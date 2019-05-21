Duchess Kate wore an Erdem maxi dress to show her garden to the Queen

Honestly, the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden-design for the Chelsea Flower Show has been hyped for months. There were even hype stories in January! It was bizarre to spend this long talking about a garden-design for a flower show. People even tried to make it controversial by suggesting that Meghan would “one up” Kate at the flower show by turning up at CAMFED’s garden and stealing Kate’s garden-thunder. At the end of the day, it felt more like Kate was trying to steal the thunder from the Sussexes on their first wedding anniversary, especially with the new photos of the Cambridge kids enjoying the garden. As I said yesterday, while the timing gave me pause, I think Kate was mostly hemmed in by the timing of the Chelsea Flower Show, which she could not control.
After spending much of Monday in those hideous brown culottes, Kate left her garden for a few hours for a change. You see, the Queen was coming to inspect Kate’s garden and Kate wanted to be wearing a more flower-show-appropriate ensemble. So she changed into this Erdem dress. I won’t take credit for the “Little House on the Prairie” reference, I saw several of those online, and I had to laugh because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s the combination of the sleeves with the ruffle down the chest and the too-high neckline. Kate was aiming for “flowery and conservative” and she ended up a frontierswoman by way of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The wedges are the cherry on top – they do not match or have anything to do with the dress at all. Even a pair of flat ballet slippers would have looked better.
Apparently, Kate was quite keen to show her garden to the Queen. While she awaited Her Maj’s arrival, Kate was seen tidying up the space, “picking up leaves and twigs that had drifted on to the walkways — hastily putting them into her handbag.” She was rewarded with high praise from the Queen: “It’s very tidy.” LMAO and just fyi, we are talking about an actual garden and not Kate’s lady bits. Although I imagine all royal women are expected to keep their private gardens very tidy too. No rose bushes allowed.
Here’s the video from the Sunday activities, including Charlotte refusing to help George with something (she issued a curt “no!” to her father’s query) and Charlotte yelling “OH LA LA” at the little creek. Then Kate is interviewed and her weird posh hybrid voice is just crazy. Her accent sounds different every time she speaks.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The queen is looking really good.
Kate has the ability to make a 90 year old look more fashion forward and more lively.
Ouch. True.
I really like this style of dress in general but on Kate I just find them too cloying. Someone with a bit more ‘edge’ – like Cate Blanchett or Thandie Newton – would look great in stuff like this. As it is, I find her whole vibe, like the way she styles her hair and the way she holds her hands, just makes it all too much.
I don’t mind the dress either. Better shoes would have made a big difference and maybe her hair in a high ponytail. But as for how she holds her hands and her demeanor in general, I’m guessing that’s dictated by rules for royalty.
It depends on the print. Some look like grandma’s old clothes and other prints very graphic and modern. The styling makes a huge difference. Queen Letizia wore one yesterday and she looked fresh and modern, Kate not so much but still a huge step up for her .
https://royaldish.com/index.php?topic=16768.0
Her dress has a bohemain feel. I don’t mind it, but the shoes aren’t great.
Coming to say just that! the shoes don’t match the style of the dress
I saw kate’s dress on insta last night and O.M.G. it is probably the ugliest thing I have ever seen. It reminds me of a nightgown I had as a child crossed with a shower curtain my mother uses in the guest bath. And the shoes do not go with it. Omg, that dress is ugly. I know prairie dresses are in style but this is just bad. And she could look soooooo good if she wore better clothes.
Didn’t Eugenie wear the same dress recently? I remember it because it was so fug.
That’s not really fair to say its the ugliest dress you’ve ever seen. You are clearly forgetting a few, lol. Kate has worn some other Erdem dresses that I think were way worse. remember that yellow monstrosity in Sweden?
“… no rose bushes allowed.” Did you hear that William?
I do not understand the obsession with Kate’s lady parts.
The queen looks more chic and less frumpy than Kate!
That dress is hideous. That’s all I have
Kaiser, was the the “no rose bushes allowed” a pun???
And I really think she needs a bonnet, leather boots (like Laura and Mary wore) and a metal lunch pail. That would complete this cringeworthy assemble. 🤦🏻♀️
Only Sophie Hunterbatch wears Erdem well.
Omg she really loves theme dressing. But I think she looks lovely.
I don’t think she is trying to steal thunder (at least in this instance) but I don’t have a hard time believing this is to balance the overwhelming positive PR from the cookbook and the Sussex baby shower movement. She is not curing cancer here but let’s give Kate some credit for trying. Maybe she can improve with each event.
I actually REALLY like the dress. I don’t normally love that style, but I like this version.
I think those culottes(and all culottes) should be thrown into Mordor though. They are so incredibly unflattering – I don’t think I’ve EVER seen a single person look good in them.
This dress is very Marcia Brady to me but I hand it to her, it’s far more interesting than some Temperly or Emilia Wickstead or Catherine Walker borefest.
I thought the kids were cute in the videos and was wondering who said “oh la la” and now that I know it’s Charlotte it cracks me up. She really has a personality.
I wish Kate would just talk normally. I’ve heard Pippa talk and it’s nothing like that.
To think that Kate long-conned this to steal attention from the Sussex wedding anniversary is out there. First, as many have pointed out, few people care about a first anniversary outside the actual couple having it. Second, she can’t schedule the flower show. I don’t know if this “feud” is real or not (and if it is, the consensus seems to think it’s between the brothers) but to suggest that this is some three-dimensional chess move by the person who doesn’t seem that invested in it is a little bonkers.
All in all this seems like a big success for Kate – she seemed really engaged in it and was glowing in her interactions with the Queen and Sophie and even Beatrice.
Something about Kate is giving me Rose Hanbury vibes here. Maybe it’s the way she’s wearing her hair?
I loved hearing the royal kids being kids – loud and happy.
The Duchess of Kent who is 86 wore the exact same dress Kate is wearing to Meghan and Harry’s wedding with trainers and an adorable hat. Also the Queen is wearing the same outfit she wore to the Sussex Royal Wedding – exactly a year (and a day) later.
I saw on twitter that that is the exact outfit, minus the hat, that the Queen wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Is the Queen’s dresser trolling someone??
Nice rollout for the garden; not a fan of the dress.
That video was nice- cute seeing the kids having fun, and the garden was interesting.