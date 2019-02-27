“An absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover, needed to be rescued” links

This is maybe my favorite story of the week: in Germany, an absolute unit of a rat got stuck in a manhole cover and first responders had to rescue her. [Jezebel]

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen rode on a private jet with Robert Kraft, who has been charged with soliciting sex acts from sex slaves. [Dlisted]

I loved this breakdown of Real Housewife drama re: Harry Hamlin. [LaineyGossip]

Who was your pick for Oscars Worst Dressed? [Go Fug Yourself]

Wait, Matt Bomer is playing a gay superhero? [Towleroad]

Danielle Staub has moved on with a new man. [Reality Tea]

Cardi B is getting $$$ from Reebok, good for her. [OMG Blog]

Deplorable dumbass Jacob Wohl got suspended from Twitter. [Pajiba]

Rotten Tomatoes is trying to fix their MRA problem. [The Blemish]

Fat rat rescued from German manhole cover after getting stuck https://t.co/KpySruZNO1 pic.twitter.com/bmyldjEOEw — CTV News (@CTVNews) February 27, 2019