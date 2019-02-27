Duchess Kate changed into a puffy Barbour jacket to play soccer with kids

As many of you pointed out earlier, it really looked like the full-skirted Carolina Herrera “coatdress” style clashed with the Duchess of Cambridge’s skinny jeans. That’s because she really wanted to wear her black skinny jeans for the first event in Belfast, but they also had to do a short walkabout upon their arrival, and I guess Kate thought it would be bad form to do the walkabout in athletic gear. So she kept the jeans on, threw the Herrera coat over them, and then she changed coats and shoes once she got to Windsor Park Stadium.
I think her puffy Barbour jacket is super-cute. While she has several puffy jackets (which she’s worn to athletic events before), this one is apparently new. She’s also wearing $90 New Balance sneakers. I used to wear and love New Balance, but I found that they “wore out” very quickly. I asked commenters for recommendations and a lot of you suggested Asics, which I’m still buying and wearing for all of my gym time.
I’ve said this a million times, as have many of you, but I always feel like Kate is so happy whenever she gets to do something sporty. I often wonder if she felt pressured – by the palace, by her mother – to take on patronages which didn’t fundamentally interest her. If left to her own devices, I wonder if she would have chosen to take on more sports-related charities, because that’s her strength.
Also, guess who made a big show of physical affection today? I await all of the Daily Mail thinkpieces about how Kate and William’s affection is “unroyal” and “common” and “gauche.” Oh wait you mean they only do that when it’s Meghan and Harry get out of town.
Lovely frames of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a football coaching session during their visit to Windsor Parkhttps://t.co/968IQNQzu4
📸: @PA pic.twitter.com/MR6qTbWikx
— Johnny Goldsmith (@MirrorJohnny) February 27, 2019
Kate really is in her element with kids and playing sports.
However, you can’t always do things which come easy.
William on the other hand still appears awkward around kids.
She should totally do the sporty thing more often; it is her forte and the only time she seems truly happy.
Totally, I can see her in an alternate universe where her mom was not such a pushy social climber and Kate would have been the fun gym teacher/soccer coach at a school somewhere.
I completely agree, and I honestly think she would be much, much happier that way.
She looks great, though I wish her hair was up, compared to a founding father ponytail. Ah well, I’ll take what we can get.
My nikes have finally worn out, so I’m in the market for shoes. Maybe I’ll swap to asics.
A founding father ponytail! Lol
I have some asics, which I got right after my nikes. FWIW (and that’s probably nothing because there are a million styles…), I found my nikes to be more supportive.
I love that “founding father ponytail,” hahahahaha!!! She never dresses or wears her hair how I would so I’ve stopped even thinking about it
For some reason my feet hate asic, but I really love new balance or Nike. But now I’m realizing my new balance sneakers really do wear out quickly.
I’m somewhat fit, but i have a bad knee, which has given me a weak ankle and hip on one side. I’ve found that higher arch support messes with my ankle, but i can’t go too low either. I’ve got the flyknits, but i think i might swap to the pegasus.
I die. Ever since someone called this look a founding father’s apprentice or some such, I laugh at myself when I do it.
I love Asics and wear them for all my gym workouts. However, I prefer Nike for tennis and trail running shoes. I recommend visiting as Asics store (retail or outlet) because their staff really use the products and have never led me astray. If you do not have as Asics store near you, try a triathlon or running specialty shop (as opposed to a sporting goods or big box store). They will know which styles and fits will meet your needs. The best part? Asics last a long time, even if you work out or run daily. They really are a terrific shoe for the money IMO. NB: Asics workout clothes are equally well-made and the seamless sports bras are sooo comfy!
New Balance never really worked for me, and I cannot support a brand whose founder and chairman gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Mango Voldemort.
I love Puma for athleisure shoes, but many of their styles lack adequate internal arch support so orthotics are a must for daily wear.
I’m guessing like she tied her hair back like that so she could wear it down again later with minimal denting or whatever, lol.
She’s at her best when she’s doing anything sporty. She always looks genuinely interested and happy.
+1
She’s always struck me as an old school “Tom-boy”. She’s definitely more herself in sneakers and playing sports and then she is in gowns at galas.
also this is her best fashion look by far
Kate seems more comfortable at sporty events. Yep the conversation differs for the future king and queen than the sixth in line.
I don’t really like navy blue and black together, but other than that, she looks good. Nikes have always lasted me the longest
She looks good, sporty and appropriate.
I’m a huge fan of Asics. Love their shoes. I also like that white sweater.
This type of event really suits her. She obviously loves sports and loves children, so she’s really in her element here.
I think these new balances are super cute. They’ve been all over my FB feed over the past few months or so lol.
She looks really good in casual wear; this is a good look for her.
I have often said this, but I think after 8 years as a duchess she can’t only do what she prefers. Obviously. She has to do a a wide range of events and charities. But, I think they could have eased her into being a Ft royal with these kinds of events and patronage’s. I know they did some, but I think the first year or two focused on these events and organizations would have paid off for her in the long run.
She does look happy and lovely. She and William have gotten handsy with each other at sporting events before. It seems to be when they let their guard down and go with the flow of the energy and excitement of the moment.
Haha that looks more like they’re trying to block the other from getting the ball. They are both competitive at sports. You see affection. I see fun rivalry. Lmao.
Ha, I agree – IMO they are competing for the ball.
However, I do see a visible change in how they interact with each other in public. In the past, Kate often seemed tense and uneasy in his company, like she was trying too hard to make HIM feel ok. This has visibly changed since Louis birth. They appear much more at ease and comfortable with each other. Whatever they are doing, it’s working.
I thinks shes pregnant or trying. They get more affectionate and her coat from today makes it look like she is.
I wouldn’t be surprised.
I think she looks good. She also seemed to be in her comfort zone too. Sporty events seem to interest her and maybe it’s an avenue she should pursue.