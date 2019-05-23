Quentin Tarantino snapped at a reporter when asked about the ‘Sharon Tate’ role

Here are some pics from Wednesday’s Cannes Film Festival photocall for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Everybody looked happy to be there, especially… Brad Pitt? “Sources” told People Magazine that Brad “was very happy to be there. [He was] absolutely relaxed and smiling like I haven’t seen him for some time.” How long will have to sing this song, this “Brad was so depressed after he caused the end of his marriage and smeared his estranged wife” song? Over the past two years, sources always claim that Brad is super “happy” NOW, unlike the last year of his marriage, I guess.
Anyway, the reviews from Cannes are coming out and it looks like most critics like it. The biggest criticism I’ve seen is that Margot Robbie – who plays Sharon Tate – doesn’t seem to do or say much in the film. At the press conference after Wednesday’s photocall, Quentin Tarantino seemed to take issue with a journalist bringing that up:
Quentin Tarantino snapped at a female reporter from The New York Times who asked why Margot Robbie wasn’t given more to say or do in his latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
“I reject your hypothesis,” he said at a press conference for his new film on Wednesday morning at the Cannes Film Festival. At the press conference, Tarantino scowled — looking visibly upset — at the question as Robbie tried to tactfully answer it.
“I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honor Sharon,” Robbie said. “I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence. To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing. Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character.”
Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiered at Cannes to strong reviews on Tuesday night. This terse exchange came at the end of 30-minute press conference where Tarantino and his cast fielded mostly congratulatory questions, which didn’t address Harvey Weinstein (who frequently worked with Tarantino) or Uma Thurman (who gave an interview last year to the New York Times detailing the alleged abusive behavior she had to endure at the hands of Tarantino on the set of “Kill Bill”).
The fact that NO ONE in the room asked one single question about Harvey Weinstein or Uma Thurman speaks volumes. To be clear, Uma has said that she’s pretty okay with QT after everything that happened on Kill Bill, and to be clear, Tarantino has also come clean about how he should have done something or said something or protected women more. But yeah, Margot largely playing a wordless Sharon Tate? Doesn’t sound great.
Tarantino was asked about Roman Polanski – who was married to Tate, and is portrayed in the film – and he didn’t say one word about the fact of Polanski’s admission of rape, or of the multiple women who have come out to say that Polanski assaulted them or was inappropriate with them when they were little girls.
Quentin Tarantino on his relationship to Roman Polanski, who's featured in #OnceUponaTimeinHollywood alongside Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate #Cannes2019
— Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019
I mean, despite “times up” and “me too” and everything, Hollywood is still going to Hollywood, and that means not holding people like Tarantino accountable. That means not making the big Hollywood stars too uncomfortable at events like this. It’s gross, but like I said, Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.
Those two organizations are so phony. The organizations came out of hollyweird what do you expect.
since you keep saying it – what’s so phony ?
It’s nice to see that both #TimesUp and #MeToo really affected the way Hollywood holds men accountable for their actions
What a fake organization.
I’m not putting the blame on the organizations, the blame is on all of us who refuse to speak with our money. Don’t support these creeps until things start to change.
Ah well. They do what they can.
Totally agree, Lala. Money talks.
These organizations do not stand up to QT, BP and LD for their very bad behaviors. I will Not pay to see any of their overrated films.
I truly don’t get why he was so bothered by the question. It’s a sensible question to ask as a reporter who just watched the movie. It was sold as a movie that would involve Sharon Tate/Manson Family and they made such brouhaha about casting Robbie as the female lead, so it makes to ask why she didn’t seem to have significant dialogue. Especially by a guy who’s won screenplay Oscars. It’s something many critics pointed out. Guess he was offended the question came from a female reporter? It’s like he thinks a female asking about a female character implies she thinks he’s sexist. (He is IMO, but that clearly wasn’t the point of her question.) If he had just answered the question calmly, no one would care.
Good on Robbie for saving that ridiculous exchange. The movie does look interesting and I’ve liked most of QT’s movies, but I didn’t know much about the guy until Uma Thurman revealed what he is. So probably won’t be seeing this in theaters.
That’s it? That all that was said? So basically he took umbrage with a reporter questioning his artistic choices. Granted MR’s response was more accommodating, but people should know by now that QT doesn’t exactly take criticism very well. As far as his response about Polanski, he was addressing his artistic influence on him as a filmmaker not as a person. I don’t think there’s an easy way around that discussion but he definitely successfully avoided it.
Just keep at it. Questions need to keep coming, never stop. It obviously bugs the shit out of ‘em which is super lovely lol. The more they’re asked, the angrier they’ll become and two things will happen; they’ll stop doing interviews or they’ll snap and bury themselves. I’m fine with either lol.
It was more of an observation than a hypothesis, but I guess he thinks he sounds smart shutting her down like that.
Agree with everyone above and can’t really add to how gross the Tarantino situation is, so something nice: Margot Robbie is one of the most natural-looking, stunningly gorgeous women I have ever seen.
Is it just me or does Leo look annoyed with Brad in literally everything. Photos, interviews together, even the movie trailer I got this annoyed vibe.
I think so too. Leo looks and turns way away from Pitt, and when seated next to him, has his arms crossed in front of him. I think it’s a tad creepy Brad has the same facial hair style exactly as Leo…as if you’d want to emulate Leo!!
I don’t see that at all. 🤷♀️
Leo and Brad have known each other for years.
There are many Cannes pics/videos showing them relaxed with each other.
