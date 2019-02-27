“An absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover, needed to be rescued” links
  • February 27, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is maybe my favorite story of the week: in Germany, an absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover and first responders had to rescue her. [Jezebel]
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen rode on a private jet with Robert Kraft, who has been charged with soliciting sex acts from sex slaves. [Dlisted]
I loved this breakdown of Real Housewife drama re: Harry Hamlin. [LaineyGossip]
Who was your pick for Oscars Worst Dressed? [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, Matt Bomer is playing a gay superhero? [Towleroad]
Danielle Staub has moved on with a new man. [Reality Tea]
Cardi B is getting $$$ from Reebok, good for her. [OMG Blog]
Deplorable dumbass Jacob Wohl got suspended from Twitter. [Pajiba]
Rotten Tomatoes is trying to fix their MRA problem. [The Blemish]

4 Responses to ““An absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover, needed to be rescued” links”

  1. Jb says:
    February 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Hmmm waiting on the comments from the gals who can’t help but love Giselle and how real she is! Lord, she and Brady truly are quite the pair (the WORST).

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    February 27, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    Wow, that rat was really stuck.

    I am not being sarcastic when I say that rescue really was fascinating.

    Reply

