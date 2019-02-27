Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: ‘He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.’

It’s really true that in our current era of Trumpian politics, if you stop paying attention to the news for a few days, it feels like you’ve missed full-on weeks of political stories. I didn’t read about politics for about four days because of the Oscars, so now I’m playing catch-up. Yesterday, Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen gave testimony to Congress in closed-door session. Today, he gives public Congressional testimony. This week marks the first occasion when Cohen speaks out publicly about Trump on the record and under oath since Cohen pleaded guilty to an assortment of crimes (including perjury and campaign finance violations). In his public testimony, Cohen has a lot to say. Some highlights of his testimony, which will begin at 10 am today:
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, will provide documents to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that he says prove Trump committed “illicit” acts, according to prepared congressional testimony obtained by POLITICO.
The documents include one of 11 checks that Trump purportedly wrote after he became president to reimburse Cohen for a hush-money payment to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump. Cohen says the money came from Trump’s personal bank account. He will also provide the committee with a copy of the $130,000 wire transfer to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that ensured she would remain silent about the alleged affair during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Cohen will tell lawmakers he is no longer interested in protecting the president, who repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of the payments. “I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen will say. “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is.” Cohen adds: “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”
Cohen will testify that Trump directed “a criminal scheme to violate campaign finance laws” regarding the payment to Daniels. He will say he has never asked for a pardon from Trump and would not accept one.
In his prepared remarks, Cohen will tell the committee that Trump knew that his longtime associate Roger Stone “was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails.”
Cohen, who is slated to report to prison to serve a three-year sentence beginning May 6, recounts some of Trump’s alleged private comments about African-Americans and calls him a racist.
“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way,” Cohen will say. “And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”
Cohen will also tell the committee that he will provide “copies of letters I wrote at Mr. Trump’s direction that threatened his high school, colleges, and the College Board not to release his grades or SAT scores.”
You can see a copy of his full opening remarks here. After he makes this statement, he’ll be taking questions from the House Oversight Committee, which is Democrat-controlled, obviously. All the networks here in America are planning on special reports and live coverage throughout the day. It’s a bigger deal than I realized, quite honestly. There are already congressmen making noise about how Cohen’s testimony will be enough to start impeachment proceedings. Don’t hold your breath.
Meanwhile, a Republican congressmen, Matt Gaetz, decided to do some light witness tampering, which is still a felony. Gaetz tweeted this out, tagging Michael Cohen: “Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…” Trump allies are so stupid.
We need more white men saying these. As usual, non-whites and all colours of women have been saying the same in the past years to no avail.
This will unfortunately change nothing.
Unfortunately you are right
I’m trying to not get my hopes up, because this will not change opinions of diehard Trumpsters, FUX News, and it’ll just be another day there will be proof how bad Trump is but he won’t be impeached
I tend to agree. We seem to live in an age where if you don’t like what someone says or if you’re, say, implicated in a crime you can dismiss them as a liar and move on.
Correct. I am just appalled at how we as nation sit back and do nothing. Other countries would be protesting in the streets. What a sad example we are showing the future voters of this country.
I have run to the shops and I have nibbles, food, drinks and booze and nothing to do but watch this today. God, I am so ready for this.
I am stunned – STUNNED!!! – to discover that the guy who:
Took white supremacist groups off the FBI’s terrorist watchlist, endorsed police violence against the black community, paid $25 million in compensation for the Trump University Scam, vowed to completely ignore the emoluments clause and shelled out $65k a minute to commit adultery amongst probably hundreds of other smiliar crimes… is a racist, conman and cheat.
I worry that this still won’t be enough…. 😩😩
Cohen will testify under oath that Trump knew about the Roger Stone/wikileaks thing before it happened, in direct conflict with submitted sworn answers to Mueller from Trump, signed off on by Trump’s lawyers.
Today is the beginning of the end, oh yes.
I really hope so. It explains why Cohen’s testimony got pushed back – they wanted to grab Stone and get that ball rolling.
