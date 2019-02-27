The Queen is so impressed with the Sussexes, she might send them a nice letter

I still don’t 100% believe that the Duchess of Sussex is due in “late April,” but I guess I just have to accept it. Maybe my perception of royal pregnancies has been warped by the Duchess of Cambridge and her tendency to do even less during her pregnancies. Every woman is different, and every woman has a different reaction to being pregnant. Kate clearly gets sick as a dog, especially in the early months, and she clearly just wants to rest and take it easy in her final trimester too. Meghan isn’t like that – I imagine she’ll still be making steady appearances throughout the next month. Meghan and Harry just wrapped a three-day tour of Morocco which seemed to go really well – no gaffes, no international incidents, and the King of Morocco seemed genuinely pleased to welcome the Sussexes. Apparently, the trip went so well that the QUEEN might even send them a letter telling them that they did a good job.

It has been a whirlwind trip by any standard, but given that the Duchess of Sussex is seven-and-a-half months along in her pregnancy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Morocco has been even more impressive. While the couple completed their official itinerary earlier [Tuesday], they are staying in the country for an extra night in order to enjoy a relaxing evening alone. It will be a much-needed chance for Meghan to recharge her batteries after three action-packed days… The trip, which came at the request of the British Foreign Office, has served as a chance for the couple to get to know some of the people of Morocco. The itinerary focused on organizations that support young women and girls, in particular, has been deemed a great success by aides and courtiers. According to a Palace aide, the Queen has been “impressed” with how the couple are representing her overseas. “The Queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina given that she is so heavily pregnant,” reveals a royal source. “For the Queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy, but Meghan hasn’t stopped.” Impressing the monarch takes some doing as Prince William and Harry have proven in the past. The Queen rarely lavishes praise upon her family for carrying out what she sees as their regal duty, however, she occasionally writes letters of thanks. “There may well be a letter waiting for the duke and duchess when they return,” adds the source. “She respects hard work and loyalty above everything.” And it’s not just the Queen who Meghan has wowed. Courtiers on the trip have said that Duchess Meghan has “some serious stamina” and that “her work ethic is pretty impressive, she really doesn’t stop.”

Part of me thinks that Meghan’s whirlwind schedule is mostly about Meghan feeling great during her pregnancy. There were some moments where she looked a bit barfy, months ago, but she’s glowing and blissed out from pregnancy hormones right now. I also think it helps that she genuinely enjoys working and feeling useful too – maybe she’s a Meryl Streep-level actress, but it really does look like Meghan truly gets a kick out of tours and events. She’s a people person. She loves talking to people and it shows. She’s engaged and engaging. The Queen should be impressed – Harry chose a bride who is really good at royal work. And I hope the Queen does send Meghan a letter praising her.