The answer he gave about Polanski didn’t surprise me. I would not have expected Tarantino to make any comments about the rape case in this setting. As we know, this just isn’t the type of thing Tarantino prioritizes (can be said for many men really, especially in Hollywood). It’s not something the Cannes Film Festival prioritizes either, sadly.
Since I wasn’t surprised he sidestepped that, I guess what struck me was the kind of…abruptness…of his answer? “I’ve met him one or two times,” or whatever he said. The Sharon Tate tragedy happened eight years before the rape case and it was (along with the Holocaust) the great tragedy of Polanski’s life (as it would be for anyone who has endured such a thing). No one can deny the effect it had on him, despite his later criminal conduct and how that rightfully impacts our view of him in hindsight. I am genuinely curious what Polanski thinks of this film, the approach Tarantino has taken, and the sudden resurgent interest in these events with the 50 year anniversary coming up. I don’t think Polanski’s opinions on this, if he’s expressed any, have surfaced anywhere, but I am curious what they are. Maybe he just doesn’t engage at all.
it’s Cannes.They really don’t see a problem with white men privileges. Never have. Apart from Lars Von Trier and that was a different subject matter. When it comes to women they will see no issues.
I mean, they should expect to get asked questions about Tate, Polanski, etc.
Tarantino makes a film about significant events in Hollywood history & has a hissy fit when asked questions about it?
OK….. 🙄
Margot Robbie is so pretty. And she was a good casting decision for the Sharon Tate role. Too bad they didn’t give her more of a chance to speak/act.
Fuck them all except for Margot Robbie.
No, fuck her too. She didn’t have to sign on for what is essentially a bit part. She’s an Oscar nominated A-list white blonde 20-something with a Chanel contract and her own first look deal at Warner Brothers. She would have been fine without this.
Is it just me or does everyone look totally wasted
Well I’m not going to see the movie, and I don’t like Tarantino. He’s lucky I wasn’t interviewing him, or Kaiser. I would LOVE to see Kaiser interview Mr. Scowly Rat.
I can’t stand Tarantino, he’s gross and a jerk.
From the little I’ve read (tarintino made a big deal about reviews not giving any spoilers so the critics are kinda tied) Robbie is the heart and soul of the movie, has gotten great reviews as has Leo and Pitt. I’m looking forward to seeing it. I have a love/hate thing going on with Quentin.
Heart and soul? More like the feet.
And I take no issue with Pitt and DiCaprio’s casting. But he also cast Emile Hirsch who violently choked a random woman in a club. So no, I won’t be paying to see a movie that employed an abusive man. (An on tape, in public, abusive violent man).
That criticism reminds me of Django Unchained where Kerry Washington was given almost no dialog at all. I felt it would have helped the second half of the movie so much if she had been allowed to play an actual character (like the men where permitted to) instead of a weird blank slate.
According to the critics the film is divided into two parts, the first part concentrating on the characters of Dicaprio and Brad Pitt (the ones that the critics have generally liked) and then the second part this focus more on the women of the sect of Manson, and the apparitions of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate are the same appearances that had Amanda Seyfried in the Veronica Mars series. (the reviews are more mixed) But I really hope that Tarantino did not reduce Margot Robbie to a mere body , as she was at Martin Scorsese.
“I really hope that Tarantino did not reduce Margot Robbie to a mere body”
The assessment of a few critics I trust has been there are more shots of her feet than she has lines of dialogue. So….
If so, it’s sad that Margot Robbie continues to accept this type of role, and sad that writers continue to write this type of role for the actresses.
He’s been PR briefed on how to handle the Polanski question. That’s crystal clear. He’s all but excused his raping that 13 year old in the past.
Oh and conspicuously absent? Emile Hirsch. Not named in any of the trailers even though he apparently has high billing in the credits. I guess the studio finally noticed that casting a piece of garbage who tried to choke a random woman to death in a club in a movie about a women who is violently murdered is not a good look. Gross Tarantino, gross.
Good point.
Though many co-stars are absent on this particular tour – Al Pacino, Tim Olyphant, Lena Dunham e.t.c
I’m guessing Hirsch – like them – is a bit player.
Who again is president of the United States? Mister grab em by the pu€€y
How many millions of people voted for him?
Any more questions about hollywood or the success of this movie? I doubt
So sick of Brad wearing that same stupid style of cap everywhere all the time.
Given that he chose to make a film about a controversial topic, or that links to a controversial topic, he should be prepared to answer questions about it in a mature fashion.
All he had to do was give a decent answer, but when you are dealing with an arrogant butthole this is what you get. Whoa is me if I question you about a womans role in HW. Brad was sitting there with a s##t face too like he was appalled but he knew better than to open his mouth. I laugh at how he squirmed in his seat esp when the reporter asked about their personal growth and about he and Leo’s humanitarian efforts. HA!
They are all the same, HW is male driven. They are given roles no matter the age, coddled, excused for bad behavior and put on a freakin pedestal and all is well in glory land. They despise strong women and have no use for them. The thing I hate is that it is so complex that women don’t stand up for other women. But its like that everywhere.
Margot’s dress in those photos is SO bad. Looks like a Ross Dress For Less item lol and is unflattering. And Brad’s style has been SO BAD for years now. He always just looks dumb nowadays, like a poser of aome sort but I’m not exactly sure what? Leo and QT look fine, but I kind of agree with the commenter above that Leo, professional as he probably is, seems to find Pitt kinda annoying lol.