But I also REALLY enjoyed some of the shade he was throwing in that writeup. The stuff like “Trumps TV lawyer” the “Mr. Trump frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr had the worst judgement of anyone in the world” (you know Eric’s sad he wasn’t in the running) but my favorite was this:
Mr. Trump tasked me to handle the negative press surrounding his medical deferment from the Vietnam draft. Mr Trump claimed it was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery. He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment. He finished the conversation with the following comment. “You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”
I find it ironic, President Trump, that you are in Vietnam right now.
Matt Gaetz has always been a punchable asswipe. He was trying to be a sarcastic smart ass, and it really went wrong. Get that DUI prick out of there and lock him up!
Yeah, Michael. Trump is a conman and a cheat,and people around the world have known that forever and it’s part of the reason why I wouldn’t vote for him even if you paid me a million dollars
Yeah, yesterday I realized I can muster up as much loathing for Gaetz than I can for Don Jr. I don’t know that he was being sarcastic, though. I thought he seemed pretty clear in his threat.
Gaetz could face serious consequences for his witness tampering. Those imbeciles still don’t get that Nancy is in charge and she won’t tolerate their nonsense
Racist, con-man, cheat–so, nothing new, eh?
Aw, no schïtt, Sherlock? Cohen was perfectly fine with it all when it suited his purposes, but now that he’s trying to save his own arse, he gets all sanctimonious. Jog on, numpty.
This is interesting, but I find I am no longer able to get excited about this stuff. Nothing ever comes of it.
The only thing that is going to get 45 out of the White House is an election and the Democrats are already showing signs of making the same mistakes that they’ve been making since 2016 by assuming that one victory wins the war and that we can all go back to purity tests and inter-party squabbling because too many people are under the impression that a 2020 presidential win is already in the bag for the left when it isn’t.
As much as I have doubted Mr. “So What?”, maybe he does have the receipts (such as the 2017 repayment check). I can just hear the Orange supporters’ cries of “fake check!”
The “I barely knew him / one of many lawyers” tweets started early today.
Anything he gives Congress today will have been reviewed and approved for release by Mueller
and cohen hung in there for years representing dotard.
don’t expect much from this hearing; word is that republicons will constantly interrupt with procedural questions and demands that the hearing be shut down.
and a whole lot of grandstanding.
the greatest, bestest, awesomest democracy in the world… just overlook the corruption, lies, and treasonous behavior.
and meanwhile, a sitting member of congress threatens a witness. and in response, the democratic vice chair of the house cmte investigating this says ‘she’s just glad this is over and he deleted the tweet’ in response to a question should gaetz be censured. don’t expect the house to do much in responding, other than a whole lot of grandstanding.
Republicans can try that but the Dems control the hearings.
it’s the constant interruptions and distractions that will have the impact. everyone is fully aware of dotard’s treason and his supporters don’t care. and will just see this as democrats’ tds.
and republicons control the senate.
Yeah, he is. And that’s not the issue. The problem is they voted for him because of that, not despite of it.
+1
Well, the cat’s out of the bag now. Who knew?!
Not Mr Trump’s TV lawyer, that’s for sure!
Also, I am counting down to Mr Trump’s TV lawyer saying “Maybe it’s not all lies but these aren’t crimes anyway!”
Okay. But what’s new?
I’m home sick today so I’ll be curled up on my couch with a pot of key and my cat to watch this.
Meanwhile, Nagini is showing cracks in her plastic facade. She thought she could go on Fox News and serve as a counter to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and shut her down but instead she had a major Marie Antoinette moment, claiming to speak for minimum wage workers. That backfired so last night she had a meltdown on Twitter, claiming to support minimum wage, but not saying what she thinks it should be, then whining about how she spent the last two years doing so much for the working people. This morning, she’s trying to distract again by tweeting about Daddy denuclearizing the Korean “pennisula.” UPenn must really be so proud of selling her that phony degree.