I presume is the Clarence House and KP revolt. Those two parties have been dubiously silent and therefore are my chief suspects in operation ‘take down the Sussexes’.
I’m pretty sure that the Queen writes a letter of thanks to every one in her family who represents her abroad.
Heard first hand they were both lovely. Wink.
I’d like the Queen to send a letter saying she is granting their baby the title Prince/Princess from birth. Now, maybe Harry and Meghan don’t want that, but **I** want it! (It’s all about me, clearly)
I hope this is true. It would be great if we could get more information about what the Queen and Charles think about Meghan’s first year as a royal.
Meghan was born to do this. People often forget Meghan wanted to be a diplomat. She study for her new role way before her and Harry’s stars aligned. The royal family are very lucky to have a woman as capable as she is. Meghan brings so many varied admirers to the firm. She will be one of there greatest assets.
Meghan has always been physically fit and active. She’s still doing yoga every morning! So yes I do think her energy levels play a huge role in it. And I also think she simply has a strong work ethic. She worked on an hour long series – which generally starts early and you work 14-16 hour days every week. So she’s used to hard work and I’m betting that she doesn’t actually find what she does as a royal all that hard compared to her old job.
I’m a black woman who never got caught up in the “you have to work twice as hard” propaganda that harms so many black people. I refuse to slave my life away at a job just to please people who will never appreciate me. I believe Meghan works hard simply because it’s part of her character. Meghan is in a similar position as the Obamas which means that she will always have detractors no matter what she does. The best things Meghan can do is stay out of trouble, ignore the haters, and continue to produce good work.
Also, I’m skeptical of anything written by Katie Nichols. She’s been wrong a lot in the past.