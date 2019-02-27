“An absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover, needed to be rescued” links

This is maybe my favorite story of the week: in Germany, an absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover and first responders had to rescue her. [Jezebel]
Fat rat rescued from German manhole cover after getting stuck https://t.co/KpySruZNO1 pic.twitter.com/bmyldjEOEw
— CTV News (@CTVNews) February 27, 2019
Hmmm waiting on the comments from the gals who can’t help but love Giselle and how real she is! Lord, she and Brady truly are quite the pair (the WORST).
My opinion on it is consistent with what I’ve suspected for a while: great football player and model, but trash human beings.
…GiseLe.
If you’re going to troll, do it right!
Wow, that rat was really stuck.
I am not being sarcastic when I say that rescue really was fascinating.