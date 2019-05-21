“Helen Mirren had pink hair for the Cannes Film Festival” links

T&L were playing catch-up on Cannes fashion too, so check out some Cannes photos I didn’t get a chance to write about! Helen Mirren had pink hair! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Celine Dion’s Carpool Karaoke was as extra as you would imagine. [Pajiba]
Some updates with the James Charles situation. [LaineyGossip]
Future gave his 5-year-old son a Rolex for his birthday. [Dlisted]
Mackenzie McKee left her dog in a pen while she went on vacation. [Starcasm]
Mother kitty is somewhat savage. [OMG Blog]
Goodbye Dress Barn. [Jezebel]
People are still defending the finale of Seinfeld. [Seriously OMG]
Well, this is certainly a look, Miles Teller. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
I had never heard of James Charles and Tati whatever til now, and they both sound like a-holes.
I have never heard of them either and have no idea who or what they are!
Getting old is not for sissies.
At least Helen is having fun at Cannes, and that’s what really matters.
I think I broke a rib laughing at that Miles Teller photo. We have to give him a pass on the moustache since that’s for filming Top Gun 2…but the outfit? 😂. Thus continues the proud tradition of Tom Cruise agreeing to star with a much younger heartthrob, only if they grow an ugly moustache. Yep Tommy Boy’s not insecure at all…nope, not at all. 😏
That teen mom dog story made my blood boil!
I won’t even read it. Can’t do it.
I can’t read it but I want to murder that person. Are all Teen Moms completely brainless and loathsome???? Yes.
Love! Love Love! this woman….Queen Helen of the Island Nation of Fuckingfantastica!
I hope when I am her age that I can wear that dress half was well as she is wearing it.
I would love to have that dress!
The dress is amazing bit I dislike the hair and make up intensely
I might believe the James Charles side of things if there wasn’t so much left out of context. He’s also relying on the fact that he’s had consent for what he’s done – but badgering someone until they consent really isn’t something super exonerating. Beyond that, there’s been plenty of comments from guys who’d gotten involved (and screenshots) showing that when things didn’t pan out James would jump into shaming them for their sexuality and threatening to out them.
On the other hand – Tati is not known for drama. As far as youtube goes she GENUINELY seems to keep her life pretty drama free. She doesn’t usually shade people or have any actual beef with anything or anyone. The only thing I can think of is one instance with a family member of the brand Too Faced, and since that went down she’s moved on and has been reasonable about it. I think if she was the kind of person who (like James and most of his friends who are defending him) constantly got involved in drama or dragging people I’d be more likely to believe James. But at the end of the day – I’ve watched this woman for a few years now, and she’s never been THAT person. James has ALWAYS been that person, though. Beyond that – he’s the kind of person who can talk their way out of anything. He’s incredibly good at manipulating a situation – which will likely be the thing to save his career. But he’s spent years taking shots at other people, and being kind of a spoiled brat. So I’m not upset that he’s taken a hit here.
I have similar thoughts. He’s smart in that he knows what disclaimers to give and knows how to let others take the fall when things go wrong and won’t take responsibility. He is very cunning.
Also, news is that James has threatened legal action which is why both Tati and Jeferee Star (sigh!) have backed down. He’s got a pretty good legal team as well as a PR team. Can you believe it? Youtubers have a pr team. “celebrity” seems so huh?! now.
I have watched Tati for years and I would have to politely disagree. I feel like she had a complete personality transplant once she got into bed with Jeffree Star and became a real make up snob. She also completely disregarded her fans who were unhappy with her J* collab and basically told them to f-off.
IMO you are the company you keep. J* is racist scum who for some inexplicable reason millions of people give a constant pass to despite repeatedly being involved with at best controversy/drama and at worst outright racism and sexual assault. Tati and James Charles have both been affiliated with him so I side eye them both, but to me Tati’s accusations held more than a whiff of homophobia about them.
The irony is that if she just admitted it was about the vitamins most people would be on her side; as he did screw her over as a friend. But she tried to fabricate this sexual predator angle (which BTW she was fine with until the vitamin situation) and as a result has been rightly called out.